The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden heading to Florida to keep focus on Social Security and Medicare

Key updates
Noted: Sen. Fetterman hospitalized after feeling ‘lightheaded’
On our radar: GOP hopefuls’ past positions on Social Security loom over 2024 primary
Noted: Supreme Court justices discussed but did not agree on code of conduct
President Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and  
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, President Biden is heading to Florida, home to a large senior population and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), to continue his efforts to contrast his views on Social Security and Medicare with those of congressional Republicans. Biden has repeatedly taken aim at Scott for a proposal that would require Congress to reauthorize the two popular entitlement programs every five years.

During Thursday’s visit to Tampa, Biden is expected to criticize Scott and a host of other Republicans for statements, proposals and votes that Biden contends are hostile to the preservation of the programs benefiting seniors. It was a theme Biden hit hard in his State of the Union address on Tuesday and again during a visit Wednesday to Wisconsin, another presidential battleground state.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Florida. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 1o a.m. Eastern: Southwest Airlines executives testify before a Senate committee. Watch live here.
  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: A House panel on “weaponization” of the federal government holds its first hearing. Watch live here.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on Social Security and Medicare in Tampa. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

9:40 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Florida. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
1o a.m. Eastern: Southwest Airlines executives testify before a Senate committee. Watch live here.
10:30 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
Noon Eastern: A House panel on “weaponization” of the federal government holds its first hearing. Watch live here.
1:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on Social Security and Medicare in Tampa. Watch live here.

1/5

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...