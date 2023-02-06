Post Politics Now Biden to deliver State of the Union speech this week, then hit the road

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Noted: Americans not feeling impact of Biden agenda, Post-ABC poll finds
The latest: Santos is accused of harassing prospective staffer in his D.C. office
The latest: Pentagon reports past Chinese surveillance balloons near Florida, Texas
President Biden makes his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is returning to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, where he worked on his State of the Union address. Biden is set to deliver the speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night before hitting the road to elaborate on his plans for the coming year. He is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Florida on Thursday.

The speech — and subsequent sales job — follow the release of a Washington Post-ABC News poll that finds a majority of Americans do not believe Biden has achieved much since taking office, despite a string of legislative successes in a Democratic-led Congress during his first two years. Biden is also dealing this week with continuing fallout from a Chinese surveillance balloon that made its way across the United States before it was shot down Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.

  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris hosts a meeting at the White House complex to “address the root causes of migration from northern Central America.”
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese brief reporters. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

