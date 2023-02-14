Post Politics Now Biden to address county officials after release of latest inflation data

A veteran of the Trump administration, Haley begins as an underdog in the GOP race. If successful, she would become the first woman and first Asian American to lead the Republican ticket. She previously made history as the country’s first female Asian American governor and the first Indian American to serve in the Cabinet.

Haley has shifted her posture toward Trump over the years. She criticized him when he first ran in 2016, before joining his administration the next year and later vowing not to run against him in 2024. In recent months, she has disavowed the pledge as she moved toward a planned announcement speech.

Haley will continue her early state travel this week, holding a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa hoping to build a following amid polls showing her lagging well behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate.