Post Politics Now Biden and McCarthy to convene in high-stakes Oval Office meeting

Republican leaders want members to speak generally — not specifically — about the potential spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the government’s borrowing limit to avoid a debt default that would probably cause chaos in financial markets and rattle the economy.

The goal is to avoid talking about cuts to Medicare and Social Security so they don’t give Democrats political ammunition, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

It’s the latest phase of an education campaign (as we reported last week) to get the party to be united on the debt limit and to make sure members understand the law.

“There’s an educational moment going on here, which is good,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said.