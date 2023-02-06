Post Politics Now Biden to deliver State of the Union speech this week, then hit the road

While similar measures failed to advance last year, the sponsors say they’re hopeful about passage this year. And with California poised to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, the climate legislation could reverberate far beyond the state’s borders.

Under a measure introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, companies that bring in at least $1 billion in revenue and do business in California would have to annually report their greenhouse gas emissions to the public. The bill passed the state Senate last year but fell one vote short of clearing the Assembly.

“I’m optimistic that we have a real shot at getting this passed this year,” Wiener said in a phone interview Sunday. “Last year, we had a much smaller coalition than we do now, and we had a wall of corporate lobbyists fighting us every step of the way.”