Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What Biden didn’t say … What we’re watching: House committee holds its first Twitter hearing … Biden introduces new words in State of the Union address … but first …

On the Hill

Biden’s State of the Union shows why he isn't Obama

President Biden celebrated his economic record, chastised Republicans for demanding concessions to raise the debt limit and urged Congress to pass bills to hold police officers accountable, to tax billionaires, to ban assault weapons and to crack down on giant tech companies on Tuesday night in his State of the Union address.

Advertisement

Biden’s speech was a potential preview of his 2024 campaign message if he decides in the coming months to run for reelection. It drew “heckling and catcalls from some — and a shout of 'liar' from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — as he drew contrasts between his agenda and what he said was theirs,” our colleague Dan Balz writes.

“Rarely has such give-and-take featured so prominently in a State of the Union address.”

The speech was in many ways a contrast to the one that the previous Democratic president delivered two years into his tenure with Biden seated behind him. The moment was similar in some ways: Republicans had retaken the House and were demanding spending cuts from the White House. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was the Senate minority leader; Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had been ousted as speaker.

But the differences between the speech President Barack Obama delivered in 2011 and the one Biden gave on Tuesday night illustrate how much the Democratic Party and the challenges facing the country have shifted over the past decade.

Obama devoted much of his speech to how to reduce the federal deficit, proposing that Congress freeze domestic spending for the next five years — which he acknowledged would “require painful cuts.”

Advertisement

With the worst of the 2009 recession over, “we have to confront the fact that our government spends more than it takes in,” Obama said. “That is not sustainable.”

On Tuesday night, Biden said he would unveil a plan next month to “lower the deficit by $2 trillion” — but there was no mention of spending freezes or painful cuts.

Instead, Biden pledged not to cut Social Security or Medicare. And he warned that Republicans “want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans” — a reference to the looming fight over raising the debt limit. Biden has refused to negotiate after a 2011 standoff brought the country close to a potential default and resulted in credit downgrade.

Divergent economic records

Biden and Obama have dramatically different economic records. Obama talked up “the more than 1 million private-sector jobs created last year” in his speech. Biden’s line was more impressive.

Advertisement

“As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs — more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years,” Biden said.

The paradox is that Americans give Biden less credit for his handling of the economy than they gave Obama.

The unemployment rate in January 2011 was 9.1 percent, up from 7.8 percent when Obama took office. Unemployment last month was 3.4 percent, the lowest since the 1960s and down from 6.3 percent when Biden took office.

But only 37 percent of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling the economy and 58 percent disapprove, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll. In January 2011, The Post and ABC found that 46 percent of Americans approved of Obama’s handling of the economy and 51 percent disapproved. And 54 percent of Americans approved of Obama’s performance overall, while only 42 percent approve of Biden.

More contrasts

Tuesday’s State of the Union made it clearer then ever that Biden’s presidency is not Obama 2.0. Here are a few more points of contrast with Obama’s 2011 State of the Union:

Advertisement

Foreign policy: Obama mentioned Russia only twice, including a boast that the United States had “reset our relationship” with Russia. But Biden sharply criticized Russia without mentioning the country by name, denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s “brutal war against Ukraine.” And he warned China against threatening U.S. sovereignty and seemed to reference a suspected Chinese spy balloon the Pentagon shot down this weekend.

Big tech: Obama talked about tech giants as a source of American pride. Biden urged Congress to pass legislation cracking down on “big tech” and urged Congress to “hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit.”

What Obama never said: Obama didn’t say the words “climate change,” “global warning,” “abortion,” “police” or “mental health” in 2011. Biden urged more action to fight climate change (without specifying what he wanted), urged lawmakers to codify Roe v. Wade, spent much of his speech pressing Congress to pass police legislation and mentioned “mental health” six times, according to his prepared remarks.

The view from inside the room

The State of the Union is often forgettable; Biden’s speech might be one of the few that people — at least in Washington — remember.

“It was actually good,” one Democratic lawmaker, who had earlier complained about attending, said afterward.

Both Biden and Republicans seemed to relish a back-and-forth that is unusual for State of the Union addresses. Republicans yelled at both Obama and Biden and accused them of being liars during their speeches, with Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C) shouting “You lie” at Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009.

Republicans chanted, “Secure the border,” at several points during Biden’s speech. Biden also goaded Republicans by claiming they wanted to sunset the Social Security and Medicare every five years — a claim apparently based on a policy platform advanced last year by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that few others Republicans embraced.

Advertisement

“Liar!” Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), among others, yelled back at Biden.

“He tries to keep spreading this false narrative about getting rid of Social Security and Medicare,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said after the speech of the outbursts. “And I think, by the end, he finally acknowledged it’s not true.”

In 2009, Wilson immediately apologized and even called the White House to do so. Will Greene and the others apologize to Biden?

This year, the fireworks weren’t just between Biden and Republicans.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who grabbed a coveted seat along the middle aisle through which Biden entered the chamber, that he didn’t belong there.

