Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Organs-for-freedom leads this week’s nonpolitical political stories Would you donate an organ to shave a year off your prison term? Should facilitating a fentanyl overdose warrant the death penalty? Is Mississippi digging out from its health-care crisis? Does Mardi Gras need a shake-up? These are your weekly nonpolitical yet political stories.

If you’re new here: The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international import.

Advertisement

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, with location.

Let me start by saying a few readers asked me to talk here about Pakistan. The country is reeling from disastrous flooding, soaring inflation, unaffordable foreign debts and just suffered a terrorist attack that has killed at least 100 people. I want to get to that in a different column.

Cell block D(onor)

From the Boston Globe’s Matt Stout: “As thousands of residents sit on an organ donor waiting list, some Massachusetts legislators are touting a controversial remedy: Offer those in state prisons a chance to shave months, maybe a year, off their sentence in exchange for donating an organ or bone marrow.”

Advertisement

“The legislative proposal has opened a debate about not only how to address a widespread shortage of available organs for those in desperate need, but what the moral and legal limits are for doing so,” Stout reported.

As drafted, the bill would reward organ or marrow donors with not less than 60 days and not more than a year of reduction in sentence.

The politics: This is a whirlwind of the politics of prisons and health care.

Dying for a fentanyl overdose

From reader Ed C. in Nutrioso, Ariz., comes this Arizona Mirror piece about Grand Canyon State Republicans pushing a bill under which drug dealers linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose could face the death penalty. Critics say it “will also sweep up drug addicts and send them to death row.”

“The legislation from Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, would expand the state’s first-degree murder statutes to include deaths by fentanyl if the drug is able to be traced back to a specific individual,” Jerod MacDonald-Evoy reported.

Advertisement

“First-degree murder in Arizona is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty,” MacDonald-Evoy noted.

The politics: The fentanyl crisis, which claims tens of thousands of Americans annually, has eluded every public policy remedy aimed at it to date. And politics is, in part, how a country organizes to blunt external (and internal) threats.

Mississippi’s health crisis

From Mississippi Today’s Bobby Harrison comes word that the Magnolia State’s Republican-held legislature has killed more than 15 bills “that would have expanded Medicaid to provide health care coverage to primarily the working poor.” Without a debate or a vote.

“No committee chair in either the Senate or House held a hearing on those Medicaid expansion bills. The House Medicaid Committee, where Speaker of the House Philip Gunn assigned all of the chamber’s expansion bills, did not even meet a single time before the Jan. 31 deadline to consider general bills,” Harrison reported.

Advertisement

The politics: I’ll let Harrison do the talking. The bills were killed as “a worsening hospital crisis grips the state and Mississippi continues to be among the unhealthiest states with the highest percentages of uninsured residents.” Most Mississippians, including 70 percent of Republicans, support expanding Medicaid.

‘You can’t really regulate Mardi Gras’

Anytime your piece includes that line, spoken by New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell to my old friend John Stanton of Gambit, you know you have a winner.

At issue is the way the city allocates permits and treats “krewes” that parade through New Orleans at Mardi Gras, which brings in vast tourist revenue.

This paragraph caught my eye: “Such a process could also allow for the city to handle other types of bad actors. For instance, it could create a mechanism to oust Nyx, which has been plagued by controversies, including members throwing racist beads in 2019, their krewe captain posting racist comments on social media, a lawsuit from five members alleging fraud and abuse and the decision to hold a ball in Biloxi in 2021 as a protest of sorts against the city’s COVID-19 restrictions. Similarly, Druids have come under criticism in recent years for crossing well over the line of satire into racist tropes and other insensitive themes for their floats.”

Advertisement

Oh.

The politics: How the city raises revenue from Mardi Gras — and polices the event — is a quintessential (if colorful) question of local politics.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Blinken postpones China trip as suspected spy balloon detected over U.S.

“President Biden postponed his top diplomat’s first official trip to China on Friday in response to the Pentagon’s discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental United States, said a U.S. official familiar with the matter,” Cate Cadell, John Hudson and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

“The decision came just hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to depart for Beijing — in a dramatic indication of how seriously the Biden administration takes the incident and wants to avoid appearing soft on China.”

More: What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth

“The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Lauren Kaori Gurley and Rachel Siegel report.

Advertisement

“Job gains had been steadily dropping for months, but January’s stunning job growth reflects unexpected tightness in the labor market, even amid fears of a looming recession as high-profile layoffs spread across the tech industry.”

