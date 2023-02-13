Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland is the latest state to weigh online safety rules for kids

Legislators in Maryland are proposing digital safety standards for children mirroring the United Kingdom’s landmark rules, the latest state aiming to require tech companies to build tougher protections for kids in a nationwide push.

On Monday, Democratic state officials are holding an event rallying support for their newly unveiled Maryland Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. Like the U.K.’s own Age Appropriate Design Code, the measure would require digital services to prioritize the well-being and safety of kids when designing products and to vet them for risks they may pose to younger users.

Maryland is at least the sixth state to consider children’s online safety measures similar to the U.K. standards, which have emerged as a major model for U.S. legislators looking to boost guardrails for kids on the internet.

State policymakers in New Mexico, Oregon, New York and New Jersey have also introduced bills closely resembling the U.K.’s rules, while lawmakers in California last year became the first to pass a measure into law. The state bills arrive as efforts to pass children’s privacy and online safety standards have been bogged down by political divisions in Congress.

The trend reflects a surge in legislative activity on the issue, which gained momentum in the United States in 2021 after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed internal research suggesting the company’s products can, at times, deepen mental health issues with kids and teens.

Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery), one of the lawmakers leading the local charge, said the approach would make the internet a “safer space for kids” by barring companies from designing their products in a way that keeps younger users hooked with little regard for their well-being.

“If your business model is solely designed around manipulating and, frankly, harming young people in order to make money, then maybe we need to think about a different business model,” he told me in an interview Sunday.

The White House gave the effort a major boost last week ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union, calling in a fact sheet for platforms to be required to “prioritize the privacy and wellbeing of young people above profit and revenue in their product design.”

It’s also gaining steam on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan group of senators last year advanced a separate but similar measure that would create a “duty of care” for platforms likely to be accessed by kids and require them to provide greater parental control features.

But those congressional efforts have run into major political hurdles, opening the door for state legislators to play an outsize role in setting rules of the road on kids’ online safety in the United States.

Solomon, a former aide to Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), said state policymakers can’t wait for Washington to act, but that if passed the standards could spur action in Congress.

“Oftentimes Washington only moves after a large group of states individually have done this, so I don't think we can waste any more time,” he said.

5Rights senior policy manager Marisa Shea, whose London-based nonprofit organization has been advocating to replicate the U.K. standards in the United States, said it would be better if there were “a global uniform standard” around children’s online safety.

But in lieu of congressional action, she said, some U.S. guardrails are better than none.

“I would much rather have more kids protected across the United States and various states then wait for the feds to decide they want to do something,” said Shea, whose group is working with Solomon and other state legislators nationwide on age-appropriate design code bills.

Tech industry groups and some civil liberties advocates have pushed back on those efforts, arguing the bills are either too broad or that they could have major unintended consequences.

NetChoice, a trade group that counts Google, Meta and Amazon as members, has sued to block California’s age-appropriate design code law, arguing that it violates companies’ constitutional right to make “editorial decisions” about how it moderates content.

The group said the law could also force companies to over-enforce their standards, leading to censorship. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Civil liberties and human rights groups have also raised concerns that the measures could require companies to verify the age of all their users, leading to more data collection, and that they are too vague about what constitutes children’s best interests.

Solomon said he’s hopeful their measure could be on the books within a couple of months. “We think we’re well positioned to get it passed this year,” he said.

Schumer says Congress should look at banning TikTok

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an ABC News interview aired Sunday that banning TikTok from the United States over security concerns “should be looked at,” and that members of the Senate Commerce Committee “are looking into that right now.”

Schumer is one of the highest-ranking U.S. officials to date to float such a ban, which would far exceed restrictions Congress placed last year on federal employees using the app on government devices. While lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation to outlaw the app entirely, the measures have not advanced out of committee.



The broadside comes as TikTok and the Biden administration continue negotiations over a potential oversight framework to assuage U.S. officials' national security fears about the company, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

TikTok has previously pushed back on calls for greater restrictions against the app and said it has made a “comprehensive” proposal to the Biden administration to settle security concerns, including heightened privacy guardrails.

Pandemic fuels sale of mental health data, report finds

The rise of telehealth and therapy apps during the coronavirus pandemic has supercharged the sale of Americans’ mental health data, my colleague Drew Harwell reports.

“In a new study published Monday, a research team at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy outlines how expansive the market for people’s health data has become,” according to the report.

“After contacting data brokers to ask what kinds of mental health information she could buy, researcher Joanne Kim reported that she ultimately found 11 companies willing to sell bundles of data that included information on what antidepressants people were taking, whether they struggled with insomnia or attention issues, and details on other medical ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease or bladder-control difficulties.”

Meta tables team budgets as more layoffs loom

The Facebook parent company has postponed finalizing multiple teams’ budgets as it readies a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times’s Hannah Murphy and Cristina Criddle report.

The move is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to contain costs in his “year of efficiency” at the social media company, according to the report. Meta declined to comment to the Financial Times.

Meta in November announced plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, part of a massive wave of layoffs across the tech industry, as my colleagues Naomi Nix and Will Oremus reported. Job cuts across the industry have exceeded 200,000, according to the tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

