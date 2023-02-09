Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment building

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building Thursday morning, an attack that her office said does not appear to be politically motivated. Aside from some bruising, Craig is “physically okay,” Nick Coe, her chief of staff, said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Craig defended herself from the attacker,” Coe said. “There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.” The lawmaker called 911, but the assailant fled the scene of the assault that occurred at 7:15 a.m.

“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time,” Coe said in a statement.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed that an assault occurred in an apartment building in the 300 block of H Street NE, not far from Washington’s Union Station. No arrest has been made. Sternbeck said it appears that the attacker may suffer from mental health issues.

An offense report from police was not immediately available.

Craig, 50, who’s serving her third term in Congress, represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. The attack happened an hour or so before the House gaveled in for a session.

The attack on Craig comes amid heightened security measures at the Capitol. The area around the Capitol complex was secured with fences and additional officers this week for President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, under advice from the Capitol Police board. However, while members of congressional leadership receive a security detail, those not in leadership are not assigned individual police protection.

Just last year, the Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress. While that number represented a decrease from threats compared to 2020 and 2021, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said threats against lawmakers “are still too high.”

Last October, in a politically-motivated incident, a man attacked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer in the Pelosis’ San Francisco home. Authorities said the attack was spurred by far-right conspiracy theories.

