Pelosi to back Schiff for California Senate seat if Feinstein doesn’t run

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday threw her support behind Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) in what is shaping up as a competitive 2024 Senate race in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) chooses not to run. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “If Senator Feinstein decides to seek reelection, she has my whole-hearted support,” Pelosi said in a statement. “If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy.”

Schiff, who served as chairman of the Intelligence panel when the House was under Democratic control, announced his Senate bid last week.

Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she plans to seek a sixth full term next year.

That has not stopped others from angling for her seat. Besides Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has already announced a bid and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is among others who could announce soon.

Advertisement

In her statement, Pelosi praised Feinstein at great length, saying she’s long been “a champion for Democracy and working families.”

Pelosi noted that she first supported Schiff in his first race for Congress in 2000.

“I have known his commitment to putting the American Dream in place for everyone,” Pelosi said. “Adam has dedicated his life to public service. Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success.”

Schiff, 62, served as Trump impeachment manager in 2020 and was a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Schiff represents a large swath of the greater Los Angeles area, including the San Gabriel Valley. Previously, he served as a California state senator and an assistant U.S. attorney, where he prosecuted FBI agent Richard Miller for espionage.

Schiff gained national attention for his emotional closing statement at Trump’s first impeachment trial, in which he urged members of Congress to remove Trump from office because he could still do “a lot of damage” in the months running up to the election.

Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article