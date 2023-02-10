Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina’s ban on campaign lies

Thanks to my colleague Rachel Weiner, I learned this week that, back in 1931, North Carolina passed a law against “derogatory” reports about candidates for statewide office “the publisher either knew to be false or issued with ‘reckless disregard’ for accuracy.”

You can sorta see where this is going, right?

This week, a federal appellate court ruled the ban “almost certainly violates the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution,” Rachel reported.

“A state prosecutor has sought to charge North Carolina’s Attorney General, Democrat Josh Stein, with lying about his 2020 opponent’s record on testing evidence from alleged rape cases. The Republican candidate had argued that as a prosecutor he was not responsible for the rape kit backlog — police were.”

The politics: One reason the national debate over disinformation, misinformation and outright lies is complicated is America’s unmatched protection of freedom of speech as enshrined in the First Amendment. This is just one example among many.

A Simpsons cut that’s all about Chinese d’oh?

From the Associated Press: “Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to 'forced labor camps' in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong.”

“The company declined to comment on why the episode, ‘One Angry Lisa’ from The Simpsons’ 34th season, was not available to stream on the Disney Plus streaming service in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, according to checks by The Associated Press.”

“In the episode, Simpsons character Marge Simpson takes a virtual spin class whose instructor is in front of a virtual background of the Great Wall of China and says: ‘Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones.’”

The politics: China’s vast market power has led Hollywood — and other American industries — to take steps to avoid angering Beijing. This is about geopolitics as much as it is about the greatest television series ever.

Pennsylvania schools funding is unconstitutional

An anonymous reader flagged this one. Maddie Hanna of the Philadelphia Inquirer got us up to speed on a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling that the state’s mechanism for funding public schools is unconstitutional because less-well-off children don’t have a “meaningful opportunity” to succeed.

The argument is that relying on local taxes for more than half the cash for schools leaves huge gaps between students in rich areas and students in poor areas.

“[T]he decision — long awaited in the landmark court challenge, which was filed in 2014 and went to trial in November 2021 — doesn’t mean Pennsylvania’s existing school-funding formula will be thrown out.”

“What it does mean is that the state is going to have to step up with more money, say lawyers for the plaintiffs — who, barring appeals, now have the weight of a court ruling to press their case.”

The politics: Nothing sparks local and state political fights quite like schooling, and it’s now up to the legislature and the governor to find a fix here.

Investors vs families in Atlanta real estate

Brian Eason and John Perry of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tell the tale of big out-of-state investors snapping up homes in Atlanta, effectively crowding out local would-be buyers, then turning around and renting to those same families.

“Long the bedrock of family wealth for the middle class, single-family homes have been snatched up in the thousands by private equity firms and publicly traded companies, converted into rental properties and bundled into complex investment vehicles,” they reported.

“These firms did not create Atlanta’s affordability crisis. A generational housing shortage, inflated construction costs and a surge in consumer demand have all contributed to the historic rise in prices. But a growing body of evidence leaves little doubt that the flood of cash from investors has exacerbated it.”

The politics: There’s a housing crisis in much of America, and knowing what’s contributing to it may help to figure out a solution.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Rep. Lee planning to launch Senate run in Calif. this month, as rivals ramp up

“Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee is planning to formally launch her campaign for U.S. Senate in California by the end of February, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who said Lee is timing her announcement to coincide with Black History Month,” Dylan Wells reports.

Obama veteran Ben LaBolt to become White House communications director

“Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to Barack Obama who has worked on specific projects for President Biden, will replace White House communications director Kate Bedingfield next month when she leaves the administration for an expected role in the president’s reelection campaign as a consultant, Biden advisers said Friday,” Michael Scherer reports.

Florida drops menstruation reporting from student sports forms after backlash

“The governing body for high school sports in Florida voted to remove questions about athletes’ menstrual history from its medical forms. The forms, which contained questions including ‘when was your most recent menstrual period?’ and ‘how many periods have you had in the past year?,’ caused outrage and a debate over students’ right to privacy,” Victoria Bisset reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

GOP lawmakers follow Florida’s lead with DeSantis copycat bills

“GOP lawmakers in [Wyoming] have introduced a proposal to ban references to sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, replicating chunks of a controversial law that DeSantis implemented in Florida. A separate Republican-sponsored bill would hold librarians and teachers criminally liable should a student be exposed to obscene reading materials, also taking a cue from DeSantis’s agenda some 2,000 miles away,” Tim Craig reports.

“Other DeSantis-inspired bills have been introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Georgia, Nebraska, Indiana and beyond.”

