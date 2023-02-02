Post Politics Now Biden to meet with Black lawmakers amid renewed calls for police reform

Today, President Biden plans to welcome members of the Congressional Black Caucus to the White House amid renewed calls for police reform legislation. The Oval Office meeting comes a day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by police in Memphis. Leading Black lawmakers are not optimistic that a bill will reach Biden’s desk in the new Congress, but they plan to urge him to make the case for reform in his upcoming State of the Union address.
On Capitol Hill, House Republicans are preparing to bar Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as early as Thursday with a resolution that condemns her for past antisemitic remarks.