Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1633, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei arrived in Rome to face charges of heresy. The big idea Shoot-down questions pile up for Biden What are they? Who sent them? What do they want? Are there more coming? These aren't from the ominous beginning of your favorite alien invasion movie. These are some of the questions President Biden is likely to get from Congress after the latest UFO shoot-down.

Just a few hours before the Super Bowl kickoff on Sunday, word came that U.S. fighters had downed yet another unidentified object, this one over Lake Huron. That brought to four the total such incidents over the past week, including the initial airship described as a Chinese spy balloon.

Sunday’s target, “initially detected Saturday night, was flying over Michigan’s upper peninsula at about 20,000 feet — an altitude and path that raised concerns about potential interference with commercial aviation,” my colleagues Ann E. Marimow, Mark Johnson and Alex Horton reported.

After the first balloon, taken down over U.S. waters off South Carolina, the U.S. military also successfully targeted a second object off Alaska’s northern coast and a third over Canada’s Yukon territory.

Balloons or something else?

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told ABC’s “This Week” they were also balloons. But ABC quoted a National Security Council spokesperson as saying: “"these objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the [suspected Chinese spy] balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on.”

On Sunday, “the object was described as an ‘octagonal structure’ with nothing visible aboard or attached such as sensors or cameras. It was shot down by an F-16 at 2:42 p.m. Sunday,” my colleagues reported.

“We have no indication that it has surveillance capabilities but nor can we rule that out,” [an] official said. “We will work to recover it to learn more.”

Other questions: Have these incursions been going on for a long time? Why is the U.S. government only discovering them now?

And here my colleagues have a fascinating explanation: “Detection of the most recent incursions is a result of additional information from radars and sensors, a U.S. official said Saturday, partly addressing a key question of why so many objects have recently been spotted.”

“‘We basically opened the filters,’ the official said, much like a car buyer unchecking boxes on a website to broaden the parameters of what can be searched. That change does not yet fully answer what is going on, the official cautioned, and whether stepping back to look at more data is yielding more hits — or if these latest incursions are part of a more deliberate action by an unknown country or adversary. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.”

Bipartisan angst

But the questions are coming. Some from Democrats.

My colleagues quoted Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat of the House Intelligence Committee, as telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” he has “real concerns about why the administration is not being more forthcoming with everything that it knows.”

And Himes “warned that the dearth of details from the administration could quickly lead to public anxiety and wild speculation about alien invasions or additional spying by China or Russia.”

“I do hope that very soon, the administration has a lot more information for all of us on what’s going on,” Himes said.

Schumer, meanwhile, noted Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) “is looking into why it took so long, for us, our military, our intelligence to know about these balloons. That's something I support. Congress should look at that. That's the question we have to answer.”

There may be another question: Has the United States been doing the same thing? My colleague Lily Kuo reported this morning that Beijing is saying Washington has sent at least 10 balloons into Chinese airspace since last year.

“Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing that it was ‘common’ for U.S. high-altitude balloons to fly into other countries’ airspace,” she reported.

“The United States should first reflect on itself and change course, rather than slander, discredit or incite confrontation,” Wang said.

The National Security Council quickly denied “any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons” over China and dismissed the counter accusation as part of Beijing’s “damage control,” Lily reported.

Don’t forget China makes extensive claims of sovereignty over parts of the South China Sea, where it has built artificial islands. Those claims are not recognized by the international community. And then there’s Beijing’s claims to Taiwan – would an actual American weather balloon over that democratically self-governed island count? So there are ways things could get more complicated. The National Security Council did not answer an email seeking clarification.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden expected to hit milestone of 100 confirmed judicial nominees

“President Biden is expected to reach a milestone this week: 100 federal judicial nominees confirmed by the Senate. The Democratic-led chamber is scheduled to vote Monday on the nomination of Cindy Chung to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit and to advance the nomination of Gina Mendez-Miro to serve as a U.S. district judge in Puerto Rico. If both are confirmed, as expected, Biden will hit the 100 mark,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Death toll passes 36,000 in Turkey-Syria quake

“One week after devastating earthquakes tore through southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, aid groups say help has been slow to reach the people of Syria, with pressure mounting on global leaders to overcome the logistical and political challenges caused by the country’s civil war. The death toll in both countries passed 36,000 on Monday, and tens of thousands of survivors have been left injured or homeless,” Kelly Kasulis Cho, Annabelle Timsit and Marisa Iati report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Former FBI agent’s side work puts bureau under new scrutiny

“Alexandra Fokina had just wrapped up what she considered a dream internship in New York and was excited to tell her friends all about it. ‘I was involved in crazy, but insanely interesting and difficult matters,’ the Russian student wrote on her Facebook page at the end of July 2018. ‘The work experience in the field of counterterrorism turned out to be something absolutely new and unique. The briefings, the conversations, and of course the endless pages of analysis,’” Shane Harris, Rosalind S. Helderman and Catherine Belton report.

