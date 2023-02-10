Biden to travel to Poland ahead of first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

President Biden will travel to Poland from Feb. 20-22, the White House announced Friday, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jean-Pierre said Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to “discuss our bilateral cooperation, as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence.” He will also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nations including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Estonia, that was created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. With those leaders, Biden will “reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the alliance,” Jean-Pierre said.
The president will continue to promote U.S. efforts to help Ukraine in its war effort, Jean-Pierre said, and show how the nation has “rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”