President Biden's speech clocked in at 72 minutes, which is 10 minutes longer than last year. Today's edition: Biden briefly mentions abortion, pledges to combat covid aid fraud and acknowledges the toll of covid-19. Details on guests to the prime-time address.

Biden’s Medicare comments sparked fireworks, even as he used his speech to outline areas of health-care cooperation

The most acrimonious moment in last night’s State of the Union address came when President Biden said some Republican proposals would sunset Medicare and Social Security – and loud protests erupted inside the House chamber.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) yelled “Liar!” at Biden, while others booed.

It led to a perplexing moment that ended with Biden ad-libbing, “I enjoy conversion,” to suggest some Republicans had changed their position. Most of the chamber then stood up and clapped when Biden said, “So tonight, let’s all agree — and apparently we are — and stand up for seniors….We will not cut Social Security! We will not cut Medicare!”

The off-script exchange exemplified Biden’s approach to his address to Congress this year: He chided GOP lawmakers for their efforts to block or repeal his initiatives, health and otherwise. But then, he offered to work with them.

The president’s prime-time address alternated between a condemnation of the GOP’s least popular policies and calls for the two parties to forge bipartisan deals, The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa and Yasmeen Abutaleb write. Nowhere was that more evident than in the health policy space.

Inside the Republican-controlled House chamber, Biden once again pitched a “unity agenda” — a slate of policies the White House believes can get bipartisan buy-in. Last year, he also released such an agenda focused on the same broad themes: ending cancer, addressing the opioid epidemic, tackling the country’s mental health crisis and supporting veterans.

Indeed, health policy may be one area where Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground this year, despite their fundamental differences over how to reform the system. For Biden, it’s a far cry from big, bold changes, but it’s the only way to notch health-care wins in the run-up to the 2024 election with Republicans now controlling the House.

More from Biden:

We're told that Democrats and Republicans can't work together.



But together we defended a safer Europe.

Passed an infrastructure law.

Launched a new era of manufacturing.

Got help to toxic-exposed veterans.



We did it last Congress. There's no reason we can't do it again. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2023

‘Unity agenda’

Last year, Biden saw some bipartisan successes on this pitch.

For instance: Congress passed legislation expanding benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, made it easier for doctors to prescribe medication to treat opioid addiction and funded a new agency charged with accelerating medical breakthroughs.

Here’s some of the health policies Biden is urging the GOP to work with him on this year, some of which were included in a White House fact sheet released yesterday:

Ending cancer: The fight against cancer is deeply personal for Biden, who has championed the cause ever since his son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. The president is calling on Congress to renew funding for cancer research set to expire later this year, as well as reauthorize the National Cancer Act.

Tackling mental health: Biden wants Congress to pass strict standards to minimize how much data companies can collect and use, including health and geolocation data, and to require them to build safety and privacy safeguards for kids into their products, putting their well-being over commercial profit (h/t The Technology 202’s Cristiano Lima). The White House argues there’s compelling evidence that social media can be harmful to kids’ mental health.

Addressing the opioid epidemic: Biden is calling on Congress to make permanent tough penalties on suppliers of fentanyl, which centers on permanently closing a loophole and making all fentanyl-related substances a Schedule I drug. Right now, such scheduling for fentanyl analogues expires at the end of 2024.

Supporting veterans: Biden advisers said his upcoming budget to Congress will propose paving the way for an entitlement to housing assistance for veterans. (Reminder: Lawmakers hold the power of the purse, and often ignore broad swaths of the president's budget.)

Fierce divisions

Biden won’t get to “finish the job” — a mantra he used throughout the speech — on capping monthly insulin costs to $35 for all Americans, closing the Medicaid coverage gap and permanently extending enhanced Obamacare financial aid.

And his exchange with Republicans over Medicare and Social Security put on full display the two party’s acrimony over contentious — and politically risky — health policies.

The big picture: The episode highlights the challenges of a deeply divided Washington, and puts on very public display the power and struggles House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has in controlling various factions of his caucus.

Republican lawmakers heckled and interrupted President Biden multiple times during his State of the Union address on Feb. 7. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post, Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

State of the Union

Biden also nodded to abortion, the pandemic and covid aid fraud

Not much new on abortion: Biden only briefly mentioned abortion after the issue was a major part of Democratic campaigns across the country during the midterm elections. He urged Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, which Democrats don’t have the votes to do. And he pledged to veto a national ban on abortion, which Republicans don’t have the votes to pass. But he did say the word “abortion,” a shift from last year’s State of the Union where he avoided saying the word to the ire of some abortion rights advocates.

