Post Politics Now Biden to address county officials after release of latest inflation data

Today, President Biden will seek to make the case that his domestic agenda is making a difference in people’s lives as he addresses a gathering of county officials in Washington. The speech is scheduled hours after the federal government releases a report expected to show that inflation, though still high, continued to ease in January — a topic Biden is likely to touch upon.
Earlier Tuesday, Nikki Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador and governor of South Carolina, announced that she is running for president, becoming the first major rival to officially challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.