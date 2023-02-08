Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1922, President Warren G. Harding had the first radio installed at the White House. In June of that year, he became the first president to have his voice transmitted over radio. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea We’re starting to get answers to China balloon questions One of the first interesting things we learned, even before an F-22 Raptor downed that suspected Chinese spy balloon, was that Beijing had used airships to probe American airspace in the past — one other time under President Biden, thrice under former president Donald Trump.

It’s not a contest. Figuring out how long and where China has been operating this program could help understand what sorts of information they may have been able to get — and what they might want in the future.

U.S. Navy and Coast Guards ships are now scouring Atlantic Ocean waters off the South Carolina coast to retrieve remnants of what the Pentagon said was a 200-foot, 2,000-pound balloon carrying equipment about the size of a regional jetliner. The photos are amazing.

Piecing it together

Even before the flotsam reaches American military and intelligence labs for proper dissection, we’re learning a lot about how China has used balloons like this all over the world and, crucially, why the authorities only retroactively concluded they’d flown over U.S. territory for years.

For one thing, the Pentagon had labeled prior incidents as involving what the Defense Department now calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” — a.k.a. U.F.O.s — my colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe reported Tuesday.

“U.S. intelligence analysts have retroactively identified as spy balloons objects that were previously deemed unidentified, according to U.S. officials. New technologies have enabled the detection of measurement and signature intelligence, or MASINT, which typically includes information about radar or electromagnetic signals, such as those that might be emitted by surveillance balloons,” my colleagues reported.

“In some instances, the military and intelligence communities have been able to say that they originated in particular countries, including China, the officials said.”

“The retroactive discovery of the Chinese balloons helps explain why senior defense officials serving in the Trump administration were not aware of the incursions during their time in office, officials said,” according to Ellen, who noted the Trump-era flights were “only recently identified as Chinese surveillance airships.”

What China’s been up to

It doesn’t sound like the United States cracked the code solely from this particular balloon, though, if I’m correctly reading New York Times sleuthing from Julian E. Barnes, Helene Cooper, and Edward Wong.

“As the Pentagon and intelligence agencies stepped up efforts over the past two years to find explanations for many of those incidents, officials reclassified some events as Chinese spy balloons,” they reported.

“It is not clear when the Pentagon determined the incidents involved Chinese spying. When the determination was made, officials kept the information secret to avoid letting China know their surveillance efforts were uncovered, the officials said.”

And my colleagues noted “[a] Chinese spy balloon that crashed off the Hawaiian islands last June also yielded helpful information, including about the nature of the technology China is using, officials said.”

“For instance, some of the balloons are outfitted with electro-optical sensors or digital cameras that, depending on their resolution, can capture highly precise images, officials said. They also are equipped with radio signal and satellite transmission capability, they said.”

Some of my colleagues’ other key findings:

U.S. intelligence has linked the balloon to a huge program run by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

It has collected information on military assets in places like Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines, and its airships have been spotted over five continents.

It’s not clear how large the fleet is.

The United States used fighter jets and other aircraft to observe this latest balloon, which “helped fill in gaps about the four others.”

Some of the balloons have had flight paths “that took them around the entire globe.”

The United States, locked as it is in a global rivalry with China, already seems to be making the most of the incident from a diplomatic standpoint. Ellen reported that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed 150 people from about 40 embassies on Monday. The State Department has sent “detailed information” on the spying operation to every U.S. Embassy, to be shared with friendly nations. Congress gets briefed Thursday.

The balloon is gone. The controversy floats on.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Dutch probe implicates Putin in 2014 downing of Malaysia passenger jet

“Dutch prosecutors said Wednesday that it was likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a decision to supply long-range antiaircraft missiles systems to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine before they shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew,” Mary Ilyushina reports.

Zelensky urges U.K. to send fighter planes to ensure victory over Russia

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Britain to send warplanes to ensure a victory over Russia that would ‘change the world.’ In his special address to both houses of Parliament, Zelensky noted that when he visited the United Kingdom two years ago, he thanked officials for the ‘delicious English tea … and I will be leaving Parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes,’ he said,” Karla Adam reports.

Newly empowered Republicans are coming for Big Tech, alleging collusion

“On Wednesday, [Elon] Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ will take center stage in a Capitol Hill hearing where GOP leaders will try to advance their campaign to turn Twitter’s decision to briefly block sharing a story about the president’s son into evidence of a broad conspiracy,” Cat Zakrzewski and Cristiano Lima report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Charlie Kirk’s right-wing empire loses a key asset: Students for Trump

“Students for Trump has leased its popular web domains and social media accounts to [Charlie] Kirk’s Turning Point Action since 2019, supporting the group’s move into more explicit campaign work and solidifying its identity for donors as the country’s premier conservative youth movement,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

“Now, Students for Trump is clawing back control over those assets, according to contract documents and people familiar with the situation, raising questions about how closely Turning Point will be associated with Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. The split, which has not been previously reported, shows how the Turning Point network, which gained prominence over the last seven years because of its proximity to Trump, is wrestling with its role and direction as parts of the GOP seek out an alternative standard-bearer.”

Federal official warns $191 billion in covid unemployment aid may have been misspent

“The U.S. government may have misspent roughly $191 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits, a top federal watchdog is set to tell Congress on Wednesday, as Washington continues to uncover the vast and still-growing extent of the waste, fraud and abuse targeting coronavirus aid,” Tony Romm reports.

