Post Politics Now Biden, Harris heading to Philadelphia with an eye on 2024

Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Philadelphia to address a winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee. Their remarks in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are likely to offer a preview of the case the ticket will make if Biden moves forward with a 2024 reelection bid. Biden will focus on Democratic accomplishments over the past two years and warn about the threat posed to their agenda by “extreme” Republicans, a DNC official said on the condition of anonymity to preview the speech.