Post Politics Now Biden heading to Florida to keep focus on Social Security and Medicare

Today, President Biden is heading to Florida, home to a large senior population and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), to continue his efforts to contrast his views on Social Security and Medicare with those of congressional Republicans. Biden has repeatedly taken aim at Scott for a proposal that would require Congress to reauthorize the two popular entitlement programs every five years.
During Thursday’s visit to Tampa, Biden is expected to criticize Scott and a host of other Republicans for statements, proposals and votes that Biden contends are hostile to the preservation of the programs benefiting seniors. It was a theme Biden hit hard in his State of the Union address on Tuesday and again during a visit Wednesday to Wisconsin, another presidential battleground state.