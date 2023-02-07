Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … A Twitter hearing fueled by Musk … Republicans aren’t ready for Chinese spy balloon measure … Burr lands on K Street … Biden set to introduce new words to State of the Union lexicon … but first …

On the Hill

What Biden needs to accomplish in the State of the Union

In a 90-minute meeting at the White House with House and Senate Democratic leaders last month, President Biden spent most of the time focused on the need to successfully implement the party’s legislative accomplishments of the past two years, according to a senior leadership aide familiar with the meeting, including massive new investments in infrastructure, clean energy and the manufacturing of microchips in the United States.

Advertisement

The message was clear: Passing those laws was not enough. The party’s fate in next year’s elections will probably rely on voters feeling that Democrats’ accomplishments are working for them.

A new poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News showing a majority of Americans do not believe Biden has achieved much since taking office underscores the challenge the party faces in turning legislative victories into real change that will resonate with voters.

Democrats are hoping the drive to convince the public that its agenda will improve their lives begins tonight with Biden’s State of the Union address — where he is expected to tout the party’s accomplishments over the past two years — and will then pick up steam as more of it is implemented ahead of the 2024 election.

“I think that this is a year of action and investment and implementation where across those areas you’re going to see this unfold in more and more ways,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters on Monday. “It will certainly happen across time.”

Sell ’em what you got

A divided Congress is not expected to agree on any major new policies, meaning Democrats will have to sell voters on what has already been accomplished. But Democrats have a lot of work to do, with many people saying that Biden hadn’t made progress on signature initiatives, according to the poll.

Advertisement

Democrats say that implementation is hard and must be prioritized to get it right.

“Like any product, legislation doesn’t sell itself. Success requires effective packaging, a passionate sales force, and strategic marketing — and it’s time we invest in all three,” said Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who turned a small gelato company into a major frozen dessert player before entering Congress.

Anita Dunn, a top White House aide, will preview Biden’s speech to Democrats in briefings on the Hill today. And House and Senate leadership have encouraged lawmakers to bring guests that represent their accomplishments.

“We want the country to know that Democrats Deliver for the American people and always Defend American values and the progress that we have made,” says a memo from the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee sent to members and provided to The Early. (Capitalization and bolding theirs, not ours.)

The White House has announced which guests Biden has invited to the speech.

The regional sales force

The White House and congressional Democrats created a committee of 12 regional representatives made up of House members to get the word out about the laws passed and how they are being implemented across the country. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is one of the members taking part.

Advertisement

“I’m not surprised the public isn’t fully aware yet because we’re just getting started, but I hope he stays on message,” Huffman said of Biden.

The president has taken more than a dozen trips touting his legislative achievements since early October, according to a tally by the White House. He’ll head to Wisconsin on Wednesday after the State of the Union to talk up his economic record.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), who is also on the implementation task force, said Democrats need to learn lessons from the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

“It literally took until 2018 for Americans to understand that we had expanded access and lowering the cost of health care, and then they punished Republicans for trying to take it away,” Craig said. “It can’t take that long with these bills.”

A Twitter hearing fueled by Musk

Company executives typically dread congressional investigations with the potential to cast their company in a negative light.

Not Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will hold a hearing examining Twitter’s decision more than two years ago to block access to a New York Post story based on emails gleaned from a laptop once owned by President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The hearing was fueled in part by the release of what Musk described as the “Twitter files,” which detailed how Twitter executives decided to block the story before later reversing course.

Advertisement

Musk has been eager to re-litigate Twitter’s past even as he has worked to reinvent the company since he bought it in October — an impulse Republicans share. And Democrats have their own criticisms of Twitter’s track record that they plan to revisit.

Musk was not asked to testify, but several former executives involved in the decision will after being subpoenaed: Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former chief legal officer; James Baker, its former deputy general counsel; and Yoel Roth, its former global head of trust and safety.

Twitter temporarily disabled access to the New York Post story weeks before the 2020 election due to its guidelines on disseminating hacked materials, infuriating Republicans who said the company was aiding the Biden campaign. Jack Dorsey, the company’s chief executive at the time, said that Twitter’s actions were “unacceptable.”

Republicans have pushed for more details about what happened, alleging that “Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor this information about the Biden family selling access for profit,” as Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee’s chairman, put it in a statement.

GOP ❤️ Musk

The hearing comes as Republicans have lionized Twitter’s new owner as he feuds with Democrats — including at least one on the committee. Musk criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), the No. 2 Democrat on the committee, in November for charging $58 for a sweatshirt sold through her campaign’s store.

Advertisement

“You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people,” Ocasio-Cortez responded (where else?) on Twitter

Musk encouraged voters to support Republicans ahead of the midterms, and Republicans like Comer and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have lauded him. The billionaire didn’t meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill last month, although he was briefly introduced to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Democrats’ focus

Democrats have called a former Twitter staffer of their own to testify in the hearing: Anika Collier Navaroli, a whistleblower who also testified last year before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navaroli told the Jan. 6 committee that Twitter executives tolerated former president Donald Trump’s tweets despite the misinformation they sometimes contained because they knew how much Trump cherished Twitter and they “enjoyed having that sort of power.”

