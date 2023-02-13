Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we have an exclusive update on the Environmental Protection Agency's biggest union warning of a "staffing crisis" at the agency.

Businesses are pushing back on Biden’s federal supplier rule

In November, the Biden administration proposed to require all major federal contractors to set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris climate accord.

Now, many businesses are grumbling about the landmark climate proposal, with the nation’s largest steel producer warning it could cost millions of dollars for small businesses to comply.

It’s the latest example of powerful industry interests resisting President Biden’s climate agenda by pressuring federal agencies to soften sweeping environmental rules — or face an onslaught of legal challenges.

The proposed rule on the federal supply chain is especially significant from a climate perspective, since the U.S. government is the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, purchasing more than $630 billion in fiscal year 2021 alone.

The rule would only apply to federal contractors receiving between $7.5 million and $50 million in annual contracts, but small businesses argue the contractors would pass down their increased costs.

The Defense Department , NASA and the General Services Administration solicited public comments on the proposed rule before today’s deadline.

Nucor warned that the rule would impose additional costs on small businesses totaling $103 million in the first year and $62 million in each subsequent year. In public comments filed last week, the steelmakerwarned that the rule would impose additional costs on small businesses totaling $103 million in the first year and $62 million in each subsequent year.

“These additional costs will create a significant economic burden and limit economic project development,” wrote David Miracle, the company’s director of corporate sustainability.

Miracle also argued that the Biden administration lacks the authority to issue the rule, hinting that industry interests could sue over the final regulation if it resembles the initial proposal.

The National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small businesses across the country, offered a similar warning.

The administration has “no legal authority to impose the proposed rule and NFIB recommends and requests that they withdraw the proposal,” wrote David S. Addington, the group’s executive vice president and general counsel.

The Supreme Court

Such warnings could carry real legal risk for the Biden administration. That’s because any litigation over the rule could reach the Supreme Court, where the conservative majority has rebuked federal agencies for issuing expansive regulations without clear authorization from Congress.

Environmental Protection Agency had overstepped its authority with rules to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Last summer, for instance, the court’s six conservative justices ruled that thehad overstepped its authority with rules to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

NFIB and Nucor both cited that ruling in West Virginia v. EPA in their public comments on the contractor rule.

“NFIB believes these agencies lack the legal authority to issue the proposed rule due to Congress not conferring the power to these agencies by statute,” NFIB spokesman Jon Thompson added in an email to The Climate 202.

Concerns about the expansive nature of the rule also came from the National Association of Manufacturers, the top lobbying arm for the manufacturing sector, which unsuccessfully urged the administration to extend the public comment period on the proposal until March 14.

When asked about concerns from industry groups, a spokeswoman for the White House Council on Environmental Quality noted that many federal contractors already disclose climate-related information on a voluntary basis.

“More than half of major federal contractors already disclose their emissions,” the spokeswoman said in an email to The Climate 202. “Good climate policy is good business.”

A greener Pentagon

Meanwhile, climate activists have applauded the contractor rule, saying it could green the operations of the Defense Department, one of the biggest polluters on Earth.

The rule generally applies to the Defense Department, although it allows for possible exemptions for activities “in the interest of national security.”

The Pentagon is the world’s largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases. Its carbon footprint exceeds that of Its carbon footprint exceeds that of nearly 140 countries , including industrialized nations such as Sweden, Denmark and Portugal.

Steven Rothstein, managing director of the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets, which works with businesses to improve sustainability, said it will be nearly impossible to meet President Biden’s climate goals without addressing the defense supply chain.

“The president has said that he wants to reduce emissions 50 to 52 percent by 2030,” Rothstein told The Climate 202. “We can’t get there unless all sectors are working on it.”

The Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, which represents some of the nation’s largest aerospace defense contractors, sees things differently.

The contractor rule “would cause material harm to Utah’s many small to medium sized businesses, reduce innovation and divert resources away from other important climate initiatives,” the association wrote in its own public comments.

The association, Nucor and NFIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pressure points

Exclusive: EPA’s biggest union to warn Congress of ‘staffing crisis’

Members of the Environmental Protection Agency’s largest union will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week to sound the alarm about a “staffing crisis” at the agency, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

The American Federation of Government Employees Council 238, which represents more than 7,500 EPA employees, argues that a staffing shortage is undermining the agency’s implementation of ambitious climate programs in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“In my view, the failure to meet the goals that are outlined in the IRA or the IJA is just not an option," Marie Owens Powell, president of AFGE Council 238, told The Climate 202. "Failure means not having clean air and not having clean water. There’s not an alternate planet that we can use."

In an issue paper to be shared with lawmakers, the union noted that while the Biden administration has hired hundreds of new EPA employees, the workforce still stands at 14,844 employees, near the lows under the Reagan administration. Meanwhile, 3,000 staffers are eligible to retire.

The union called on Congress to take the following “immediate steps” to address the problem:

Create a specific appropriation for the promotion of experienced EPA employees

Conduct oversight of the EPA’s hiring practices

Urge the EPA to use workplace retention tools, such as the approval of more remote work

“I think the good will of the public servants who work at the EPA is being tested,” Powell said. “At some point those people will become frustrated and they are going to walk out.”

Union members plan to meet with lawmakers between Monday and Wednesday in what they are calling a “lobbying blitz.” Then on Wednesday, more than 40 employees will hold a rally outside the EPA headquarters featuring remarks by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and leaders of environmental and labor groups, including the Sierra Club and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

Agency alert

Energy Department proposes stricter rules for washing machines, fridges

The Energy Department on Friday proposed stricter energy-efficiency standards for household washing machines, refrigerators and freezers to reduce emissions while saving consumers money, The Washington Post’s Steven Mufson reports.

The agency said the changes to the regulations, which have not been updated in over a decade, would save Americans about $3.5 billion annually on energy and water bills. Homeowners would save an average of $295 over the lifetime of a new washing machine and $130 over the lifetime of a new fridge.

Over the course of 30 years, the agency also estimated that the standards for fridges and freezers would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 179.2 million metric tons, while the standards for clothes washers would cut carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 53.2 million tons.

The proposed standards, which could take effect as early as 2027, comes as conservatives accuse the Biden administration of waging a war on household appliances, including gas stoves. But experts on energy efficiency said the new standards are long-overdue and could generate meaningful savings for consumers.

On the Hill this week

Here’s what we have on tap this week:

On Monday: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a field hearing in Odessa, Tex., titled “Federal energy production supports local communities.”

On Wednesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on low-carbon transportation fuels and the possibility of a national clean fuels program. The hearing comes after the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s top lobbying arm, held a workshop last fall on the merits of a national clean fuel standard, a policy aimed at slashing emissions from the transportation sector.

The Senate Budget Committee will also meet to discuss climate-related economic risks. Under new chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), the panel is expected to have a greater focus on climate.

On Thursday: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy security.

In the atmosphere

Viral

