Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will not seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced she would not seek reelection in 2024, putting to rest uncertainty over whether she would seek a sixth full term as the oldest sitting senator. Feinstein, 89, said she would instead focus on accomplishing “as much for California as I can through the end of next year” when her term ends. She noted that she had campaigned in 2018 on preventing and combating wildfires; responding to the homelessness crisis; and protecting access to affordable, high-quality health care.

“Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done — and I will continue these efforts,” Feinstein said in a statement.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems,” she added. “That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years.”

Feinstein last year filed initial paperwork to run for reelection in 2024 but until Tuesday had not explicitly said whether she would seek another term. Two California Democrats — Reps. Katie Porter, 49, and Adam B. Schiff, 62 — have already launched campaigns to fill Feinstein’s seat. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), 76, has told colleagues that she intends to run for the Senate seat as well.

California leans heavily Democratic and utilizes an all-party primary system in which the top two candidates advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. California’s other senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, 49, won his first full term in November and won’t be up for election again until 2028.

Feinstein, the former mayor of San Francisco, has been a trailblazer, elected to the Senate in 1992 amid the outrage among women over the Senate’s treatment of Anita Hill, who accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment when he was a nominee for Supreme Court justice. Thomas denied the charges.

Feinstein has for years waved off questions about her age and ability to serve but has also relinquished a number of key roles in recent years. She stepped down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee before the 117th Congress.

Last year, Feinstein declined consideration to become president pro tempore of the Senate, a position that traditionally goes to the most senior senator of the party in power and is third in line to the presidency. The role instead went to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

The race for Feinstein’s seat is likely to be a competitive and expensive one. The most recent Federal Election Commission reports show Schiff had $20.6 million in available campaign funds. Porter had $7.7 million in cash on hand and Lee had $54,940.

Dylan Wells contributed to this report.

