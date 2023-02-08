Post Politics Now Biden heading to Wisconsin after spirited State of the Union address

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden pauses for selfies with attendees after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is heading to the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin in an effort to make the case for economic initiatives that were highlighted in his spirited State of the Union address.

Biden is scheduled to speak at a Laborers’ International Union of North America training center in DeForest, Wis. The trip is the first in a series of events that Biden is expected to hold following Tuesday night’s speech as he navigates a divided Congress and ramps up for an expected 2024 reelection bid. On Thursday, Biden is headed to Florida to talk about Social Security and Medicare.

  • 9:55 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Wisconsin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Oversight Committee holds a hearing examining Twitter’s decision more than two years ago to block access to a New York Post story based on emails gleaned from a laptop once owned by the president’s son, Hunter Biden. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central): Biden delivers remarks in DeForest, Wis. Watch live here.
