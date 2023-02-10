‘High-altitude object’ shot down by military over Alaska, White House confirms

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden ordered the military to take down the object on the recommendation of the Pentagon, primarily over concerns that its 40,000-foot altitude could pose "a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday at the White House.

Kirby said the United States did not know who owned the object or what its purpose was. It did not appear to have the ability to move around the way the confirmed Chinese balloon did, he said.

He said he did not know of any outreach to the Chinese government Friday afternoon about the new object.

The military downed the object over frozen territorial waters near the northeastern part of Alaska, near the Canadian border, approximately within the hour after 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, Kirby said, and expects to recover the debris. Kirby said the object was the size of a small car, much smaller than the surveillance balloon, which was the size of two or three buses.

