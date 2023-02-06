Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1952, Britain's King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, after a long illness. His elder daughter became Queen Elizabeth II. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Four things that pop from the Chinese balloon incident Set aside the (pretty good) inflation jokes, the photos of gun-wielding Americans gazing skyward in their backyards, and the prospects for a parodic revival of the 5th Dimension's 1967 hit "Up, Up and Away" (maybe with "wouldn't you like to spy, in my beautiful balloon?").

A lot can be said about the past week’s drama, starring a suspected Chinese spy balloon meandering its snoop-y way for days across 11 states and over sensitive facilities before a U.S. jet shot it down over the Atlantic and U.S. ships raced to gather the debris.

Here are four things to think about in the aftermath.

It shouldn’t really change your perception of China …

Experts of both political parties say it’s America’s main rival on the world stage, and both sides spy on each other relentlessly.

All of that barely scratches the surface of decades of tensions in U.S.-China relations. If you think the balloon incident is a major wake-up call about Chinese actions, abilities or intentions, it may just mean you’ve been asleep.

But there’s an area where we need a lot more information.

The Associated Press reported this weekend that Chinese balloons entered U.S. airspace at least three times under former president Donald Trump and at least one other time under President Biden. But never this dramatically or for this long.

And my colleagues Dan Lamothe and Azi Paybarah reported Sunday night the Pentagon had told Congress “of several previous incursions of U.S. airspace by Chinese surveillance balloons, with earlier sightings near Texas, Florida, Hawaii and Guam.”

But that could mean only U.S. airspace, which extends 12 nautical miles from shore, or actually over U.S. territory.

… but of course it was going to nix Blinken’s trip

The incursion immediately transformed the domestic politics of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing, drawing bipartisan expressions of outrage at the incursion and forcing Blinken to postpone.

Why? Partly because the incident combined two key elements that will grab the public’s attention every time: It was spectacular (here is video of that Chinese spy balloon!), and it was easy to understand (the Chinese are spying on us from the air!).

My colleagues Cate Cadell, John Hudson and Yasmeen Abutaleb noted the postponement came just hours before Blinken had been set to leave, “a dramatic indication of how seriously the Biden administration takes the incident and wants to avoid appearing soft on China.”

What’s Mandarin for “Veep”?

We may yet learn that this was a deliberate Chinese provocation ahead of Blinken’s trip. But at least right now it looks drawn more from the bumbling ambitions of “Veep” than from the deadly machinations of “House of Cards.”

That’s not to dismiss the seriousness of this incident, which appears to be unique because of the depth and duration of the airborne violation of American sovereignty. But Beijing has been trying to lower the temperature in bilateral relations since Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Indonesia in November. This is the opposite of helpful.

My colleague Christian Shepherd has been on top of the Chinese reaction, a disorganized-looking if intense effort to play down the incident and minimize its impact on The Most Important Bilateral Relationship In The World (™).

Here’s a key paragraph: “The setback is an embarrassment for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who began his norm-defying third term in office with a show of diplomatic friendliness that experts interpreted as a pragmatic effort to ease tensions with Western nations, as he deals with internal discontent over a slowing economy and a huge wave of coronavirus infections.”

Biden has a transparency problem

It seems fair to ask whether the Biden administration would have said anything had Americans and news outlets not captured footage of the balloon. There’s a similar question about whether Team Biden would have acknowledged the retrieval of classified documents from Biden’s think-tank office had CBS News not revealed it months after the fact.

My colleague Kelly Kasulis Cho has a great timeline, from the balloon’s first foray into U.S. airspace over Alaska on Jan. 28, its flying over Idaho on Jan. 31, and, crucially, the moment it was spotted over Montana on Feb. 1. The Pentagon’s first public acknowledgment came Feb. 2.

As we noted above, there have apparently been other Chinese balloon incursions. American military officials have been saying the United States was able to mitigate the balloon’s ability to scoop up intelligence. And there are valid concerns about shooting down the balloon over the continental U.S. (and about not shooting it down).

But a more proactive approach might have allowed the administration to look more in control and less on the defensive about its response to China.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Earthquake kills more than 2,300 in Turkey, Syria

At least two massive earthquakes struck southern Turkey, near the Syrian border, on Feb. 6, with aftershocks felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. (Video: The Washington Post)

“A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday killed more than 2,000 people across the country and in neighboring Syria, officials said, as rescuers searched flattened buildings in frigid weather for survivors. The earthquake — felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt — occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border," our colleagues report in a live blog of the situation.

“It was followed by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Turkey on Monday afternoon, as well as dozens of powerful aftershocks. Most of the damage is in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria.”

