Biden fires architect of the Capitol after Trump appointee criticized

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden has fired the Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, a Donald Trump appointee who faced calls to resign from Republicans and Democrats after an inspector general report found ethical and administrative violations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “After being given the opportunity to respond to numerous allegations of legal, ethical, and administrative violations, and failing to directly respond, the President has removed Mr. Brett Blanton from his position — a decision I firmly stand behind,” said Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee.

“President Biden did the right thing and heeded my call for action. I look forward to working with my colleagues to begin a search for a new Architect immediately,” Morelle said.

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter, said that “after doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President’s direction.”

Advertisement

Blanton, who oversees operation of some of the nation’s most historic buildings, was accused last year by his office’s inspector general of using government vehicles for family getaways and misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement officer.

Blanton committed “administrative, ethical and policy violations,” according to the Oct. 26 report by the Office of Inspector General, which also said it identified “evidence of criminal violations throughout the investigation.”

Blanton generated more criticism during a House committee hearing last week when he testified that he avoided coming to Capitol Hill during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Blanton said that he thought it wouldn’t be “prudent” to drive to work that day.

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for Blanton to resign, saying he “no longer has my confidence to continue in his job.”

GiftOutline Gift Article