Biden and Scott clash over Social Security as president visits Florida

TAMPA — President Biden leaned into his ongoing feud with Republicans over Medicare and Social Security on Thursday, using a trip to Florida to accuse Sen. Rick Scott of attempting to gut the popular programs that many seniors in his state rely on. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The very idea that the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security, Medicare, on the chopping block every five years, I find to be somewhat outrageous,” Biden said at the University of Tampa, speaking in the state with the highest percentage of seniors in the country. “So outrageous that you might not even believe it, but it’s what he said.”

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden cast Republicans as a threat to the popular federal programs, comments that drew a chorus of boos, jeers and shouts from GOP lawmakers who took exception to the charge. The response — and Biden’s decision to continue elevating the issue — signals how critical the programs are in the president’s political calculus as he gears up for a potential reelection bid and attempts to set up the 2024 contest as a clear choice between different policy visions.

While Biden declined to call out any Republicans by name during Tuesday’s speech at the U.S. Capitol, he has spent the past two days identifying lawmakers he says want to slash federal spending on popular entitlements.

At the top of the list has been Scott, who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee and released a “Plan to Rescue America” last year that Biden and other Democrats have seized on as evidence that the GOP would cut Medicare and Social Security if given the chance.

Scott’s plan includes this line: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” While Scott’s plan does not specifically mention Medicare and Social Security, both programs were established by legislation and would presumably be subject to such a sunset, Democrats have repeatedly pointed out.

At the venue where Biden spoke, pamphlets that look like Scott’s plan were placed on all the seats. The pamphlets, which bore the logo of the White House on the back, included additional text that said: “This means Medicare and Social Security would be on the chopping block every five years under Senator Rick Scott and Congressional Republicans’ plan.”

Scott has responded forcefully, releasing an attack ad this week calling on Biden to resign and accusing him of being the true danger to Medicare and Social Security.

“Biden has ripped off Medicare,” Scott said in the ad, which accuses the president of cutting funds from the program and cheating on his taxes to the tune of $500,000, money Scott said should have gone to help fund entitlements.

The White House rejected Scott’s claims, citing fact-checkers who have deemed the allegations false or misleading.

Biden on Thursday also called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, for not expanding Medicaid to cover more of the state’s low-income residents.

Biden said the only reason Medicaid had not been expanded in Florida “is politics.”

“It’s time to get this done,” he said.

And in a sign that the themes of unity from the State of the Union speech have begun to give way to a colder political calculus, Biden went from saying Tuesday that the number of Republicans who want to cut popular entitlements was likely not “significant” to claiming that many in the GOP “dream” of slashing the programs.

“I know that a lot of Republicans, their dream is to cut Social Security, Medicare,” Biden said in Tampa. “Well, let me say this. If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”

But as the president has spent recent days resurfacing old campaign fliers and video clips showing Republicans pledging to scale back expensive entitlements, archival footage from Biden’s own years in the Senate has emerged. A 1975 bill written by Biden would have required all federal programs to sunset after four years. Biden said at the time that the aim of his proposal was to require “every program to be looked at freshly at least once every four years.”

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Scott compared his own sunset proposal favorably to Biden’s old idea. “I mean, he proposed a bill just to sunset everything. I’ve never done that,” the senator said. “I’ve been very clear. I am not for cutting Social Security or Medicare. … I don’t believe in that.”

Biden described Scott’s recent claims as a shift in position.

“Maybe he’s changed his mind,” the president said Thursday. “Maybe he’s seen the Lord.”

The back-and-forth reflects an effort by the White House to capitalize on one of the most contentious and memorable moments from Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Before a live audience of millions, Biden responded to the jeers and boos — and a decorum-breaking shout of “liar!” by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)—by inviting Republicans to all but publicly commit on national television not to push for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

“I enjoy conversion,” he said, before prompting Republican lawmakers to pledge to defend the two programs from cuts. “So tonight, let’s all agree to stand up for seniors,” he said. “Stand up and show them we will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare.”

The move seemed to put many Republicans on the defensive, even those who have supported changes to the federal programs. Many Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), stood up in applause.

White House officials told reporters that several aides broke into applause of their own during that portion of the speech, hailing the president as he spoke and again after he returned to the White House. Biden has been on a bit of a victory lap since then, posting videos of the exchange on social media and claiming to have successfully boxed Republicans into a corner.

“It looks like we negotiated a deal least night on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Biden said Wednesday during a speech in Wisconsin, where he called out the state’s Republican senator, Ron Johnson, for pushing a plan to sunset all federal laws annually.

Johnson told WisPolitics.com that Biden was “lying” about his position, and pointed out Biden’s 1975 sunset legislation, saying the then-senator doubled down on the proposal in the 1990s.

“I never suggested putting Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block,” Johnson said. But in another interview on The Jay Weber Show, a conservative podcast, Johnson described Social Security as “a legal Ponzi scheme,” adding “of course I get blasted” for saying that. The White House quickly circulated his comments.

The debate over Medicare and Social Security reflects a broader push by the president to win over public opinion ahead of various legislative battles with Congress. The two sides are facing off over the need to raise the country’s debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on the national debt and a GOP-led push to conduct rigorous investigations of the Biden administration.

Biden is attempting to turn high-profile Republicans into a political foil, elevating some of the party’s most outspoken members — like Greene — and presenting himself as an elder statesman willing to work in a bipartisan fashion but unwilling to compromise on his fundamental beliefs.

