Post Politics Now Biden and McCarthy to convene in high-stakes Oval Office meeting

Today, President Biden is welcoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the Oval Office for his first one-on-one meeting with the president. Though the White House has said the two men will discuss “a range of issues,” the encounter comes amid a tense standoff between the parties on raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are insisting on yet-unspecified spending cuts in exchange for their support, a posture they didn’t take under President Donald Trump or previous Republican presidents. Biden and the Democrats say they will not allow the U.S. responsibility to pay its bills to become a bargaining chip.
The Biden-McCarthy meeting is scheduled amid a busy afternoon at the White House. Biden also plans to tout some consumer-friendly initiatives and hold an event marking the transition from outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain to his successor, Jeff Zients, who previously served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator.