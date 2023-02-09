Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congress gears up for another ‘war powers’ war

A remarkably diverse group of lawmakers unveiled legislation today that gets at a critical constitutional issue with sweeping real world-ramifications: Who gets to decide when, where, how long American forces are sent into harm’s way, and with what mission.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), as well as Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Chip Roy (R-Tex.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Tom Cole (R-Okla.) want to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

That’s right. The Gulf War authorizations are still on the books decades later, despite having been — to use the language of newspaper obituaries — predeceased by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, and even though Baghdad is now something of a strategic partner in the region.

The group’s ideological diversity hints at the possibility of broader bipartisan consensus on a matter of national security at a time when the parties seem to be drifting apart on aid to Ukraine, which the part of the GOP most loyal to former president Donald Trump increasingly opposes.

The AUMFs “are no longer necessary, serve no operational purpose, and run the risk of potential misuse,” Kaine said in a statement. They’re “outdated and unnecessary” and foolishly label Iraq “still technically an enemy of the United States,” Young said in the same statement.

It’s sometimes hard to imagine after Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iraq again and countless other engagements, but the last time Congress embraced its constitutional responsibility to declare war was in 1942, against Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Instead, the United States has largely relied on lawmakers adopting “Authorization for Use of Military Force” resolutions, commonly referred to as an AUMF inside the Beltway. (“Largely,” because some presidents have waged war without either a declaration or an AUMF.)

The thing is, AUMFs stay on the books unless and until Congress repeals them. And presidents have used “zombie” AUMFs to justify actions never envisioned by the lawmakers who wrote them, stretching executive power and diminishing the legislative branch’s role.

“It’s far past time to put decisions of military action back in the hands of the people, as the constitution intended,” said Lee. “For far too long this body has abdicated this duty. We must do our job,” said Roy, who warned the measures risk being “abused in the future.”

An authorization for any purpose

Theoretical? Not really.

Saddam was overthrown in 2003 and executed in 2006. But eight years later, Barack Obama invoked the 2002 AUMF as a legal justification for airstrikes against the so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Then in 2020, Donald Trump invoked the same authority to justify an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The law does not say anything about Iran. Trump even pointed in a footnote to Obama’s rationale.

The National Security Council said in a statement to The Daily 202 on Wednesday that President Biden supports repealing both AUMFs, noting getting rid of them would not affect ongoing operations.

“The United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely or primarily on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis, and repeal of the 2002 AUMF would not impact current counterterrorism operations,” it said. “There are no current military operations that rely on the 1991 AUMF.”

(That “solely” is important. Biden has generally justified military action he’s taken under Article II of the Constitution or under the 2001 AUMF that every administration has used since shortly after 9/11 to target al-Qaeda or extremists affiliated with it.)

The House passed legislation in June 2021 to repeal the two measures.

But to get to Biden’s desk, Kaine, Young and Co. will need to get past opposition from Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The McConnell line

The last time lawmakers broached this debate, in November 2022, McConnell warned repeal would “weaken the authorities that support our military’s presence and operations flexibility.”

The last time The Daily 202 wrote about this, we warned “don’t bet the cryptocurrency farm” on repeal. In 2023, that’s the wrong wager, but the right sentiment. Opposition is one thing. Senate inertia is another: It’s not clear Democrats want to use valuable floor time for something that isn’t a burning priority for the party.In 2023, that’s the wrong wager, but the right sentiment.

Lurking in the backdrop is the far heavier lift: Replacing the 2001 AUMF that has underpinned nearly 22 years of the war on terrorism on virtually every continent with something a little less open-ended.

The National Security Council statement didn’t mention the 2001 AUMF but seemed to hint at this, expressing hopes of working with Congress “to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure that we can continue to protect Americans from terrorist threats.”

But first, Congress would have to show it’s willing, for the first time since 9/11, to take even symbolic steps to curb, rather than expand, the president’s war authorities.

Chinese balloon was capable of collecting communications, U.S. says

“The State Department on Thursday released several data points on China’s high-altitude balloon surveillance program, declassifying information collected by U.S. U-2 spy planes and other sources to expose what it’s calling a sophisticated effort to surveil ‘more than 40 countries across 5 continents,’” John Hudson and Ellen Nakashima report.

The quake death toll in Turkey and Syria has passed 20,000

“A U.N. aid convoy has crossed into rebel-held northwest Syria through Turkey, the first since the earthquake disaster flattened neighborhoods in both countries. The combined death toll climbed above 20,000 on Thursday, with rescuers racing against time to find survivors in the frigid cold,” Sarah Dadouch, Ellen Francis, Rachel Pannett, Kareem Fahim and Claire Parker report.

Nicaragua frees more than 200 political prisoners to be sent to U.S.

“Nicaragua’s dictatorial government on Thursday freed 222 political prisoners, including top opposition politicians and business leaders, and sent them to the United States in a surprise twist in one of Latin America’s grimmest human rights sagas,” Mary Beth Sheridan reports.