What Biden didn’t say

State of the Union addresses typically pack a lot of policies into an hour-long speech, but there are always a few that don’t make the cut. Here’s what Biden left out:

Advertisement

The balloon: For readers who guessed the number of times Biden mentioned the word “balloon” would be zero, you were correct! Yes, Biden referenced the Chinese spy balloon that has dominated political discourse for the past week, but he didn’t directly talk about it. “As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did,” he said.

Permitting reform: Overhauling the permitting process for energy projects is a major priority for Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Democratic leaders promised last year to try to pass Manchin’s proposal if he voted for Democrats’ climate bill. Biden didn’t bring it up in his speech, though.

Fair Tax: The so-called “fair tax” has become a top talking point for Democrats to attack Republicans. The proposal, which is backed by some House Republicans, would eliminate the income tax and replace it with a hefty sales tax, a plan most economists say would hit middle- and low-income families hardest. Biden avoided the topic even though it would have been an easy partisan jab.

Monday’s deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Biden did not address the devastation in Turkey and Syria as the death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake Biden did not address the devastation in Turkey and Syria as the death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake neared 8,000 on Tuesday. Although he announced Monday that administration officials are coordinating “any and all needed assistance” with their Turkish counterparts and that “U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria,” Biden did not make a formal declaration of aid during Tuesday’s speech — despite Turkey’s status as a NATO ally.

Ukraine: Biden briefly mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — one of the largest geopolitical events of the decade — and his role in uniting NATO during the address. He did not go into further detail about the U.S.’s billion-dollar support of the country (including whether he has changed his mind about not sending F-16 fighter jets), despite Biden briefly mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — one of the largest geopolitical events of the decade — and his role in uniting NATO during the address. He did not go into further detail about the U.S.’s billion-dollar support of the country (including whether he has changed his mind about not sending F-16 fighter jets), despite reportedly making plans to travel to Poland this month to mark the war’s first anniversary.

China, North Korea and Taiwan: Biden’s Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress referenced a burgeoning competition with China to “win the 21st century.” Tuesday’s address carried the same message: “We seek competition, not conflict.” But he didn’t mention that the U.S. is also pursuing deterrence. The U.S. has been increasing its diplomatic and military presence in the Indo-Pacific to deter Chinese and North Korean aggression since early January.

The Middle East: Biden didn’t mention protests in Iran or botched negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal; Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis (brought on by the resurgence of the Taliban following the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from the country); or renewed tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Foreign policy noticeably took a back seat during this year’s State of the Union address, but we thought the Chinese threat to Taiwan and protests in Iran might get a nod.

Biden did mention several of his priorities that were included in his 2021 “Build Back Better” proposal, but were never enacted, including paid family and medical leave, subsidizing the cost of child care, making two years of community college free and making housing more affordable. But the mentions were so brief that it was easy to miss them.

More SOTU takeaways from our colleagues:

On the changing nature of the State of the Union: “It’s been 14 years since a Republican member of Congress appeared to cross a threshold by yelling ' “It’s been 14 years since a Republican member of Congress appeared to cross a threshold by yelling ' You lie ' at Obama during a speech to a joint session of Congress. Tuesday’s speech marked the continued trend toward partisan raucousness during what was once a much more staid affair,” Aaron Blake writes

On the guests: “These citizens were in the room to remind their representatives to focus and to work. But mostly they were in the room to remind them to care about someone other than themselves,” “These citizens were in the room to remind their representatives to focus and to work. But mostly they were in the room to remind them to care about someone other than themselves,” Robin Givhan writes . “The country’s lawmakers should not have to be reminded of the human consequences of their inaction and squabbling. Family members should not have to traffic their grief up on Capitol Hill to make it plain that the country needs to act; they should not have to force Congress to look them up and down and assess whether they are worth their time, worth their political capital, worth anything at all. They shouldn’t have to be backdrops to political theater. But Congress can’t help putting on a show.”

SOTU reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

What we're watching

On the road again: This morning Biden is heading to Wisconsin, where he’ll give a speech at a Laborers’ International Union of North America training center in DeForest, Wis., detailing how his economic agenda is helping Wisconsinites, according to a White House official.

Advertisement

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee, meanwhile, will hold its hearing examining Twitter’s decision weeks before the 2020 election to block access temporarily to a New York Post story about Hunter Biden. (We previewed the hearing in Tuesday’s edition.)

We’ll be watching what lawmakers say about Twitter’s move this week — which was quickly reversed — to lock the account of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.). “Daines received a notification Monday night that his account was locked for displaying 'graphic violence,' he said, after he had changed his profile photo to him and his wife grinning while he lifted the bloodied head of an antelope they had killed,” as our colleague Meryl Kornfield reports.

The Data

Biden introduces new words in State of the Union address

The newest SOTU words, visualized: “In Tuesday’s televised spectacle, Biden was the first president in a State of the Union to say the words ironworkers, lunar, overdrafts, pistol and skyline,” per our colleagues Dan Keating, Hannah Dormido and Nick Mourtoupalas.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

The Dark Brandon memes are back…

This rather savvy usage of the public bully pulpit, in a nutshell, is the argument for continuing to have and televise SOTU.



Those men are PISSED. Dark Brandon forced a concession on live television. https://t.co/FPmgNxyozy — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) February 8, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article