“Fokina, who said she aspired to work at the United Nations, might never have secured the job and what investigators in a recent indictment have called ‘VIP treatment’ without help from a high-level connection: Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office.”

As red states target Black history lessons, blue states embrace them

“Even as lessons on Black history draw complaints from Republican governors, who argue the instruction is ideological, several blue states are moving in the opposite direction — mandating classes in African American, Latino and Puerto Rican studies — and setting up a uniquely American division over how we teach our past,” Hannah Natanson reports.

Hopeful freshman lawmakers run up against the reality of a divided House

“Roughly 30 new lawmakers, who either flipped seats or won in competitive districts, descended on Washington last month after winning in a midterm election cycle that saw voters largely reject the extremes of both parties. Though these members have different viewpoints on how to make Congress function, they campaigned on finding common solutions that address the concerns often voiced in a more measured way by swing-district voters,” Marianna Sotomayor reports.

“But these new members are now bracing for the possibility that hopes of fulfilling their campaign promises could be dashed if the GOP’s fractured ranks thwart the party’s desire to govern.”

… and beyond

Why Mississippi, a covid hot spot, left millions in pandemic aid unspent

“Mississippi’s woes are an acute example of a larger public health failure that is reprised nearly every time a major health threat grabs headlines. The problem, experts say, is that Congress starves state and local health agencies of cash for even basic needs in quiet times. Then, when a crisis hits, it floods them with millions or even billions of dollars earmarked to battle the disease of the moment. And the sluggish machinery of Capitol Hill often ensures that most of the aid arrives only after the worst of the crisis has passed,” the New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere reports.

Army sees safety, not ‘wokeness,’ as top recruiting obstacle

“While some Republicans blame the COVID-19 vaccine or ‘wokeness’ for the Army’s recruiting woes, the military service says the bigger hurdles are more traditional ones: Young people don’t want to die or get injured, deal with the stress of Army life and put their lives on hold,” the Associated Press’s Lolita C. Baldor reports.

“They ‘just don’t see the Army as something that’s relevant,’ said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, head of Army marketing. ‘They see us as revered, but not relevant, in their lives.’”

The Biden agenda

Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

“Biden’s attack stems from a policy agenda released last year by [Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)], then the head of the Senate Republican campaign arm. The agenda included a section reading: ‘All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.’ Democrats immediately said such a policy, if implemented, could cause Social Security and Medicare to sunset. Republican leaders, recognizing the political dangers, have distanced themselves from it. But Biden has persisted in using that and other GOP candidates’ remarks on so-called entitlements to drive a wedge between them and voters who rely on the programs,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur reports.

U.S. Begins Allowing Medicaid Money to Be Spent on Food

“The Biden administration has started approving state requests to use Medicaid to pay for groceries and nutritional counseling as policy makers explore whether ‘food as medicine’ programs can lead to broad health benefits and trim costs,” the Wall Street Journal’s Stephanie Armour and Kristina Peterson report.

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s student debt relief program, explained

“The legal issues are straightforward: A federal law known as the Heroes Act explicitly authorizes the program that Biden announced in the summer of 2022, as the Covid-19 pandemic persisted. Under that program, most borrowers who earned less than $125,000 a year during the pandemic will receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Borrowers who received Pell Grants, a program that serves low-income students, may have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven,” Ian Millhiser writes for Vox.

it is unlikely to survive contact with a Supreme Court dominated by Republican appointees.” “And yet, while this program is clearly authorized by a federal law permitting the secretary of education to ‘ waive or modify’ many student loan obligations ‘as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency,’.”

Visualized

“Although women bore the brunt of early pandemic job losses, many … are rushing back into the labor force at higher rates than their male counterparts. The percentage of working-age women in the labor force has nearly recovered from pre-pandemic levels, whereas men still have more ground to make up,” Abha Bhattarai and Luis Melgar report.

Today in Washington

Biden has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

The nation’s silence on this is deafening …

Thanks for reading.

