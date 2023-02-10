Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Thank goodness it’s Friday (although Fursday was a pretty good day, too). Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we’ll cover the Energy Department’s loan to a battery recycling company and Republicans' effort to repeal the Biden administration’s truck pollution rules. But first:

Biden has pledged to preserve the Amazon. But it supplies the beef Americans love.

When President Biden meets his Brazilian counterpart, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, at the White House today, the two leaders are expected to tout their shared commitment to protecting the Amazon rainforest.

Indeed, both men have pledged to preserve the Amazon, a vital tool in the fight against climate change that saw record deforestation under Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Advertisement

Yet Biden’s pledge butts up against an uncomfortable reality: Americans’ love of beef is helping to destroy the Amazon, as cattle ranching pushes the forest toward a dangerous tipping point.

Environmentalists say the United States should be doing more to protect the world’s largest rainforest — and they’re using the high-profile meeting to press the issue.

“Lula demonstrates will and action to end deforestation, but his budgets are tight,” Toerris Jaeger, executive director of Rainforest Foundation Norway, said in a statement. “Biden now has a golden opportunity to facilitate real change.”

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden called for wealthy nations to mobilize $20 billion to “stop tearing down" the Amazon. And at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021, Biden joined other world leaders in committing to end deforestation by 2030.

Advertisement

But America shares responsibility for the ongoing failure to protect the Amazon from the ravages of cattle ranching, according to a recent investigation by our colleague Terrence McCoy.

The United States has become the second-biggest buyer of Brazilian beef, with imports reaching a record monthly high of nearly 100 million pounds in January 2022.

The biggest supplier is the food processing company JBS , whose brands stock some of America’s biggest chains, including Kroger , Goya Foods and Albertsons (the parent company of Safeway ).

JBS’s supply chain is connected to illegally deforested cattle ranches in the Amazon, according to the investigation by The Washington Post, which relied on a review of satellite imagery and thousands of shipment and purchase logs.

Yet the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has authorized seven meatpacking plants in the Amazon to export to America. The agency says it doesn’t try to determine whether these plants cause environmental destruction.

The Biden administration needs to take a more aggressive approach to prevent the rainforest from reaching an “irreversible tipping point” in the next 20 to 30 years, said Carlos Nobre, a climate scientist at the University of São Paulo.

“It is essential for the U.S. to ban the importation of any product from the Amazon associated with any new deforestation,” Nobre told The Climate 202. “To combat the climate emergency, we have to get to zero deforestation everywhere in the world.”

What the U.S. could do

The United States is considering announcing its first contribution to the Amazon Fund, a multilateral fund aimed at fighting Amazon deforestation, during Biden’s meeting with Lula, Gabriel Stargardter and Andrea Shalal report for Reuters.

Advertisement

However, Congress would likely need to approve the contribution. And the funding request would face dim prospects in the Republican-controlled House.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council said that while he could not confirm the Reuters report, Biden and Lula will discuss “the need to take bold action" to fight climate change.

“Combatting the climate crisis is a top priority for President Biden, and President Lula has said that it is for him too,” the spokesman said in an email. “During their conversation, they will discuss what actions they can take together to further this goal.”

Meanwhile, environmentalists have urged the United States to follow in the footsteps of the European Union, which recently agreed on a new law to bar companies from selling beef, coffee, soy and other products linked to deforestation globally.

Advertisement

The E.U. law requires companies to provide proof that their supply chains aren’t contributing to deforestation before selling goods — or they could face steep fines.

However, a similar U.S. law could spark concerns from many businesses — including some of the world’s biggest banks and retail chains — that are connected by a complex supply chain to Amazon deforestation.

Marfrig and Minerva — have been bankrolled by financial institutions including Barclays , Morgan Stanley and Santander , according to an Global Witness . Brazil’s three biggest beef packers — JBS,and— have been bankrolled by financial institutions includingand, according to an investigation by the advocacy group

The Brazilian beef packers have also sold to fast-food giants and retail chains including Burger King, McDonald's and Walmart, the group found.