Avoiding a victory lap: Biden said that “while the virus is not gone, thanks to the resilience of the American people, we have broken covid’s grip on us.” He touted his move to end the national emergencies for the pandemic in May, while warning the country still must “remain vigilant" and acknowledging the toll the pandemic has had.

Tripling down on covid aid fraud: The president reprised a commitment to combat fraud targeting the country’s roughly $5 trillion in coronavirus aid. In his latest ask, Biden is seeking a series of legislative fixes, such as tripling anti-fraud strike forces, as well as permitting law enforcement more time to prosecute crimes and a greater ability to crack down on identity theft, The Post’s Tony Romm reports.

Guest list: Who attended Biden’s address

The White House’s guest list is like reading a blueprint of the administration’s agenda for the year ahead.

Among those invited to join first lady Jill Biden’s viewing box: U2’s lead singer Bono, for his activism fighting HIV/AIDS; Doug Griffin of New Hampshire, who lost his daughter to a fentanyl overdose and is trying to end the stigma of addiction; Darlene Gaffney of South Carolina, a breast cancer survivor; and Harry Miller, a former Ohio State University football player advocating for mental health.

Also in attendance were five of the nine Supreme Court justices, as well as two retired justices. Marty Walsh, Biden’s labor secretary, was the designated survivor. (Walsh is expected to leave the administration in the next month or two to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.)

Unlike last year, all 535 members of Congress were able to invite guests to attend Biden’s address, a practice that has been on hold due to covid-19. Here’s a snapshot of who tagged along:

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) invited Nirav Shah , Maine’s top infectious-disease expert and incoming principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), who boycotted the event , gave her ticket to retired Air Force Colonel Mark A. Hurley , who left the military over Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. , who left the military over Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) brought Kate Dineen , an abortion rights activist who , an abortion rights activist who reportedly traveled from Massachusetts to Maryland to receive an abortion later in pregnancy after her son suffered a stroke in utero.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) invited Mark Houck, an antiabortion advocate who was acquitted in federal court last week on charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Nirav Shah, incoming principal deputy director of the CDC:

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.):

.@_KateDineen and I are ready to hear @POTUS give his SOTU address. With attacks on abortion rights in our courts and our states, it’s never been more urgent to guarantee abortion access and codify this essential right. Thank you Kate for joining me and for sharing your story. pic.twitter.com/BZ7iJ8RZcq — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 8, 2023

Response recap: They cheered, they booed, they tweeted

Last night’s speech generated a mixed reaction from Republicans, with boos and jeers at the mention of Medicare and Social Security cuts and security along the Southern border. That comes after a reminder from House GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) that the “microphones are always hot” and the “cameras are always on,” and a warning from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be on their best behavior. Some lawmakers took to Twitter to clap back at Biden and Democrats.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee:

President Biden is filled with more hot air than the China spy balloon.



The good news for the American people is that unchecked, one-party Democrat control in Washington is over. Republicans are conducting oversight over this admin and will hold @POTUS accountable. #SOTU — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 8, 2023

Lookbook

Mask watch: In his opening comments, Biden declared that the nation has transitioned into a phase where “covid no longer controls our lives,” and the notable lack of face coverings on the House floor last night was evidence of this pandemic stage. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was one of the few attendees seen on television wearing a mask. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) entered the chamber wearing one but dropped it below his chin as the event went on, The Post’s Matt Viser notes.

Several lawmakers wore pins to Biden’s address to make political statements. From gun control to affordable childcare to abortion rights, Democrats used their lapels to send a message to the White House and the nation about their priorities.

I say the word, I wear the word.



Abortion care is health care.



Abortion care saves lives. pic.twitter.com/rGO1kcIDBo — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) February 7, 2023

In other health news

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) joined House Republicans to pass legislation yesterday that would end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ’s requirement that most foreign air travelers coming to the United States must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. that would end the’s requirement that most foreign air travelers coming to the United States must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit brought by pharmaceutical industry lobbyists seeking to prevent state governments from importing medicines from Canada. The decision is likely to embolden more states to consider the approach as a way to lower the cost of prescription drugs, Stat ’s Ed Silverman reports. seeking to prevent state governments from importing medicines from Canada. The decision is likely to embolden more states to consider the approach as a way to lower the cost of prescription drugs,’sreports.

The Pill Club, an online women’s pharmacy, will pay $18.3 million to Don Thompson writes for Kaiser Health News. to settle claims that it defrauded California’s Medicaid program by prescribing birth control pills without the required oversight by physicians,writes for

Health reads

Sugar rush

Flashback

"We think frankly, though, it's time we put up or shut up."



- 40 years ago, Joe Biden was one of several Democrats who gave response to President Reagan State of Union address (Jan. 25, 1983) pic.twitter.com/qdR68QzjpM — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 7, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