Pentagon looks to restart top-secret programs in Ukraine

“The Pentagon is urging Congress to resume funding a pair of top-secret programs in Ukraine suspended ahead of Russia’s invasion last year, according to current and former U.S. officials. If approved, the move would allow American Special Operations troops to employ Ukrainian operatives to observe Russian military movements and counter disinformation,” Wesley Morgan reports.

When state secrets land in the hands of university librarians

“When archivists at Bates College combed through a trove of documents given to them by Sen. Edmund S. Muskie, a former secretary of state and Bates alumnus, they turned up 98 classified documents that he’d been keeping in his personal files. Some were sensitive papers involving the Iran-contra affair of the 1980s. Some carried information that should never have left secure hands,” Joseph Weber reports.

“When officials leave government and donate their papers to be kept in special collections at university archives, they can pose problems for the archivists who find themselves holding state secrets.”

… and beyond

‘It just rang’: In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered

“From Americans’ perspective, the lack of the kind of reliable crisis communications that helped get the U.S. and Soviet Union through the Cold War without an armed nuclear exchange is raising the dangers of the U.S.-China relationship now, at a time when China’s military strength is growing and tensions with the U.S. are on the rise,” the AP’s Ellen Knickmeyer reports.

“Without that ability for generals in opposing capitals to clear things up in a hurry, Americans worry that misunderstandings, false reports or accidental collisions could cause a minor confrontation to spiral into greater hostilities.”

Oil prices rise on talk of Russian output cut

“Oil prices rose on Friday after Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, said that his country would cut production in March by 500,000 barrels a day — or about 5 percent of its output,” the New York Times’s Stanley Reed reports.

“Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil, and the announcement by Mr. Novak, who is the Kremlin’s point person on energy, immediately sent prices upward before they eased slightly.”

The latest on covid

Biden says ‘covid no longer controls our lives.’ Is he right?

“An average of more than 500 Americans are dying every day from the virus, and despite how far the country has come in its fight, experts say this is not the time for the White House to lower its guard,” Andrea Salcedo reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden and Scott clash over Social Security as president visits Florida

“President Biden leaned into his ongoing feud with Republicans over Medicare and Social Security on Thursday, using a trip to Florida to accuse Sen. Rick Scott of attempting to gut the popular programs that many seniors in his state rely on,” Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

What climate law? Voters clueless about Biden’s top achievement

“Biden used his platform at Tuesday’s State of the Union address to call the Inflation Reduction Act and its $369 billion in green incentives ‘the most significant investment ever to tackle the climate crisis,’ while proclaiming that the law will trigger a boom in U.S. clean energy manufacturing,” Politico’s Zack Colman reports.

“The sales pitch for Biden’s signature legislation would be crucial to any reelection effort he wages in 2024. But polls show that few Americans are aware of the climate law and how it could benefit them — creating a political challenge that the president’s Democratic allies acknowledge.”

U.S. officials prepping legislation to revamp asylum system

“U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is developing a sweeping bill that would revamp the country’s asylum system to speed up the resolution of claims in large-scale processing centers at the border with Mexico,” two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told Reuters’s Ted Hesson.

How big was Turkey-Syria earthquake was, visualized

“On Monday, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a subsequent 7.5-magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria left more than 21,000 people dead, with many more still missing. Current estimates put more than 400 buildings collapsed and at least 1,300 more damaged in Syria, and at least 5,600 structures destroyed in Turkey,” Szu Yu Chen and Daniel Wolfe report.

Hot on the left

The twilight of the deficit hawks

“President Biden’s jujitsu this week at the State of the Union address, effectively taking cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in future negotiations around the debt limit, reveals how this dynamic has been ended. The deficit hawks have lost nearly all their friends in the Democratic Party, a significant sea change that makes a grand bargain to damage retirement security far less likely,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

Hot on the right

A healthy budget makes for a strong military

“The new Republican House majority must find a way to maintain military strength while restoring fiscal discipline. Unlike universal healthcare and fantasy energy projects, the Constitution mandates providing for the common defense,” Chip Roy and Victoria Coates write for the Wall Street Journal.

“The false choice posed by Democrats—that any cuts to their cherished bureaucracies and domestic programs must be matched with cuts in defense—should be rejected. The goal must be to fund defense appropriately and pare bloated federal bureaucracies.”

Today in Washington

At 3:30 p.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife at the White House.

In closing

‘Most lifelike’ Lincoln portrait on display after years in obscurity

“The National Portrait Gallery unveiled a rare portrait of President Abraham Lincoln on Friday, ahead of Lincoln’s 214th birthday. The nine-foot-tall portrait, painted by W.F.K. Travers in 1865, is one of only three known full-length renderings of the 16th president and will be on loan to the Smithsonian gallery in downtown D.C. for the next five years,” Gillian Brockell reports.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

