Post Politics Now Biden heading to Florida to keep focus on Social Security and Medicare

“It’s our fault,” he said Wednesday in an interview with The Washington Post. “We messed up. We own that.”

On the eve of his appearance before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Watterson apologized and said he and other executives are moving quickly to prevent a repeat. On Friday, he said, an upgrade to the system that was blamed for some of the carrier’s late December woes will be in place, filling a critical gap in its ability to manage staffing when flights are canceled on short notice.

Lawmakers and regulators have become increasingly focused on flight disruptions in recent months, with many asking whether legislation is needed to hold airlines accountable for taking care of customers after problems occur. Thursday’s questioning of Southwest follows the Tuesday hearing of a House panel focused on the Federal Aviation Administration, with both allowing lawmakers to shape aviation safety policy during a rough stretch for the nation’s airspace.