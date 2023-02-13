Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the skies above the United States

Balloons, cylindrical and octagonal objects, oh my!

The Biden administration is facing questions from lawmakers in both parties about the U.S. military shooting several objects out of the sky over the weekend.

The first question is simple: What is going on?!

It’s not every weekend that military jets are scrambled to shoot down some kind of flying object. The maneuvers followed the downing of an apparent Chinese surveillance balloon on Feb. 4 off the South Carolina coast, but the origin of the recent downed aerial objects has not been determined.

First the facts: Three more unknown aerial objects were shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend. The latest one, over Lake Huron, “was flying over Michigan’s upper peninsula at about 20,000 feet — an altitude and path that raised concerns about potential interference with commercial aviation,” our colleagues Anne E. Marimow, Mark Johnson and Alex Horton report.

The object was described as an “octagonal structure” with nothing visible aboard or attached such as sensors or cameras. It was shot down by an F-16 at 2:42 p.m. Sunday.

“We have no indication that it has surveillance capabilities, but nor can we rule that out,” a senior Biden administration official said. “We will work to recover it to learn more.”

The Minnesota National Guard F-16s and pilots, flying out of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Truax Airfield, used AIM9 Sidewinder missiles to shoot down the object, according to a Democratic aide to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chair of the Homeland Security Committee.

Two objects were also shot down Friday, one near the North Slope of Alaska and another over Canada’s Yukon territory.

Questions mount from Congress

The new incidents happened over the weekend with Congress scattered, so there have been no formal briefings by the administration for lawmakers since object Nos. 2, 3 and 4 were shot down.

But administration officials at the Defense Department, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Homeland Security have been in touch with relevant lawmakers from affected states, including Peters, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale (R-Mont.), Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on ABC’s “This Week” that he spoke with national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Lawmakers want to know:

What are the objects?

What were they doing?

Who was operating them?

How many more are there, and how many have there been?

Tester, who chairs the Appropriations Committee’s defense panel, is leading the effort to find out why the administration is just now becoming aware of the objects in U.S. airspace.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, is leading the effort to find out what American technology foreign governments may be using in these devices.

The answers to the questions above will inevitably lead to more questions. Expect more briefings and probably hearings in the coming weeks.

At the White House

Can Harris take credit for plunging migration from Central America?

When President Biden tasked Vice President Harris not long after taking office with stemming migration from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border, it was viewed as a tough assignment.

Immigration from the three countries — sometimes known as the Northern Triangle — was surging. “There’s no question this one is high-risk, high-reward,” Julián Castro, a former housing and urban development secretary, told The Post at the time.

But in the nearly two years since Biden tapped Harris, the number of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras arriving at the border has fallen dramatically. The number has plunged 71 percent since August 2021 — “the month after we launched our strategies,” as a senior administration official said last week on call to update reporters on Harris’s work.

Fewer than 11,000 Honduran migrants were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border in January, a drop of 74 percent since August 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The declines in migration from El Salvador (70 percent since August 2021) and Guatemala (68 percent since August 2021) were nearly as steep.

The number of migrants from all three countries combined hit a milestone in January, falling below the level when Biden and Harris took office, even as total migration to the U.S.-Mexico border remains higher than it was two years ago.

An effort started by Harris has secured more than $4.2 billion in private-sector commitments to invest in the three countries from companies such as Columbia Sportswear, Nestlé and Target, including nearly $1 billion announced last week. The administration has also stepped up aid to the region and made it easier for some Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans to come to the U.S. legally.

But migration experts say Harris probably can’t take much credit for the decline.

Sarah Blodgett Bermeo, an assistant professor in Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy who has studied the “I would be very surprised if any of the efforts that have been put into place since 2021 were actually paying off already,” saidan assistant professor in’s Sanford School of Public Policy who has studied the root causes of Honduran migration to the U.S.

Much of the private-sector investment in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras that Harris helped secure won’t be made for years. And the administration’s efforts are only one factor in the push and pull that drives migrants to leave home. Inter-American Development Bank researchers found, for instance, that droughts and extreme temperatures have helped drive recent migration from El Salvador.

“Migration patterns follow their own logic,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute. While “the efforts Vice President Harris has led are certainly helpful for the long term,” he added, they’re unlikely to be driving the short-term decline.

Harris has been cautious about claiming any credit. “We know there is a complex set of interconnected issues which drive people to migrate,” a White House official wrote in an email when asked how much — if any — of the decline in migration Harris attributes to her work. “There is a lot of work underway to address all these issues, and we are pleased to be seeing positive trends.”

More visas, fewer migrants

One Biden administration effort that might be helping to cut migration numbers from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in the short term: more visas allowing workers from those countries to come to the United States temporarily.

The administration announced in 2021 that it would make 6,500 additional H-2B visas available for workers from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti. It upped the number to 20,000 for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1, 2022.

