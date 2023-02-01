Justice Department searches Biden’s beach home as part of classified documents case

The Justice Department was conducting a search Wednesday of President Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., as part of its ongoing investigation of his retention of classified documents, said Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer.
“Under [the Justice Department’s] standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”
Biden’s lawyers said last month that they had discovered no classified documents at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home after conducting a search.
Wednesday’s search is part of a fast-moving investigation that the Justice Department launched in November after Biden’s personal attorneys found documents with classified markings in a Washington think tank office that he used after serving as vice president. More classified material was found in subsequent searches of Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.
After a recommendation from John R. Lausch, a U.S. attorney in Chicago and a Trump administration holdover, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as a special counsel to oversee the investigation.
The Justice Department confirmed that Wednesday was Hur’s first day as special counsel. A department spokesman declined to comment further.
The department updated its website Wednesday morning to note that Hur is the special counsel leading the day-to-day operations of the Biden investigation.
The Justice Department’s search of Biden’s vacation home comes after the FBI spent nearly 13 hours searching the president’s Wilmington residence last month. Agents found additional classified documents, some of which date to his time in the U.S. Senate and others from his eight-year tenure as vice president, Bauer said in a statement after that search.
Biden’s lawyers have sought to downplay the probe, suggesting that a small number of documents were retained inadvertently, and the president has said he has “no regrets” about how the White House has handled the disclosure of the discovery of classified documents.
“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” Biden said.
The Bidens purchased the $2.7 million, 4,800-square-foot Rehoboth Beach vacation house in June 2017, and they have spent many weekends there during the presidency. The president last stayed there the weekend of Jan. 21, just after the FBI searched his Wilmington residence.
The only other known location where Biden’s papers may be stored is at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. In 2012, Biden donated an extensive collection of papers from his 36-year career in the Senate. The collection filled 1,875 boxes and included 415 gigabytes of electronic records, including committee reports, drafts of legislation, and correspondence.
A university spokesman told The Washington Post on Jan. 11, after news broke about the first batch of classified documents being found at the Penn Biden Center, that the university had not been asked to do any searches of its collection. The spokesman, Peter Bothum, has not responded to repeated requests for comment in recent weeks, including after a search of Biden’s home found classified documents from his years in the Senate.
This is a developing story.
More on Biden documents
The investigation: Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents found at a former office and the Delaware home of President Biden. Here’s what led up to the investigation.
The timeline: A comprehensive look at when, where and how the two batches of classified documents were found. Here’s an explanation of what classified documents are and the penalties for mishandling them.
Who is Robert Hur? Hur, the former U.S. attorney in Maryland, will examine the handling of the classified documents found. As a top attorney at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, he was a key official overseeing and helping to manage the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference.
How Trump, Biden cases compare: There are key differences between the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and former office and Donald Trump’s retention of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Here’s our fact checker. Nonetheless, the furor over the classified documents could make it harder for Democrats to blast Trump.