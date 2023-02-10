Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Who is Anna Paulina Luna? … Group of senators is examining changes to Social Security … A new bill would further close the boyfriend gun loophole … Biden is set to meet with Brazil's president

The campaign

Phil Murphy thinks Democrats can win the Mississippi governor’s race

Five questions for … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: We chatted with Murphy, who’s the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and the National Governors Association, while he’s in town for the NGA’s winter meeting. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Democrats won tough governor’s races last year in Arizona, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and elsewhere. How do they win in much redder territory this year?

Murphy: We’ve got three what would appear to be away games for us: Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi. Job No. 1 is to defend and reelect Andy Beshear in Kentucky. John Bel Edwards in Louisiana is likewise a great governor — really one of our best — but he’s term-limited. So we’ve got to figure out who’s going to step into his shoes, and then how do we win in Louisiana?

And I think Mississippi is the sleeper. You've got a very unpopular governor who’s left a lot of the state behind, whether it's water in Jackson or not expanding health or other services for folks who need it the most. And we've got a really credible, popular, high-name-recognition candidate in Brandon Presley, who happens to be Elvis’s cousin. He’s been elected statewide. He’s a former mayor.

None of this is going to be easy. We're going to be aggressively playing in all three states.

The Early: Democrats haven’t won a governor’s race in Mississippi since 1999. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves defeated Jim Hood, Mississippi’s longtime Democratic attorney general, four years ago by more than five points. What’s Presley's path to victory?

Murphy: I think it’s what issues you focus on, and Brandon’s going to focus on the stuff that matters in Mississippi. Secondly, it'll be turnout and people believing that we can win. You start with a very high percentage — I believe it's the highest percentage of any American state — of African Americans in Mississippi. And you call out the record of the Reeves administration. Add all that together with a hefty participation by the DGA — I think that could add up to a win.

The Early: What lessons do you take from the Nevada governor’s race last year, in which Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak lost reelection narrowly even as Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a victory?

Murphy: Steve is a friend. He was an outstanding governor, and that’s the one big regret in the '22 cycle. He handled covid brilliantly. But here’s the problem: Clark County [which includes Las Vegas] is 70 percent of the vote in Nevada. That’d be like, in my state, Atlantic City being 70 percent of the vote in my reelection, based on what [Sisolak and Murphy] had to do in terms of shutting down casinos, shutting down conventions. I personally think he played the hand as well as it could be played.

The Early: What did you make of President Biden’s State of the Union address?

Murphy: I thought it was outstanding, actually. The far-right knuckleheads in the Republican House caucus handed him a gift — a contrast that you couldn’t have bought if you wanted to. Talk about making him look even more so like the adult in the room. But in substance I thought he had the right balance of pride in what's been accomplished and realistic about the road ahead, with a dose of Biden optimism.

The Early: A Washington Post-ABC News poll this week found that only 37 percent of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling the economy, and 58 percent disapprove. Those are much lower marks than Barack Obama got two years into his presidency, even though unemployment was a lot worse in 2011. Why do you think so many Americans aren’t crediting Biden for an economy that’s strong in many respects?

Murphy: It’s a good question. I saw the same numbers and I’m scratching my head, because the facts are undeniable. I'll go out on a limb and say maybe it's a lead-lag phenomenon — meaning we believe they're cracking the back of inflation, we believe the supply chain issues are getting sorted, we believe folks are finding the job they want to find, we believe the coalition is holding strong against this awful invasion by Russia. But it's possible human nature says, You know what, it wasn't that long ago when I wasn't sure of anything I just said. Maybe that's a lingering malaise. It may just be a question of time to shake that.

On the Hill

Who is Anna Paulina Luna?

All about Luna: “Twelve years before she was elected as the first Mexican American woman to represent Florida in Congress, Anna Paulina Luna was serving at Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Mo., where friends said she described herself as alternately Middle Eastern, Jewish or Eastern European,” our colleagues Jacqueline Alemany and Alice Crites write. “Known then by her given last name of Mayerhofer, Luna sported designer clothing and expressed support for then-President Barack Obama.”

“By the time she ran for Congress as a Republican, she had changed her last name to Luna in what she said was an homage to her mother’s family. A staunch advocate for gun rights, she cited on the campaign trail a harrowing childhood that left her ‘battle hardened.’ She said she and her mother had little extended family as she grew up in ‘low-income’ neighborhoods in Southern California with a father in and out of incarceration. She said she experienced a traumatizing ‘home invasion’ when she was serving in the Air Force in Missouri.”

“Luna’s sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have come as a surprise to some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year.”

A bipartisan group of senators is examining changes to Social Security

It’s clear: Changes to Social Security and Medicare are off the table as part of the upcoming debt limit showdown.