The numbers aren’t huge, considering that nearly 27,000 migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras were stopped at the border in January alone. But it echoes a strategy that helped reduce the number of Mexicans crossing the border illegally.

“It’s not going to be a huge impact, but any decrease is a decrease,” said Cris Ramón, an independent immigration consultant. “I think that’s what the administration’s looking for.”

The view from the Hill

Some lawmakers who have an interest in Central America, meanwhile, said that while they support Harris’s efforts, they want to see the administration shift its focus.

“While I appreciate the Vice President’s efforts to draw attention to the region, by generating more corporate investment, it is no substitute for the necessary democracy-building and anti-corruption efforts that are so desperately needed,” Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.), who was born in Guatemala, said in a statement to The Early. “We must support local activists and civic leaders, including imprisoned journalists like José Rubén Zamora, working to establish the rule of law and expose corruption at the highest levels of government.”

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), who co-chairs the Congressional Central America Caucus with Torres, urged the administration to prioritize securing the border in a statement: “While it is important to address the root causes of this record illegal immigration, you can’t stop the flood without plugging up the hole in the dam first.”

On the Hill

Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss Barragán’s leadership today

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will meet today (virtually because the House is in recess) to discuss Rep. Nanette Barragán’s (D-Calif.) leadership of the group and her firing of its executive director, Jacky Usyk, just one month into the job, according to two Democratic aides familiar with the scheduling of the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting has not been made public. One of those aides said that Barragán will present a timeline of events that led to Usyk’s ouster in an attempt to defend the decision.

Barragán has been accused of mismanagement amid long-standing concerns about her leadership style and treatment of staffers, as Leigh Ann and Marianna Sotomayor reported over the weekend.

The CHC now has no staffers on its typical five-person payroll after all of them quit or found new jobs, leaving Barragán unable to recruit new talent, according to numerous lawmakers and staffers.

The lack of a staff could hamper the CHC’s growing influence within the Democratic caucus, especially as more Hispanic Democrats have entered the ranks. Previous leaders had worked to make the group a core decision-making bloc on Capitol Hill.

What we're watching

At the White House:

Thursday: Harris will head to Germany for the two-day Volodymyr Zelensky continues to Harris will head to Germany for the two-day Munich Security Conference , where she is expected to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reaffirm U.S. support for Kyiv. The trip comes as the war nears the one-year mark and as Ukrainian Presidentcontinues to press world leaders for more military support, including F-16 jets.

On the Hill:

The House is out this week and next week. (You can’t work all the time.) The Senate is in.

Tuesday: The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing to examine the crypto crash, focusing on why financial system safeguards are needed for digital assets. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on protecting children online.

Wednesday: The Senate Budget Committee’s new chair, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), is holding his first hearing. It will focus on the effects of climate change on the federal budget and the global economy.

Thursday: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the new chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, is holding a hearing on the shortage of health-care workers.

In the agencies

Former FBI agent’s side work puts bureau under new scrutiny

Under the microscope: Retired FBI official Charles McGonigal, 54, was indicted in a federal court in January on charges of money laundering, violating U.S. sanctions and making false statements, stemming in part from his alleged ties to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, our colleagues Shane Harris, Rosalind S. Helderman and Catherine Belton write. “A 22-year member of the bureau, McGonigal was the top spy hunter in a city crawling with foreign agents and one of the most powerful officials in federal law enforcement.”

“Since McGonigal’s arrest, partisans at both ends of the political spectrum have seized his case as evidence of their preexisting views of the FBI. For some, the McGonigal affair confirms that the bureau is the vanguard of a corrupt deep state, a renegade agency that former president Donald Trump for years has said was out to get him. Others see in McGonigal dark suggestions of Russian influence at the highest levels of the U.S. government or even a possible tool used by forces in the FBI to help elect Trump in 2016.”

The campaign

As red states target Black history lessons, blue states embrace them

Education wars: “Even as lessons on Black history draw complaints from Republican governors, who argue the instruction is ideological, several blue states are moving in the opposite direction — mandating classes in African American, Latino and Puerto Rican studies — and setting up a uniquely American division over how we teach our past,” per our colleague Hannah Natanson.

On the left: “Since 2019, partly in response to the murder of George Floyd , at least four reliably Democratic states — Connecticut , Delaware , Maine and Rhode Island — have passed laws requiring instruction on Black history,” according to a database maintained by the “Since 2019, partly in response to the murder of, at least four reliably Democratic states —and— have passed laws requiring instruction on Black history,” according to a database maintained by the research agency Education Commission of the States

On the right: “Meanwhile, Republican state governors and administrations spent the weeks leading up to Black History Month this year interrogating how, or if, teachers should discuss aspects of race, racism and American history in the classroom.”

On K Street

Retired senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has found a new job, and it’s not as a lobbyist. He’ll be a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a center-right think tank. His focus areas: free-trade expansion, U.S.-China relations, U.S.-Russia relations, the conflict in Europe, U.S. budget and entitlement reform, worker training, retirement security and other issues.

The Media

