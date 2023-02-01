Post Politics Now Biden and McCarthy to convene in high-stakes Oval Office meeting

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meets King Abdullah II of Jordan in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is welcoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the Oval Office for his first one-on-one meeting with the president. Though the White House has said the two men will discuss “a range of issues,” the encounter comes amid a tense standoff between the parties on raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are insisting on yet-unspecified spending cuts in exchange for their support, a posture they didn’t take under President Donald Trump or previous Republican presidents. Biden and the Democrats say they will not allow the U.S. responsibility to pay its bills to become a bargaining chip.

The Biden-McCarthy meeting is scheduled amid a busy afternoon at the White House. Biden also plans to tout some consumer-friendly initiatives and hold an event marking the transition from outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain to his successor, Jeff Zients, who previously served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Biden administration’s border policies. Watch live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern (10:30 a.m. Central): Vice President Harris attends the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden convenes his Competition Council at the White House.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts McCarthy at the White House.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a transition event for his chief of staff at the White House.