CIA chief warns against underestimating Xi’s ambitions toward Taiwan

“U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated…Burns said that the United States knew 'as a matter of intelligence’ that Xi had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of self-governed Taiwan by 2027,” Reuters’s Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

From George Floyd to Tyre Nichols, pleas for police reform meet bleak reality

“Officers’ beating of Tyre Nichols on a dark Memphis street illustrates a stark reality: The sweeping overhauls that demonstrators, public officials and some law enforcement leaders called for [after George Floyd’s murder] never materialized. Instead, there has been a patchwork series of reforms — some significant and far-reaching, others incremental and haltingly adopted — scattered across some of America’s thousands of local police departments, according to interviews with policing experts, former law enforcement officials, civil rights advocates, community leaders and others,” Mark Berman and David Nakamura report.

Justice Dept. and Pence discussing a consensual FBI search of his home

“Federal law enforcement officials are in discussions with former vice president Mike Pence’s legal team to perform a consensual search of his Indiana home to ensure there are no additional classified materials on the property, according to a person familiar with the matter,” Perry Stein and Josh Dawsey report.

… and beyond

Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’

“A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked — repeatedly — by elections officials and the courts,” the Associated Press’s Scott Bauer reports.

Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated from parents at border haven’t been reunited

“The federal program has reunited 600 migrant children with their parents, according to numbers released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, the second anniversary of the establishment of the Family Reunification Task Force by President Biden soon after he assumed office,” the Wall Street Journal’s Talal Ansari reports.

Advertisement

“Of the 998 children who remain separated from their families, 148 are in the process of being reunited, DHS said.”

Sam Bankman Fried’s co-founder gave GOP govs group $500,000 right before bankruptcy

“Just days before the cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, the company’s co-CEO Ryan Salame wrote a $500,000 check to the Republican Governors Association, the main campaign arm tasked with electing GOP executives across the country,” Politico’s Hailey Fuchs reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden says ‘the state of our economy is strong’

“Speaking from the White House complex, Biden chided pundits who have predicted that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession and counseled that the only way to slow inflation is by slowing job growth,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

“Well, today’s data makes crystal clear what I’ve always known in my gut: These critics and cynics are wrong,” Biden said.

From burgers to bagels, Biden turns to brands to boost everyman image

“Few [presidents] have embraced small-time eateries and ice cream parlors, or showcased their habit of hitting local stores and boutiques, as regularly as Biden. The practice is central to his political image as an ordinary American — one who grew up in Scranton, Pa., and commuted for years on the Amtrak — even if he has, in fact, not been a regular citizen for decades. It has also become a way for him to highlight the new businesses that have opened during his administration,” Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

How confidence in police dropped after the Tyre Nichols beating, visualized

“Public confidence in police dropped after Tyre Nichols was fiercely beaten by officers in Memphis last month, with Americans increasingly doubtful that law enforcement officers are properly trained in using appropriate force or that they treat White and Black people equally, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Mark Berman and Scott Clement report.

Hot on the left

Missouri Republicans derail plan to keep kids from carrying guns in public

“Missouri Republicans on Thursday killed a proposal to restrict unsupervised minors from carrying firearms in public. The plan had been included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin. But GOP members of the committee he chairs, the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee, removed the provision Thursday,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jack Suntrup reports.

Advertisement

“This is about people who don’t have the life experience to make a decision about the consequences of having that gun in their possession,” Roberts said. “Why is an 8-year-old carrying a sidearm in the street?”

Hot on the right

Republicans rally around conservatives who lost their elections

“Unlike in previous decades, where losing candidates largely slunk away, many Republicans have increasingly been celebrating political losers, with certain sections of the GOP base lionizing them as wronged warriors and avatars of legitimate grievances,” Ashley Parker reports.

“Trump is the most obvious embodiment of the phenomenon — a man who lost both the electoral and popular vote to President Biden in 2020 and refused to accept the results of the election, yet has maintained a powerful, if waning, hold over his party.”

Today in Washington

At 1 p.m., Biden will leave for Andrews, where he’ll fly to Philadelphia, arriving at 2 p.m.

Biden and Vice President Harris will speak about their economic agenda at 3:15 p.m. at the Belmont Water Treatment Center.

At 5:15 p.m., Biden and Harris will attend a DNC fundraiser at the Sheraton Philadelphia Hotel.

Biden will leave for New Castle, Del., at 7:10 p.m.

In closing

An investigative reporter was slain. What about his unfinished story?

“When investigative reporter Jeff German was killed in September, his colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal were determined that his stories would not die with him … And when The Washington Post reached out to offer assistance, the Review-Journal’s editor had an idea: Could The Post help finish it?” Jeremy Barr writes.

“In early November, Post reporter Lizzie Johnson flew to Nevada to join a long and solemn journalism tradition. At the Review-Journal newsroom, she was handed a stack of folders, neatly labeled in pink highlighter. German had written an outline for the story that she would try to pursue.”

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article