How Biden’s State of the Union length compares to past speeches

President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is the longest since the Trump era.
Biden covered plenty of ground in his remarks Tuesday. He touted his administration’s efforts to grow the economy, demanded more action to combat the climate crisis and called on Congress to finish work on a police reform bill. While the president chided Republicans for threatening to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as well as for trying to negotiate on the debt ceiling, he also invited the GOP to work with Democrats.
“You know, we’re often told that Democrats and Republicans can’t work together,” Biden said. “Over the past two years, we proved the cynics and naysayers wrong. Yes, we disagreed plenty. And yes, there were times when Democrats [were] alone. But time and time again, Democrats and Republicans came together.”