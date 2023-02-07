The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Biden faces divided Congress in State of the Union address

Key updates
Biden to promise to improve mental health parity
State of the Union guests to include U2’s Bono
Analysis: Biden will call for plugging gaps in his health policies
President Biden, flanked by Vice President Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), delivers his 2022 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and  
 
clock iconUpdated 5 min ago

President Biden, two years into his term and facing a Republican-led House for the first time, will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The speech, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern, comes amid a standoff with House Republicans over raising the debt limit, softening inflation, the lowest unemployment rate in decades, rising tensions with China and an ongoing war in Ukraine waged by Russia. The address could also offer a preview of what a reelection bid next year by Biden, 80, might sound like.

Here’s what to know

  • Biden’s speech will include an updated “unity agenda” with provisions aimed at ending cancer, supporting veterans, enhancing mental health coverage and addressing the opioid epidemic.
  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the newly elected governor of Arkansas who served as press secretary for President Donald Trump, will deliver the Republican response.
  • Biden is set to address a skeptical country with a majority of Americans saying they do not believe he has achieved much since taking office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
  • The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live coverage, with reporting and analysis from Post reporters, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, an hour before Biden is scheduled to speak.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Biden’s speech will include an updated “unity agenda” with provisions aimed at ending cancer, supporting veterans, enhancing mental health coverage and addressing the opioid epidemic.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the newly elected governor of Arkansas who served as press secretary for President Donald Trump, will deliver the Republican response.
Biden is set to address a skeptical country with a majority of Americans saying they do not believe he has achieved much since taking office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live coverage, with reporting and analysis from Post reporters, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, an hour before Biden is scheduled to speak.

1/4

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MerylKornfield

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...