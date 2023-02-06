Post Politics Now Biden to deliver State of the Union speech this week, then hit the road

Today, President Biden is returning to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, where he worked on his State of the Union address. Biden is set to deliver the speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night before hitting the road to elaborate on his plans for the coming year. He is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Florida on Thursday.
The speech — and subsequent sales job — follow the release of a Washington Post-ABC News poll that finds a majority of Americans do not believe Biden has achieved much since taking office, despite a string of legislative successes in a Democratic-led Congress during his first two years. Biden is also dealing this week with continuing fallout from a Chinese surveillance balloon that made its way across the United States before it was shot down Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.