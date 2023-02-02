Post Politics Now Biden to meet with Black lawmakers amid renewed calls for police reform

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden enters the East Room of the White House for an event marking a transition to a new chief of staff. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden plans to welcome members of the Congressional Black Caucus to the White House amid renewed calls for police reform legislation. The Oval Office meeting comes a day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by police in Memphis. Leading Black lawmakers are not optimistic that a bill will reach Biden’s desk in the new Congress, but they plan to urge him to make the case for reform in his upcoming State of the Union address.

On Capitol Hill, House Republicans are preparing to bar Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as early as Thursday with a resolution that condemns her for past antisemitic remarks.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds his weekly news conference.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: Biden has lunch at the White House with King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Watch live here.
  • 4:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus members at the White House.
Here's what to know:

