Post Politics Now Biden, Democrats ramp up attacks on Republicans amid debt limit standoff

Today, President Biden is headed to a union hall in Lanham, Md., where he will argue that Republican legislative plans would add substantially to the national debt and benefit the wealthy, large corporations and drug companies. The speech comes amid a standoff over raising the debt ceiling with House Republicans, who are insisting upon spending cuts in exchange for their support — a stand they did not take under President Donald Trump when the limit was raised three times without conditions.
On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats plan a separate event at which they will argue that the spending cuts sought by House Republicans would damage key programs and “put further strain on American households.”
11 a.m. Eastern: Nikki Haley holds her first event as a presidential candidate in Charleston, S.C. Watch live here.
8:30 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris leaves for Germany, where she will attend the Munich Security Conference.