‘We messed up’: Senate panel to question Southwest exec over meltdown

“About seven weeks after an operational meltdown upended domestic air travel and holiday plans, a top Southwest Airlines executive is facing questions Thursday from a Senate committee looking for answers about how the carrier will prevent a repeat,” Lori Aratani and Ian Duncan report.

GOP hopefuls’ past positions on Social Security loom over 2024 primary

“Donald Trump is going on the attack against potential rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination over Social Security and Medicare, seizing on the same GOP divisions over federal spending that President Biden is seeking to exploit,” Isaac Arnsdorf reports.

“The emphasis reflects potential vulnerability for Republican rivals who were elected to powerful posts in the pre-Trump tea party era, embracing austerity in the last showdown over raising the federal debt limit. As Trump’s campaign has signaled an interest in stoking debate over entitlements, Biden used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to similarly bait Republicans, producing a rowdy spectacle in which they booed his accusation that they want to cut Social Security and Medicare.”

Supreme Court justices discussed, but did not agree on, code of conduct

“The Supreme Court has failed to reach consensus on an ethics code of conduct specific to the nine justices despite internal discussion dating back at least four years, according to people familiar with the matter,” Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report.

“It remains an active topic at the court, these people said, and the court’s legal counsel Ethan Torrey prepared a working document of issues for them to consider. There is no timeline for the justices to act, however. Those familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation.”

Court could ban abortion pills nationwide

“District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, could either strike down the FDA’s decades-old decision to approve mifepristone — the first of two pills used to end a pregnancy — or roll back more recent agency decisions making the pills available via telemedicine, mail delivery and pharmacy pickup,” Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein and Adam Cancryn report.

“While the Biden administration plans to swiftly appeal any ruling against the pills — which could come any time after lawyers for both sides submit their briefs on Friday — advocates say they are not counting on federal leaders to take the sweeping actions they believe are needed to deal with the potential loss of the country’s most-used method of abortion.”

In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges

“New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state,” the 19th’s Shefali Luthra reports.

“In 36 states, minors are legally required to involve at least one parent before seeking an abortion, in some cases by simply notifying them and in others by obtaining explicit consent. Such laws are one of the nation’s most common forms of abortion restriction.”

Biden-GOP exchanges at State of the Union forecast 2024 battle

“It was just one moment in the loud bickering that at times engulfed Biden’s address Tuesday night, a back-and-forth that framed what is becoming a notable dynamic as the 2024 campaign heats up: Biden and the raucous House Republicans are in many ways running against each other, each seeing the other as a useful foil to be called out and ridiculed at every turn,” Matt Viser and Michael Scherer report.

Biden weighs border deal that would deport non-Mexicans to Mexico

“The Biden administration is negotiating an agreement with Mexico that could allow U.S. authorities to carry out large-scale deportations of non-Mexicans back across the border for the first time, according to four current and former U.S. officials familiar with the discussions,” Nick Miroff, Maria Sacchetti and Kevin Sieff report.

More people are buying homes with cash. See how many snagged houses in your neighborhood

“Last year, nearly a third of U.S. homes were purchased with cash, according to data provided by the realty company Redfin. That’s an 8 percent increase from 2021, continuing a trend that started during the pandemic. The share of homes bought with cash is now at levels not seen since 2014, when the housing market was on the rebound after the foreclosure crisis and the Great Recession,” Emmanuel Martinez, Kevin Schaul and Hamza Shaban report.

Biden names Republicans seeking changes to Medicare, Social Security

Republican lawmakers heckled and interrupted President Biden multiple times during his State of the Union address on Feb. 7. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post, Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“On Wednesday, the president used his speech at a labor training center in Wisconsin to identify the Republicans he was talking about Tuesday night, reading direct comments the lawmakers have made when proposing changes,” Mariana Alfaro and Timothy Bella report.

“When I raised the plans of some of their members in their caucus to cut Social Security … Marjorie Taylor Greene and others stood up and said: ‘Liar, liar,’” Biden said. “Well, guess what? … I [will] remind you that Rick Scott from Florida, the guy who ran a U.S. Senate campaign, has a plan. I got his brochure right here!”

The GOP is starting to plot against Donald Trump

“‘It is,’ he said, ‘A five-alarm fire. And there is nobody coming to put it out,’” David Freedlander writes for Politico Magazine.

“‘It,’ in this case, is the possibility that once again Donald Trump will prevail over a splintered Republican field, getting the same 30-40 percent he received in the early primaries in 2016, enough to win the nomination.”

“‘He,’ is a Republican donor and bundler, a Wall Street financier who regularly hobnobs with senior Republican officials but who also was, uniquely for his tribe, an early and enthusiastic supporter of Trump.”

“His request for anonymity speaks to the bizarreness of this political moment, where even one time staunch supporters of the former president are reluctant to say out-loud what they and their cohort all say privately: That should the former president win the primary again, he would be very likely to lose again to Joe Biden, even as some polls show him besting his 2020 rival.”

Biden will arrive in Tampa at 12:15 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., he will speak about strengthening Social Security and Medicare and health care.

Biden will leave Tampa for Joint Base Andrews at 4:10 p.m. He is expected at the White House at 6:30 p.m.

Oof

