Republicans might disagree on plenty — such as electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, or whether they should nominate former president Donald Trump in 2024 — but if there’s one person who seems to inspire near-unanimity, it’s Elon Musk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “God bless Elon Musk,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) declared last week ahead of a hearing into whether social media companies favored Democrats, which focused mostly on Twitter. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.) repeated those exact words at the hearing itself. “Thank God for Elon Musk,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) added: “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.”

Less well-covered are the reputational costs. And adulation like the kind he received from the GOP this week has come at one.

Musk is still relatively new to the American public, but due to his rapid emergence in the business world, Bloomberg News polled him back in 2016. At the time, he was a figure whom Americans — the ones who knew who he was, at least — overwhelmingly liked. Fully 37 percent had a favorable opinion of him, and just 8 percent had an unfavorable one. Only 3 percent of Americans had a strongly unfavorable view of him.

His name also regularly cropped up on lists such as Gallup’s “Most Admired” and Pew’s survey on the most admired people in business. A 2015 CBS News poll, asking who the country’s greatest inventor was, even listed him alongside some of the greatest Americans — though Musk came in a distant last (at 1 percent) when compared with Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, the Wright brothers and Thomas Jefferson.

The situation today is very different, with Musk cutting a much more polarizing figure.

A November NBC News poll was the first to show more Americans viewing Musk negatively than positively. The reason? While Republicans liked him by a 53-8 margin, Democrats disliked him by an even larger 64-9 margin.

His split among Democrats was identical in a December poll from Quinnipiac University. And a Fox News poll around the same time showed a similar mirror effect, with 6 in 10 Republicans liking him and 6 in 10 Democrats disliking him. Polarized views were slightly stronger on the Democratic side (33 percent strongly unfavorable) than the GOP side (26 percent strongly favorable).

These polls have polarized in part because of Musk’s embrace of Republicans, but also because of his embrace of the right’s culture wars more broadly — not just on social media censorship but also on prosecuting Anthony Fauci and fighting what they call “woke” culture, for example. He has also adopted some of the right’s most extreme voices’ style of trolling and trafficking in conspiracy theories.

Perhaps the most infamous example came in the fall, when he shared a website falsely suggesting the Paul Pelosi assault resulted from “a dispute with a male prostitute.” And this week, Musk in the span of a single day promoted two false and misleading claims about the war in Ukraine — including that thousands of NATO troops had fought and died in the war — that were later fact-checked by Twitter’s Community Notes. In both cases, the specific claim he highlighted aligned with far-right attacks on how the West has involved itself in the war.

And it’s unlikely Musk will be out of the spotlight anytime soon. Not only does he seem to enjoy his newfound status as a reply guy and Twitter troll, but the GOP’s new House majority and its eagerness to spotlight social media companies have put Twitter front and center in hearings.

The lionization of Musk has clearly rubbed Democrats the wrong way. In Tuesday’s hearing, one of them pointed to a study showing hate speech rising sharply on Twitter under Musk, and another rebuked Republicans for so frequently invoking God while talking about Musk.

“Now, I would dissociate myself with [Mace’s] remarks when she said, as did the gentlewoman from Georgia, ‘God bless Elon Musk,’” said Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.). “For me, it’s God bless my country, God bless my family, God bless my friends. Mr. Musk can take care of himself.”