Advertisement

“Unlike the question of what day they published the New York Post story, this is a serious question that American democracy has to deal with,” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee and a member of the Jan. 6 committee, told The Early on Monday. “What happens if social media platforms are used to incite or coordinate violence against the government?”

A leaner Washington presence

Gadde, Baker and Roth are among the thousands of Twitter staffers who’ve been fired, laid off or quit since Musk took over — including some of Twitter’s Washington lobbyists. Two of Twitter’s four in-house lobbyists have deregistered, according to a recently filed disclosure.

One of them, Amy Murphy, who lobbied on privacy and liability issues, left the company in November and now works for Google. The other, Todd O’Boyle, was hired in 2020 to lobby on elections and violent extremism, among other issues. He did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Twitter’s top lobbyist, Lauren Culbertson.

Advertisement

But wait, there’s more: The Oversight Committee will hold a hearing this morning on border security featuring testimony from Gloria Chavez, Customs and Border Protection’s chief patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valley sector, and John Modlin, the chief patrol agent for the Tucson sector.

“Administration officials continue to say they are creating a ‘safe, orderly, humane’ immigration system,” Comer will say in his opening remarks, which were shared with The Early. “But reality contradicts this propaganda.”

At the White House

Republicans aren’t ready for Chinese spy balloon measure

House Republicans aren’t ready to bring a resolution on the Chinese spy balloon to the floor, multiple Republican aides and lawmakers say.

Republicans started discussing a resolution criticizing the administration’s handling of the spy balloon over the weekend in an attempt to paint Biden as weak on China. But Republican leaders haven’t finalized the language or the focus of the resolution amid divisions within the party.

Advertisement

“Nothing has been decided,” one lawmaker told The Early.

A moderate lawmaker said there is no resolution at this point. “We want the facts first,” the lawmaker said.

Lawmakers have not yet received a briefing on the balloon. (See more on potential briefings below.)

This is the latest challenge Republican leadership has had trying to rush a measure to the floor.

“Some folks wanted to get bipartisan support and others just want to go after the president and China. It is a moderate/right wing disagreement again,” one senior leadership aide told our colleague Marianna Sotomayor, who helped report this.

When Congress will get the facts

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has moved up an all-senator briefing on the balloon from Feb. 15 to Thursday, according to a senior Democratic Senate aide.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is working on scheduling an all-House briefing for this week, too, according to a senior House Republican aide familiar with the discussions.

A separate briefing for the Gang of Eight — congressional leaders and the top lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees — is also in the works, two leadership sources tell The Early.

The latest developments on the Hill come after Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, a top military commander who oversees the North American Aerospace Defense Command, made the startling disclosure that previous balloons weren’t detected by the Pentagon.

“I will tell you that we did not detect those threats. And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out,” VanHerck said Monday.

Questions in search of answers:

Do we know “surveillance balloons” by another name? “Some previous incursions were initially classified as ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ Pentagon speak for UFOs,” . “Some previous incursions were initially classified as ‘unidentified aerial phenomena,’ Pentagon speak for UFOs,” per the New York Times’s Julian E. Barnes, Helene Cooper and Edward Wong

How will Biden talk about the incident during the State of the Union? “Some of the lines in Biden’s State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon,” . Now, the language is “changing to convey that his administration won’t tolerate such violations by China, possibly noting that Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his planned trip to Beijing because of the balloon incident. The speech, the sources said, will not include announcing a substantive plan for retaliation against China.” “Some of the lines in Biden’s State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon,” per NBC News’s Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker, Mike Memoli and Monica Alba Now, the language is “changing to convey that his administration won’t tolerate such violations by China, possibly noting thatpostponed his planned trip to Beijing because of the balloon incident. The speech, the sources said, will not include announcing a substantive plan for retaliation against China.”

On K Street

Burr lands on K Street

The law and lobbying firm DLA Piper has hired Richard Burr, the former longtime Republican senator from North Carolina.

He’ll be a principal policy adviser in the firm’s regulatory and government affairs practice group as well as chair of its health policy strategic consulting practice. (Burr was the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee until he left office last month.)

Burr, who chose not to run for reelection last year, is barred from lobbying his former colleagues for two years under Senate ethics rules.

The firm also hired Margaret Martin, who worked under Burr on the committee as his senior adviser of health policy, and Michael Sorensen, his former director of operations.

Burr is the latest lawmaker to land at a lobbying firm after leaving Congress only weeks ago. Former representatives G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.), Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.), Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) are among the others.

What we're watching

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will attend the New Democrat Coalition lunch today to talk about the farm bill. The bill, which governs food and agriculture policy in the United States, must be renewed this year and is a big priority for this group of Democrats, many of whom hail from agriculture districts. (We love the farm bill, so watch this space in coming months.)

The Data

Biden set to introduce new words to State of the Union lexicon

The power of words, visualized: “In Tuesday’s televised spectacle, President Biden will introduce new entries into the gilded lexicon of the State of the Union speeches,” our colleagues Dan Keating, Hannah Dormido and Nick Mourtoupalas report. “Viewed across decades and centuries, the new words reflect the changing eras in politics, language, technology and culture in America.” For example, “last year’s State of the Union was the first to include the words ‘Roe v. Wade.’”

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article