Biden to travel to Poland ahead of first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

February 10, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EST
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the White House on Dec. 21. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden will travel to Poland from Feb. 20-22, the White House announced Friday, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president is expected to deliver remarks ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to “discuss our bilateral cooperation, as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence.” He will also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nations including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Estonia, that was created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. With those leaders, Biden will “reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the alliance,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president will continue to promote U.S. efforts to help Ukraine in its war effort, Jean-Pierre said, and show how the nation has “rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