China claims ownership of second suspected spy balloon above Latin America

“Chinese authorities have confirmed that an ‘unmanned aircraft’ flying over Latin America originated in China, even as Beijing stepped up its protests against the U.S. military’s decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the United States last week,” Christian Shepherd reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Biden economy keeps defying predictions. Will it last?

“This Biden boom certainly is confounding skeptics who have been predicting for months that the Fed’s anti-inflation campaign would trigger an imminent recession. But the economy’s unexpected performance also is testing the ability of policymakers to keep the recovery going,” David J. Lynch reports.

“Whether the U.S. can keep defying the recession odds may depend on what happens in industries such as leisure and hospitality, health care and entertainment. These service businesses are enjoying a boomlet as consumers return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.”

In blue New Mexico, antiabortion activists use small towns to push national ban

“Seven months after the Supreme Court ruling, the abortion debate has in some places gone hyperlocal, and nowhere do stakes feel higher than in border areas like this one. With abortions outlawed in Texas, New Mexico has become a nearby haven. The Mississippi clinic at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization relocated to Las Cruces, just over the border from El Paso. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has pledged $10 million to build another clinic in that area,” Karin Brulliard reports.

Rural America has homeless people too. But they’re hard to find.

“Biden’s December plan said homeless people living outside cities are ‘historically undercounted.’ On Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to address homelessness among people in unsheltered and rural settings in 46 communities,” Justin Wm. Moyer reports.

… and beyond

Kamala Harris is trying to define her vice presidency. Even her allies are tired of waiting.

“The painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation — including some who helped put her on the party’s 2020 ticket — said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country. Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her,” the New York Times’s Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Katie Rogers and Peter Baker report.

U.S. officials offer Congress briefing on Trump, Biden papers

“U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence as well as President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former private office, people familiar with the matter said Sunday,” the Associated Press’s Nomaan Merchant, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker report.

“A briefing could come as soon as this week. But it may not meet demands from lawmakers who want to review the documents taken not just from Mar-a-Lago but also from the locations belonging to Biden and the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.”

The Biden agenda

Biden’s State of the Union address to take aim at Silicon Valley

“President Biden plans to call for tougher regulation of Silicon Valley in Tuesday’s State of the Union, leveraging the prime-time spotlight to galvanize Republicans and Democrats against industry abuses and signaling a new priority for his administration in its third year,” Cat Zakrzewski and Tyler Pager report.

“The focus on tech is likely to be part of the president’s pitch for bipartisanship with a divided Congress, according to four people familiar with the speech who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the president’s plans.”

Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office

“The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. The official did not say how or when those incidents were discovered,” CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reports.

Biden or bust: Democratic insiders are all in for Biden 2024

“Despite lackluster approval ratings, an ongoing classified documents scandal and polls showing most voters would like the 80-year-old to retire, Biden faces zero meaningful opposition to his leadership of the Democratic Party and an unobstructed path to renomination next year, even before he has officially declared his intention to seek it,” NBC News’s Alex Seitz-Wald reports.

What Americans think about Biden's track record, visualized

“Two years into a presidency that the White House casts as the most effective in modern history, President Biden is set to deliver a State of the Union address Tuesday to a skeptical country with a majority of Americans saying they do not believe he has achieved much since taking office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Toluse Olorunnipa, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report.

Hot on the left

A 1993 family and medical leave law was supposed to be just the start. Thirty years later, not much has changed.

“Sunday marked 30 years since Congress passed the United States’ first comprehensive federal family and sick leave program. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) was intended to pave the way for more expansive paid leave laws — but the law’s core promises, and the hopes of the advocates who fought for it, remain unfulfilled,” the 19th’s Mel Leonor Barclay and Grace Panetta report.

“Advocates 30 years ago saw the passage of FMLA as the beginning, not the end, of what was possible at the federal level. But while hundreds of millions have benefited from the program, the United States remains the only wealthy nation without any national, guaranteed paid leave policy three decades on.”

Hot on the right

Koch network to back alternative to Trump after sitting out recent primaries

“The network of donors and activist groups led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch will oppose Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, mounting a direct challenge to the former president’s campaign to win back the White House,” Isaac Arnsdorf reports.

“'The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter,' Emily Seidel, chief executive of the network’s flagship group, Americans for Prosperity (AFP), wrote in a memo released publicly on Sunday. The three-page missive repeatedly suggests that AFP is taking on the responsibility of stopping Trump, with Seidel writing: ‘Lots of people are frustrated. But very few people are in a position to do something about it. AFP is. Now is the time to rise to the occasion.’"

Today in Washington

At noon, Biden will arrive at the White House from Camp David.

In closing

One last balloon meme (we promise)

BREAKING: the chinese spy balloon has fallen down the steps at the met gala pic.twitter.com/x2KYeaIEmz — Oriana González (@OrianaBeLike) February 6, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