… and beyond

Here’s what states are doing to abortion rights in 2023

“ProPublica reviewed proposals across the nation to see what trends are developing as state lawmakers began the first full legislative sessions since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling in June,” ProPublica’s Megan Rose reports. Here’s what they found:

Going beyond abortion bans : “ States that already outlawed abortion are looking to further limit access by introducing novel ways to hinder people from evading such bans . Twelve states currently enforce abortion bans in almost all circumstances, in most cases through trigger laws, which were passed while abortion was protected by the court but went into effect after Roe was overturned.”

Republican-controlled legislatures look to amp up restrictions : “The aim is to pass increasingly restrictive laws until the goal of ending abortions nationwide is reached, anti-abortion advocates said.”

State courts take the reins : “Ultimate constitutional oversight of abortion law has moved from the U.S. Supreme Court to 50 state courts that are newly interpreting what rights are protected by state constitutions .” “South Carolina’s highest court, for example, recently struck down a six-week ban for violating the state constitution , but was ambiguous about whether a ban at a later stage of pregnancy would be constitutional. “The same day, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled the opposite wa y: Its state constitution did not protect abortion, allowing a near-total ban to go into effect.” : “Ultimate constitutional oversight of abortion law has moved from the U.S. Supreme Court to.”

“South Carolina’s highest court, for example, recently struck down a six-week ban for violating the state constitution , but was ambiguous about whether a ban at a later stage of pregnancy would be constitutional. “The same day, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled the opposite wa y: Its state constitution did not protect abortion, allowing a near-total ban to go into effect.”

Contemplating what was once taboo : “A common refrain of many anti-abortion advocates has always been that should Roe be overturned, they wouldn’t try to punish people who obtained abortions. They claimed the liability should fall on the provider. Recently, however, some officials have put proposals criminalizing abortion-seekers on the table .”

Blue states shore up protections: “For those who support abortion rights, the last six months have been disheartening as abortion became unavailable in 14 states, including two that have no clinics providing the procedure. But one bright spot is that there’s a ‘nationwide conversation about abortion like never before,’ [Elisabeth] Smith, of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said.

House GOP’s under-the-radar Hunter Biden problem: DOJ got there first

“Though their probes differ in focus and scope — Republicans are looking at possible conflicts of interest by the Biden family writ large while the Justice Department homes in on potential crimes by Hunter Biden — they’re treading on overlapping terrain. That’s an issue for the House GOP, because any DOJ indictment of Hunter Biden would effectively close off certain investigative paths,” Politico’s Jordain Carney and Kyle Cheney report.

Biden’s SOTU

Biden, in State of the Union, mixes bipartisanship with defiance

“Alternating between calls for Republicans to unify with Democrats and condemnation of the GOP’s least popular policies, Biden showcased both the potential for future cooperation and the likelihood of nasty partisan fights over the next two years,” Toluse Olorunnipa and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

The state of Biden’s union with a GOP Congress: It’s tense

“After [Speaker Kevin McCarthy] promised before the speech that his members would avoid ‘playing childish games,’ the State of Union highlighted yet again just how tough it will be for him to corral his fractious Republicans on any given day. And for Biden, the evening demonstrated that his heady days of accomplishment during the last Congress have abruptly come to a close,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris, Burgess Everett and Meredith Lee Hill report.

How Biden’s SOTU length compares to past speeches, visualized

“President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was his longest. The remarks this year clocked in at 72 minutes, a full 10 minutes longer than he spoke in March 2022,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

“State of the Union addresses have gotten lengthier over the years. Former president Donald Trump’s longest address — in 2019 — lasted 82 minutes. His shortest, in 2020, was 78 minutes long. In comparison, former president Barack Obama’s longest address went for 69 minutes.”

Hot on the left

How many words Biden spent on abortion and LGBTQ+ issues in his State of the Union — and why it matters

“During his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden devoted more words to abortion and fewer to LGBTQ+ rights in 2023 than in previous years, spending 72 and 35 words, respectively, on the topics out of a nearly 7,300-word speech,” the 19th’s Mariel Padilla and Jasmine Mithani report.

“Lori Cox Han, professor and chair of American presidential studies at Chapman University, said the topics and issues that the president ultimately chooses to talk about signal what and who is important. A lot of ‘important constituent work’ happens during these 60- to 80-minute events.”

Hot on the right

Sarah Huckabee Sanders goes at ‘woke’ left in State of Union response

On Feb. 7, Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders (R) said the Democrats had failed the public in her official Republican response to the State of the Union address. (Video: The Washington Post)

“The selection of Sanders as the face of the Republican Party for what is one of the most significant political events of the year signals the GOP’s continued embrace of Trump. For nearly two years, Sanders was Trump’s chief spokesperson, sparring with reporters over his policies and rhetoric. She also acknowledged having provided false information in his defense,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

“The politician selected to give the partisan rebuttal to the State of the Union is seen as a rising star in the party. In choosing Sanders, Republicans indicated that her brand of confrontational cultural conservatism represents the future of their party — and that deep ties to Trump are not viewed as a detriment even as the GOP has signaled a desire to move past him.”

Today in Washington

Biden is headed to Madison, Wis., this morning

At 12:35 p.m., he will arrive at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison.

Biden will speak about his economic plan “creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people” at LIUNA Training Center in DeForest, Wis., at 2 p.m.

At 6:05 p.m., Biden will leave Wisconsin for Joint Base Andrews. He’s scheduled to return to the White House at 8:05 p.m.

In closing

We have to agree

I do appreciate that Biden enters the State of the Union like they all threw him a surprise birthday party that he secretly knew about — Dave Jorgenson 📈 (@davejorgenson) February 8, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

