Happy Friday! Who do I talk to about moving the NBA trade deadline to a recess week? Send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. First: TSA faces pressure to drop facial recognition, and Twitter takes heat from the European Union. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Colorado attorney general says fight to rein in tech giants is only just beginning Federal and state regulators have faced high-profile losses in recent years in their efforts to bring the tech giants to heel. But Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, one of the Democratic state leaders leading the campaign, says he’s not throwing in the towel.

Instead, Weiser, a key enforcer who is suing Google over antitrust allegations and investigating harms that platforms like TikTok may cause to children, is optimistic and says enforcers are just gearing up.

I caught up with Weiser on Sunday on the sidelines of a Silicon Flatirons conference, a University of Colorado program that he founded in 1999, to talk about the state of play on tech regulation, competition policy and teen mental health online. Here are the highlights:

This interview has been edited for length and clarity:

What do you make of the FTC’s defeat in its bid to block Meta’s virtual reality deal?

We know from prior cases that whenever your theory of the case is, “This has the potential to erode possible competition,” those are among the hardest cases to bring. What we are now going to be struggling with is to what extent we should change the standard.

Do you think the agency’s legal arguments could still be used in other tech cases?

It’s fair to say that this potential competition doctrine [the idea that an acquisition may entrench a company down the line] is not one that we should reach a conclusion on based on one case alone, and the FTC and the DOJ and states should keep thinking about, “Are there other cases that we should be looking at?” The last 20 years this doctrine has been underused and enforcers have been intimidated by bringing such cases.

The antitrust movement has been dealt a number of high-profile losses both in court cases and legislatively in Washington. Where does it go from here?

If we could see a functional Congress, antitrust and privacy would both be issues that should pass. The idea that Congress fails to act in areas that we know there’s bipartisan support is a failure of Congress to govern. I am an optimist. I am looking forward to the day when on privacy, teen mental health, antitrust, we’re going to see congressional action.

As for the courts, I think there’s a lot of data points that need to play out before I would give too quick a judgment. A lot of important cases are still early in the pipeline, and we’re going to see other cases happening. I think it’s too soon to say.

Do you support app store legislation, such as what’s been proposed in Congress?

I’m sympathetic that we should be looking at something there too, because you are in a situation where two firms have all the control and the ability to engage in self-preferencing behavior and otherwise questionable behavior that can undermine competition.

You’ve said you’d support a federal privacy law that overrides Colorado’s if it’s as strong. What protections do you see as particularly important to preserve?

We’re going to have a universal opt-out mechanism, and so that’s one of them. A second one: Under Colorado law, consumers have a right to see data profiles collected about them, and to say, “That data is false, you’ve got to change it.” Third, Colorado law requires businesses to do data assessments to make sure the data they’re collecting, they really need. Those three examples are building blocks of what we need in a federal law.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has spoken at length about how social media can harm kids, including via algorithmic amplification. How are you thinking about tackling that?

What whistleblower Frances Haugen said is, if you’re a young girl on Instagram and you’re looking for how to lose weight…because of their algorithm, [you’ll get] videos that could include self-harm or suicide. That is a real concern in terms of our state authority of an unfair trade practice. We are investigating that concern.

An adjacent point to teen mental health is the fentanyl issue. We will issue a report about the availability of fentanyl on social media platforms. It is very easy for young people on these platforms now to order fentanyl, and we’re going to be looking at how these platforms police themselves and is the state of the law in a good place or not. It’ll be done within a month or so.

How could the Supreme Court’s upcoming cases on Section 230 and algorithmic amplification affect enforcement on this issue?

If you end up with an interpretation of Section 230 that says, “Algorithms that feed content are also protected,” that will make our cases harder. There’s no two ways about it. Law enforcement that addresses actions by algorithms is a critical tool. To the extent that algorithms are themselves causing harm, they should be subject to enforcement. We are concerned about that sort of ruling. We think it would be a grave mistake by the Supreme Court.

Senators urge TSA to halt facial recognition use

A group of Democratic senators is calling on the Transportation Security Administration to immediately stop its use of facial recognition technology.

The lawmakers voiced alarm over reporting by my colleague Geoffrey A. Fowler finding that 16 major domestic airports are using the software for identity verification. Geoffrey wrote that the agency “hopes to expand it across the United States as soon as next year.”

“Increasing biometric surveillance of Americans by the government represents a risk to civil liberties and privacy rights,” Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in a letter to TSA on Tuesday.

E.U. criticizes Twitter over incomplete disinformation report

The European Union rebuked Twitter for not providing a full report on its efforts to combat disinformation online, the Associated Press’s Kelvin Chan reports.

“The company signed up to the EU’s voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year — before billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the social media platform,” according to the report. “All who signed up to the code, including online platforms, ad-tech companies and civil society, agreed to commit to measures aimed at reducing disinformation.”

Vera Jourova, the commission’s executive vice president for values and transparency, said in a statement that she was “disappointed to see that Twitter report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the Code.”

Once-banned accounts likely generating millions for Twitter, report finds

Ten Twitter accounts reinstated after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social network have generated enough engagement since they returned to likely generate $19 million in advertising revenue annually, my colleague Taylor Lorenz reports.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that conducted the study, said the accounts are thought to have been among the hundreds restored under the “general amnesty” Musk announced in December.

“The report comes as Musk is working to generate revenue for the company, which he has said is in dire financial straits despite the layoffs of thousands of employees and the suspension of payments for a number of services including rent on Twitter’s downtown San Francisco headquarters,” Taylor wrote. “Twitter’s advertising revenue in December was 70 percent lower than the previous year, according to data from Standard Media Index, an advertising research firm.”

Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment. Twitter’s communications department was eliminated in layoffs last year.

