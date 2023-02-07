Live updates Biden faces divided Congress in State of the Union address

Once upon a time, in the earlier days of this American republic, the president complied with the constitutional mandate to update Congress on the state of the union with a written letter. These are compiled in various places; here, for example, is Abraham Lincoln’s from 1861 in which he notes that “a disloyal portion of the American people have during the whole year been engaged in an attempt to divide and destroy the Union.” So, you know: just an update.

There are numerous inherent advantages to a written compilation of the state of affairs, both to the chief executive and to the public at large. For one, you can read a lot more in five minutes than you can hear, allowing presidents to be less bound to the constraints of time, to the extent that any ever have been. For another, it’s easier for readers to check what’s being presented for context or validation. Beyond the slow evolution of technology, there’s a reason that schools rely on textbooks more than video presentations.

This is an excerpt from a full story.