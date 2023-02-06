Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senate Democrat renews fight for Silicon Valley watchdog

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is reviving calls for Congress to create a digital regulator to oversee the tech sector, arguing in a wide-ranging address Sunday that narrow efforts to curb harms to children, foreign disinformation and anti-competitive conduct online won’t cut it without an overarching enforcer.

Speaking at an influential tech policy summit in Boulder, Colo., Bennet unleashed a sweeping broadside against what he called the corrosive effect tech giants have on U.S. democracy and children and teens nationwide.

“These digital platforms have remained almost entirely unregulated, moving fast, breaking things and leaving the rest of us to glue something of our world back together,” he said, singling out Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Bennet used the speech to make the case for this bill, the Digital Platform Commission Act, which would establish a new five-person commission tasked with oversight of Silicon Valley. Similar bills have faced pushback from Republicans, but Bennet was bullish on its prospects.

He also pushed for other industry changes, including his recent call for Apple and Google to boot TikTok from their app stores over security concerns.

I spoke to Bennet after his remarks to dig into his views on tech policy. Here are the highlights:

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

A criticism I’ve heard of the digital regulator idea is that it may fall prey to industry capture and be co-opted by the companies it regulates. What’s your response?

I think that we have to fight against that. These guys are behemoths. There are examples in our history where enterprises with an equal amount of influence have not captured the agencies that they’ve been regulated by. But I'm not saying that’s not a reasonable concern.

Some Republican lawmakers have pushed back on this concept and on the idea of expanding the administrative state. How do you win them over?

The people that are going to win over bipartisan support are moms and dads in this country whose children have been subjected to these platforms with no regulation that have compromised their privacy and their emotional well-being. There’s going to be a movement of people in this country to demand regulation. In the end, I think it will be bipartisan.

Do you support calls to ban TikTok for consumers wholesale, or do you believe there is still a way to address security concerns through privacy safeguards?

I’ll be interested to see if they can come up with privacy guardrails that make sense. And I don’t know whether in the absence of those we could successfully ban TikTok or not. I do know that if Apple and Google wanted to take it off, they could, which is why I sent the letter to them.

TikTok testified that they have not and would not share U.S. consumer data with the Chinese government. What evidence do you think justifies greater restrictions?

I don’t think we have any reason to believe what they say about this. And we know that Chinese law requires them to share the data if they ask them to. So I think making the assumption that they’re not would be a mistake.

Your letter on TikTok also ties into concerns about Google and Apple’s gatekeeping powers. Do you share those and what might the remedy be?

I think we’d be a lot better off with a regulatory structure that we stand up with experts who can over time create their own body of administrative law around these questions. I’m not a big believer in doing this in a one-off manner.

Lawmakers last year pushed to pass two major antitrust proposals, S.2992 and S.2710, but they were never brought to the floor. Where do you stand on those bills?

I worry one-off legislative solutions are not going to get to the heart of the matter. And that is not a reason not to do them. But I worry that Congress will exhaust itself on picking one and not get done the broader stuff. There are significant antitrust issues here, beyond even the ones that Senator [Amy] Klobuchar and Senator [Chuck] Grassley were trying to address. I'm glad they’re trying to address the ones they were trying to address. But that’s just the antitrust issue.

Colorado is one of a handful of states with a comprehensive privacy law. Where do you come down on whether a federal privacy law should preempt state standards?

I don’t today have an ideological view of that. My instinct would be that I would not want federal law to erode the important provisions of the Colorado privacy bill.

Our top tabs

U.S. government is not investigating Musk’s Twitter purchase

U.S. officials on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States have decided not to investigate Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter with help from foreign lenders, according to two people who were briefed on the committee’s decision and spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect internal government deliberations, The Post’s Jeff Stein reports.

The decision comes after Musk’s purchase of the platform drew criticism for allegedly providing special privileges to access private data to large foreign investors, including the Saudi prince’s holding company and a cryptocurrency exchange founded in China.

The committee, led by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, said that at least for now, it does not have the jurisdiction to launch such a probe because Musk is an American citizen and the panel is meant to examine acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign owners. Plus, it can only probe potential data vulnerabilities from a purchase if the foreign investors acquire a big enough stake in the firm — which does not appear to be the case here.

Twitter officials did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokeswoman from the Treasury Department declined to comment.

Biden to take aim at tech in State of the Union

President Biden is slated to push for tougher regulation of the tech sector in Tuesday’s State of the Union, calling on Democrats and Republicans to unite around the cause, my colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Tyler Pager report.

“The speech will address antitrust enforcement and the tech industry, as well as the need for stronger privacy protections,” according to the report. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, who has called for revamping the tech industry’s legal protections under Section 230, is helping to craft the policy sections of the address, they wrote. “White House officials caution, however, that the text of the speech is in flux and will be finalized over the next few days.”



The remarks are likely to echo Biden’s recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, in which he called on Congress to “unite” on legislation to “hold Big Tech accountable,”

White House’s Nelson to step down from OSTP

Alondra Nelson, who previously served as the first woman of color to lead the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, plans to step down from her role as deputy OSTP director on Friday, Axios’s Ashley Gold reports.

“We have landed some really big planes over these two years, and we’re in really good shape,” Nelson said. “It’s a good moment to step away with some work launched that’s on the way to becoming implemented, and leave that work for others to do.”

Nelson helped lead the agency’s initiatives around artificial intelligence, including its rollout of the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” which laid out nonbinding policy principles for how to curb potential industry abuses.

