It has been clear for a while that Republican Party leaders were none too pleased with Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) attempt to lay out an attention-grabbing agenda for the GOP. And in perhaps the most contentious portion of President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night came the moment all of them feared from the start.

That moment may also prove significant in the long-running, halting GOP effort to reform and potentially even cut federal entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Let’s run through what Biden said, fact-check his claim and evaluate the GOP pushback.

While making the case that Republicans have no business holding the upcoming debt ceiling debate “hostage” to their proposed spending cuts, Biden turned to Scott’s proposal, without naming the senator.

“Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage — I get it — unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said. “All of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans — want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

Immediately House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was seated behind Biden, shook his head and mouthed, “No.” Republicans in the room began voicing their displeasure at the charge.

In response, Biden departed from his prepared remarks, emphasizing repeatedly that he had only referred to some Republicans. “I am not saying it’s a majority.” He even granted that “I don’t even think it’s even a significant” portion of the party.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent continued jeers and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) standing up and saying, “You lie” and calling Biden a “liar.”

Biden’s comments refer to a portion of Scott’s plan that states, “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” Scott didn’t single out Medicare and Social Security, but they were created through federal legislation and would seemingly sunset and be in need of reauthorization every five years.

You could certainly accuse Biden of overselling the potential for such a plan to ever become law — Scott’s idea has been explicitly embraced by only a very small number of Republicans. And Democrats repeatedly mischaracterized the proposal on the 2022 campaign trail by claiming it would effectively end Social Security and Medicare. But sunsetting a program doesn’t necessarily mean it wouldn’t be reauthorized and that entitlements would thus end. Biden, though, was more careful in how he summarized it.

Shortly after Scott introduced his plan, he got the proverbial stiff-arm from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). McConnell noted that he, not Scott, was in charge of the Senate GOP agenda and added, “We will not have as part of my agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

As for other Republicans? Several of them broadly praised Scott for putting forward his ideas — though often without explicitly endorsing the plan. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded by saying, “Republicans like Senator @ScottforFlorida have real solutions to put us back on track.”

But some have expressed support for Scott’s plan and similar ones. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said he was “on board” with Scott’s proposal. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has offered his own plan to make Social Security and Medicare subject to annual congressional spending bills, rather than continuing them as automatic entitlement programs.

(McConnell’s response to both Scott’s and Johnson’s plans reinforce the similarity between them: When McConnell’s office was asked about Johnson’s, it simply pointed to McConnell’s rebuke of Scott’s.)

With many Republicans pledging to cut spending but failing to articulate precisely how, it’s created a void that Scott gladly filled — and that his party has not been so glad to see him fill.

The support of two or three GOP senators for such an idea is, of course, wholly insufficient for making it law. McConnell made clear this stands no chance of passage or even being brought up for a vote in the Senate. In that sense, Biden choosing to spotlight this in his State of the Union is a pretty transparent attempt to tar the broader GOP with a policy proposal few of them have expressed support for.

Biden certainly could have chosen to discuss the actually viable proposals to change Medicare and Social Security and to dramatically cut spending — for example, some have broadly suggested raising the retirement age. But at this point Republicans have conspicuously avoided putting pen to paper like Scott did. And they have offered very mixed signals about what, if anything, they might do with those programs.

A different tack the president could have taken was to note that that it’s virtually impossible to balance the budget — a professed aim of House Republicans, and an area where the House Freedom Caucus gained some concessions from McCarthy — without touching entitlement programs. Biden could point to the Republican Study Committee and others having proposed raising the retirement age for future beneficiaries. He could note that Donald Trump’s budgets proposed sharp cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

But instead Biden went for the low-hanging fruit that Scott so graciously presented — and which leaders like McConnell quickly recognized as such.

(Scott on Wednesday morning said his proposal was aimed at all the “crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late” and that he wasn’t proposing cutting entitlements. But that doesn’t squarely respond to what Biden said in his speech: Biden only referred to the sunsetting, not cuts, and the entitlements would seem to qualify under Scott’s broadly worded proposal.)

If nothing else, it resulted in a pretty stunning, high-profile rebuke of ideas like Scott’s (and arguably Johnson’s), in a way that is likely to diminish whatever GOP appetite there might have been for including changes to Medicare and Social Security in the burgeoning debt ceiling debate.

“So, folks, as we all apparently agree: Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?” Biden said.

Republicans in the chamber didn’t seem to know what to do, but an increasingly large number of them gradually rose and applauded.

“All right,” Biden said. “We’ve got unanimity!”

