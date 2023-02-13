Post Politics Now Biden seeking to keep focus on economy; Trump to get a GOP challenger

Today, President Biden has no events on his public schedule, but he will have plenty to say this week as he tries to keep a focus on economic issues. Biden is scheduled Tuesday to address a meeting in Washington of the National Association of Counties, and he is expected to tout legislative successes of the past two years. On Wednesday, he heads to Maryland for an address on his vision for economic growth.
Also this week, the Republican presidential field is expected to expand with the formal entrance into the 2024 race by Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor. On Wednesday, she will join former president Donald Trump as the only announced GOP candidates in a field that is expected to grow in the coming months.