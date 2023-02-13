Post Politics Now Biden seeking to keep focus on economy; Trump to get a GOP challenger

The number has plunged 71 percent since August 2021 — “the month after we launched our strategies,” as a senior administration official said last week on call to update reporters on Harris’s work. …

An effort started by Harris has secured more than $4.2 billion in private-sector commitments to invest in the three countries from companies such as Columbia Sportswear, Nestlé and Target, including nearly $1 billion announced last week. The administration has also stepped up aid to the region and made it easier for some Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans to come to the U.S. legally.

But migration experts say Harris probably can’t take much credit for the decline.

“I would be very surprised if any of the efforts that have been put into place since 2021 were actually paying off already,” said Sarah Blodgett Bermeo, an assistant professor in Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy who has studied the root causes of Honduran migration to the U.S.