Biden’s assertion during his State of the Union on Tuesday that Republicans want to make cuts to both programs was met with jeers from GOP lawmakers who have spent the rest of the week insisting they don’t want to touch either program, a shift from the party’s past stance during budget negotiations.

But not everyone in the Capitol believes proposing changes to Social Security should be verboten.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) told Leigh Ann on Thursday during a Washington Post Live event that something needs to be done to “ensure the longevity of the system.” (Social Security benefits for 60 million people will be cut by 20 percent starting in 2035, according to the latest federal report on the matter, unless Congress acts to fix its finances.)

Sinema said she is part of a working group with Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) that is currently working to “shore up and protect the system so that there is a dependent, reliable system in place for when people our age or younger retire.”

To be clear, Sinema said this should not be part of the discussions to lift the debt limit. She wants a clean debt limit vote separate from discussions to address government spending.

Still, changing anything about Social Security has been a third rail of politics that neither party has been willing to touch.

Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have proposed creating committees to come up with recommendations on how to shore up the Medicare and Social Security trust funds. Cassidy, King and Sinema were among the bill’s co-sponsors last Congress — but a White House spokesperson this week called the idea a “death panel” for the programs, our colleague Jeff Stein reported. (D-W.Va.) and(R-Utah) have proposed creating committeesto come up with recommendations on how to shore up the Medicare and Social Security trust funds. Cassidy, King and Sinema were among the bill’s co-sponsors last Congress — but a White House spokesperson this week called the idea a “death panel” for the programs, our colleague

So, yeah, passing changes, even when it's not related to the debt limit is an uphill battle.

But watch this space for what Sinema and the working group produce.

(Video: Washington Post Live)

If you missed it: Watch Leigh Ann’s full interview with Sinema in which she criticizes the administration on the border, compares the State of the Union address to junior high and says the thing she dislikes about her job most is pressure from leadership to vote a certain way.

(Video: Washington Post Live)

Theo and Leigh Ann also interviewed Utah Gov. Spencer Cox about transgender youth, climate change, the Republican Party — which he said needs to move away from “stupid” culture wars — and Donald Trump. (Cox, a Republican, said he wrote in his grandmother’s name for president in 2020 instead of voting for Trump.)

Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart also spoke with White House adviser Mitch Landrieu about the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.

A new bill would further close the boyfriend gun loophole

A bipartisan, bicameral bill shared with The Early to expand gun restrictions for domestic abusers led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa) aims to further close the so-called boyfriend loophole.

The legislation comes one week after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a person with a protective order for domestic abuse could own a gun — a decision that stunned gun safety advocates.

Congress passed a gun safety bill last year, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Uvalde, Tex., where 19 children and a teacher were murdered at a school. That bill limited access to guns for some domestic abusers.

The new bill would expand gun prohibitions to people charged with stalking and would apply to all former dating partners, not just a recent partner.

Its path to passage would be tough in a Republican-controlled House, if it managed to make it through the Senate.

At the White House

Biden and Brazil’s Lula meet with the state of democracy very much on their minds

Biden is sitting down with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva today, more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and nearly two months after supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro breached the presidential office building, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasília on Jan. 8.

The twin attacks were the countries’ most serious threats to democracy in decades. Trump and Bolsonaro fomented anger against democratic institutions by undermining the election process, spreading unfounded claims of voter fraud and refusing to concede their election losses.

“Brazil and the United States mimic each other,” Thomas A. Shannon Jr., who served as U.S. ambassador to Brazil during the Obama administration, told The Early. “They’re very similar because of their size and their democracies, and the way their democracies are behaving. Both countries are very polarized right now.”

Friday’s meeting — which comes while Trump is running for president again and as Bolsonaro takes refuge in Florida — will allow Biden and Lula to “discuss their categorical rejection of extremism and violence in politics,” according to a senior administration official.

Sen. Tim Kaine, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, said in a statement that the meeting is “critical to reaffirming our shared commitment to defending democracy against authoritarian threats.”

The pair are also expected to discuss climate change, economic development, immigration and Ukraine, per the administration official.

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Minnesota’s Klobuchar, who represent corn-growing states, urged Biden on Thursday to bring up Brazil’s decision to end a tax exemption on ethanol imports during the meeting — a move they say “will have detrimental effects on American agriculture and ethanol producers.”

Lula is also expected to meet today with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He’ll also meet separately with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Media

Viral

He’s not wrong…

.@RepDanGoldman, I heard you brought some "bagels" to work today. That’s nice.



But if you want to try a real bagel, you’re more than welcome to get on the @PATHTrain and come to @NJGov… the invite is open. pic.twitter.com/wFud2CJJsr — Congressman Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) February 9, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

