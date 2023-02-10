Post Politics Now Biden to host nation’s governors, Brazil’s president at the White House

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden walks to the White House residence on the South Lawn on Thursday after traveling to Florida. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is hosting the nation’s governors and Brazil’s president in separate meetings at the White House. The governors, who are in Washington for an annual National Governors Association meeting, provide the latest audience for Biden to pitch economic initiatives that were at the heart of his State of the Union address on Tuesday. The meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva follows last month’s insurrection in Brazil’s capital that was reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Post and other media outlets are reporting that former vice president Mike Pence has now received a subpoena from the special counsel investigating key aspects of the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden hosts the nation’s governors at the White House.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts Lula at the White House.
