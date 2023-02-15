Biden to speak on spy balloon, unidentified aerial objects Thursday

Biden is also expected to address his decision to direct his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to lead an interagency team to develop parameters for how the United States will deal with unmanned, unidentified airborne objects moving forward.

President Biden is expected to give public remarks as early as Thursday about an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and the three unidentified aerial objects the administration shot down in recent days, according to people familiar with the plans.

White House officials said the country has not had such guidelines before. Those parameters could be released as early as Thursday.

The decision to shoot down three aerial objects in recent days, after the detection of a Chinese spy balloon, has led to demands for greater transparency from the Biden administration on how it is responding to such incidents. Critics have also called for the establishment of guidelines on how to approach similar situations in the future.