All of the aforementioned businesses have unveiled commitments to end deforestation over the next decade. But environmentalists argue that they’re not moving fast enough, and that voluntary corporate action is insufficient to address the problem.

“Like the E.U., the United States should put in place measures to restrict imports of commodities that drive deforestation in the Amazon,” Charles Barber, senior biodiversity adviser at the World Resources Institute, an environmental think tank, said in an email.

Advertisement

“Such measures are always controversial,” he said, “but in this case, the stakes of U.S. inaction are just too high.”

Agency alert

Energy Dept. gives $2 billion loan to Nevada battery recycler

The Energy Department on Thursday announced a $2 billion loan to a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles, as President Biden seeks to shore up the nation’s EV supply chain, Matthew Daly and Gabe Stern report for the Associated Press.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm unveiled the conditional loan to Redwood Materials during a tour of the company’s battery materials facility in McCarran alongside Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).

“This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country,” Granholm said, noting that 80 battery manufacturing or supply chain companies are opening or expanding in the United States following the passage of the 2021 infrastructure law and last year’s climate law.

Advertisement

The Energy Department announcement came on the same day as a House Natural Resources Committee hearing where Republicans accused Democrats of pushing electrification without a plan for securing the critical minerals used in EV batteries.

“While the magical fantasy of roads filled with only electric cars occupy their dreams, the reality is Democrats have no concept, let alone a plan, to address the complexity of our growing reliance on critical minerals,” Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), chair of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said in a statement.

On the Hill

Republican senators push to ax EPA truck rule

A group of Republican senators on Thursday introduced a resolution to repeal an Environmental Protection Agency rule aimed at limiting harmful tailpipe pollution from large trucks and buses, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

Advertisement

The rule, announced in December, seeks to reduce emissions of nitrogen dioxide from heavy-duty trucks and buses by about half by 2045. Exposure to nitrogen dioxide can cause lung damage and premature death, according to the American Lung Association.

Led by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), 34 Republican senators introduced the resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to push back on agency regulations within 60 days of their approval. While the resolution is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, its backers nonetheless argued that the rule is too stringent and could backfire.

“This aggressive EPA rule — which will hit mom and pop truck operations the hardest — is also ineffective because it incentivizes operators to keep using older, higher-emitting trucks for longer,” Fischer said in a statement. “During a period of high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the last thing this country needs is more expensive freight costs and fewer truckers.”

Pressure points

California wildfires are driving up home prices, gentrifying the state

Wildfires are pushing up the price of homes in California, contributing to a new kind of gentrification fueled by climate change, The Washington Post’s Scott Wilson reports.

Advertisement

In recent years, mega-fires have destroyed existing homes and reduced the amount of available land suitable for future building. The 2017 Tubbs Fire, for instance, destroyed about 5,600 homes, an estimated 5 percent of the region’s already limited housing stock.

The trend has undermined efforts by California’s Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, to build more affordable housing for low-income residents and the homeless population. The Newsom administration has failed repeatedly to meet its housing goals.

Meanwhile, more than 36 million trees died last year in California amid a climate-change-fueled drought, adding fuel to forest fires and making it difficult for trees to fight off beetles, maintain their health or recover from adversity, The Post’s Amudalat Ajasa reports.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Forest Service, three times as many trees died in California last year as the year before. The area surrounding the Lake Tahoe Basin saw the highest loss out of all the state’s national parks, as trees there were battered by a combination of drought, disease and insects.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Pebbles deserves a raise:

Dive Officer Pebbles reporting for duty!



Pebbles, one of the southern rockhopper penguins, serves as the Penguin Dive Safety Officer and is checking in on bird keeper and diver, Sara. Clean water and clean habitats are essential to the well-being of the birds. pic.twitter.com/aQmdTjEkJF — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) February 9, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article