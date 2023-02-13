Ownership of three recently downed high-altitude objects is undetermined, White House says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House said Monday that the Biden administration has not yet determined who owns the three high-altitude objects shot down over a three-day span — one in Alaska, another in Canada, and another over Lake Huron. "We know the first one was Chinese. They admitted it. They claimed it was a weather balloon. We know it's not," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House. "These three, we don't have attribution for right now. We don't know. We don't know who owns them."

Kirby said the objects weren’t capable of propulsion. And though there was no reason to suspect that they were being used for surveillance, officials said they couldn’t fully rule that out.

The discovery of the flying objects came as military officials began more closely scrutinizing the skies after the downing of what the Biden administration has called a Chinese surveillance balloon on Feb. 4. The administration has said that the Chinese balloon was part of a sophisticated effort to surveil “more than 40 countries across five continents.”

“Because we have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution to protect … our security, our interests and flight safety,” Kirby said.

Kirby added that the government “assessed whether they were sending any communication signals. We detected none.”

“We looked to see whether they were maneuvering or had any propulsion capabilities — we saw no signs of that,” he said.

