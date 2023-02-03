Post Politics Now Biden, Harris heading to Philadelphia with an eye on 2024

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: Biden to continue focus on infrastructure with Philadelphia visit
Noted: Republicans rally around conservatives who lost their elections
The latest: Justice Dept. and Pence discussing a consensual FBI search of his home
President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Philadelphia to address a winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee. Their remarks in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are likely to offer a preview of the case the ticket will make if Biden moves forward with a 2024 reelection bid. Biden will focus on Democratic accomplishments over the past two years and warn about the threat posed to their agenda by “extreme” Republicans, a DNC official said on the condition of anonymity to preview the speech.

Ahead of the DNC event, Biden and Harris are scheduled to appear at a water treatment facility in Philadelphia to tout water infrastructure upgrades and lead pipe replacements. It is the third event this week that Biden has held on infrastructure. He made earlier trips to Baltimore and New York.

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Philadelphia. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reports on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden and Harris speak at a water treatment facility in Philadelphia. Watch live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Biden and Harris speak at the DNC winter meeting in Philadelphia.
