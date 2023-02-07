How Biden’s State of the Union length compares to past speeches

State of the Union addresses have gotten lengthier over the years. Former president Donald Trump’s longest address — in 2019 — lasted 82 minutes. His shortest, in 2020, was 78 minutes long. In comparison, former president Barack Obama’s longest address went for 69 minutes.

Biden covered plenty of ground in his remarks Tuesday. He touted his administration’s efforts to grow the economy, demanded more action to combat the climate crisis and called on Congress to finish work on a police reform bill. While the president chided Republicans for threatening to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as well as for trying to negotiate on the debt ceiling, he also invited the GOP to work with Democrats.