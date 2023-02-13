Biden to award Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War vet who’s waited decades

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will award the Medal of Honor to a Black Vietnam War veteran who’s been waiting to receive the military’s highest honor since he was first nominated for it in 1965. The White House said Biden called retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis on Monday to inform him that his “remarkable heroism during the Vietnam War” will finally be celebrated, decades after the military lost paperwork documenting his nomination.

The White House did not specify when the ceremony will occur but said Davis — one of the first Black officers to join the Army’s Special Forces — will receive the medal following recommendations by Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Defense Secretary Lloyd T. Austin III.

“The president told Col. Davis that he looks forward to hosting him at the White House soon for a medal presentation,” the White House said.

Davis was age 26 when, on June 18, 1965, he twice disobeyed an order to abandon his team and the battlefield during a burst of enemy fire. An injured Davis, as several news organizations have reported over the years, refused to leave behind his fellow soldiers. He ultimately rescued each member of his team, according to the Army Times.

His valor earned him a nomination for the Medal of Honor — a nomination that the Army inexplicably lost.

According to CBS News, Billy Waugh, one of the American soldiers rescued by Davis that day, personally nominated him for the Medal of Honor immediately after his actions. But decades passed, and Davis was not honored.

According to the New York Times, Davis’s commander resubmitted the nomination, but it somehow disappeared again.

“I know race was a factor” in the stalling, Davis told CBS News in 2021.

“What other assumption can you make,” Ron Deis — one of the youngest soldiers in Davis’s 1965 team who’s spent years lobbying for Davis’s medal — told the Times in 2021. “We all knew he deserved it then. … He sure as hell deserves it now.”

Asked by the news network what it would mean to be recognized for his service, Davis said: “It would mean all the things that I haven’t been able to dream about.”

