Sen. Fetterman hospitalized after feeling ‘lightheaded’

Freshman Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was hospitalized overnight Wednesday after suffering from lightheadedness, his team said. He had been attending a retreat for Democratic senators when he began to feel “lightheaded.” He left the event and called staffers, who took him to George Washington University Hospital, his communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement to reporters.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May, when he was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and running for Senate, but Calvello said “initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.” He added that “doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation.”

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” he said.

Fetterman beat Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to succeed retiring Republican Patrick J. Toomey and flip a seat that helped Democrats increase their Senate majority.

His stroke was in sharp focus during a televised debate in which he sometimes stumbled over his words and struggled with the rapid-fire format. Some viewers hailed his bravery, while others questioned his ability to work.

“I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” he said in May. Doctors were able to “quickly and completely remove the clot,” he added. “It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

