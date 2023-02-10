Post Politics Now Biden to host nation’s governors, Brazil’s president at the White House

More starkly, they came to power amid disturbing political turmoil only two years apart. They both campaigned on promises to return their countries to normalcy after four years of sometimes-chaotic rule by populist-style leaders. And they defeated incumbent presidents who refused to recognize the election results as legitimate, leading to insurrections in both their nations’ capitals — one on Jan. 6, 2021, and the other on Jan. 8, 2023.

On Friday, Biden and Lula will meet at the White House in what is intended as an important signal that their democracies are resilient.