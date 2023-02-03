Post Politics Now Biden, Harris heading to Philadelphia with an eye on 2024

Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris are heading to Philadelphia to address a winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee. Their remarks in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are likely to offer a preview of the case the ticket will make if Biden moves forward with a 2024 reelection bid. Biden will focus on Democratic accomplishments over the past two years and warn about the threat posed to their agenda by “extreme” Republicans, a DNC official said on the condition of anonymity to preview the speech.
Ahead of the DNC event, Biden and Harris are scheduled to appear at a water treatment facility in Philadelphia to tout water infrastructure upgrades and lead pipe replacements. It is the third event this week that Biden has held on infrastructure. He made earlier trips to Baltimore and New York.