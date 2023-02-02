Rep. Ilhan Omar faces vote for removal from committee under GOP majority

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is expected to be kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday afternoon by the new Republican majority, following years of threats by leaders and lawmakers to do so. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight House Republicans had set their sights on removing Omar after she had made what Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently described as “repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks” throughout her time as a member of the House. The resolution, once adopted, would explicitly condemn Omar for using an antisemitic trope to suggest Israel’s allies in U.S. politics were motivated by money rather than principle when she in 2019 tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”

The resolution also disapproves of Omar’s critiques of Israel and her comparison of actions by the United States to those of terrorist groups. She later clarified those comments, saying, “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

Omar, a refugee from Somalia, is one of the first Muslim women to serve in the House of Representatives and often faces death threats and other threats of violence. On Wednesday, Omar tweeted an expletive-laden voice mail she received this week where a man said, “I’ll put a bullet in your f------ head and get the f--- out of my country.”

“These threats increase whenever Republicans put a target on my back,” she wrote. “They can continue to target me, but they will never stop me from fighting for a more just world.”

Republicans had initially faced enough internal opposition to threaten the resolution’s passage. Some Republicans raised concerns that removing Omar from the committee was simply an act of retribution after Democrats stripped Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) of their assignments last term. To assuage those concerns, Republican leaders devoted time in their last two weekly conference meeting to reminding members of things Omar said over the years, a move some lawmakers considered as a threat to fall in line.

In a lengthy conversation with reporters late Wednesday, McCarthy said the presentation was just a standard heads up from leaders to the rank-and-file about upcoming votes and pushed back on the assertion that he had to work to earn the vote, stating, “I’ve always had the vote.”

Yet, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) was convinced to vote for the resolution Tuesday, after initially stating she was opposed, because a provision was added that Republicans argue provides due process to Omar. During a Rules Committee hearing Tuesday evening, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) admitted the resolution has a “vanishingly small amount” of due process, but that it “may have been enough to get somebody’s vote.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) also said Wednesday he would support the measure after McCarthy signaled a willingness to work on instituting a new rule that would make “it clearer and more difficult to remove people” from committees in the future. Other Republican aides familiar with internal whip counts said they have the votes to pass the measure Thursday.

In regard to the potential rules change, McCarthy said he would discuss with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) how to ensure both parties prevent future majorities from removing members of the opposing party from committees.

“I think we should actually have a process that Republicans and Democrats alike that … if somebody had done something of that level, that they could take the action,” he said. “We’re not going to be doing this to people [because] someone comes in saying, ‘I just dislike them.' ”

Consideration of the resolution also stalled because Republicans and Democrats had not formally approved the list of lawmakers to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee until this week. Democrats were not inclined to offer the approval when Republicans moved quickly to tee up the vote against Omar upon finding enough support, but officially did so Wednesday evening.

McCarthy and Republicans have argued their decision to remove Omar is less aggressive than Democrats’ removal of Greene and Gosar, since they are only removing the Minnesota Democrat from one committee where she could receive classified information.

Democrats have aggressively pushed back on Republicans trying to compare the rebuke of Omar to those of Greene and Gosar, saying that the violations are not the same.

“Congresswoman Omar never posted a video pretending to kill another member of Congress. She never advocated putting a bullet in the head of the speaker of the House of Representatives,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said on the House floor Wednesday. “No, those are things Republicans have done and have said.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell and Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.

