Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy. The big idea The China balloon confrontation may have started as a mistake One of Beijing's earliest statements about what the U.S. government calls a Chinese spy balloon that sailed into American airspace said the vehicle had "deviated far from its planned course" due to "unexpected" weather. What if that was maybe at least partially true?

My colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris and Jason Samenow reported Tuesday night that not only did the United States track the balloon from the day it lifted from its base on Hainan Island but that U.S. officials are trying to assess whether it was, in fact, blown off course.

“U.S. monitors watched as the balloon settled into a flight path that would appear to have taken it over the U.S. territory of Guam. But somewhere along that easterly route, the craft took an unexpected northern turn, according to several U.S. officials, who said that analysts are now examining the possibility that China didn’t intend to penetrate the American heartland with their airborne surveillance device,” they reported.

“The balloon floated over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands thousands of miles away from Guam, then drifted over Canada, where it encountered strong winds that appear to have pushed the balloon south into the continental United States, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive intelligence.”

“This new account suggests that the ensuing international crisis that has ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing may have been at least partly the result of a mistake.”

Not so innocent, though

Crucially, though, my colleagues noted that whatever pushed the airship illegally into American airspace, what it did once there matters at least as much. It’s hardly exonerative.

“Its crossing into U.S. airspace was a violation of sovereignty and its hovering over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana was no accident, officials said, raising the possibility that even if the balloon were inadvertently blown over the U.S. mainland, Beijing apparently decided to seize the opportunity to try to gather intelligence.”

The piece includes the first in-house weather modeling I can remember seeing in a piece about geopolitical tensions and spying.

The balloon may have sped up and tracked north around Jan. 24 because of “a strong cold front that had unleashed exceptionally frigid air over northern China, the Korean Peninsula and Japan.”

Historical weather data shows that, under normal conditions, the balloon would have stuck to a more west-to-east course but “the intense cold front forced the jet stream and high altitude steering currents to dip south and may have scooped the balloon northward.”

Worries about gaps in defenses

Meanwhile, the incident ― and three unidentified objects shot down since the balloon was blown from the sky― has lawmakers worrying about gaps in homeland defenses, according to Joe Gould and Bryant Harris over at Defense News.

“[A] Center for Strategic and International Studies report last year faulted NORAD’s employment of Cold War-era technology and decision processes as outmoded. One of its authors, missile defense expert Tom Karako, said that while NORAD has been experimenting with machine learning and artificial intelligence, it needs to be using them more broadly to analyze the gobs of data collected by its radars to spot potential threats.

“‘You can’t defend against what you can’t see,’ Karako told Defense News. ‘We have to get more and better sensors and get better at using the data coming off those sensors.’”

“That effort is underway. In June, the Canadian government announced it would invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to create a new Northern Approaches Surveillance system of two over-the-horizon Radars and a network of sensors with classified capabilities, distributed across northern Canada, called Crossbow.”

Frustrations with information flow

On Tuesday, senators got a classified briefing on the incidents. And here’s a dynamic to watch: Democrats complaining that they don’t feel they’re getting the whole story.

At the Washington Examiner, Samantha-Jo Roth found something of a mixed response and highlighted:

“Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also said the administration needs to be more transparent. ‘I think the public needs and deserves to know more. A lot of what we've been told are facts that the American people could know and should know, without any harm to our national security,’ he told reporters on Tuesday. ‘I've urged repeatedly that on this topic and others, the administration could be more forthcoming.’”

The administration’s counter is that it has been sharing what it has been learning. Not all of the objects shot down over the past 10 days have been recovered, officials say. But that could change soon as recovered balloon debris makes its way to the analysts who will try to figure out just what the airship’s capabilities were.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

FAA leader to face congressional heat over outage, near crashes

“The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is set to discuss the failure of an agency safety bulletin system for the first time Wednesday when he appears before a Senate committee," Michael Laris and Ian Duncan report.

“The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system went down a month ago after what the agency said involved contractors mistakenly deleting a file in its database. The outage led to the first nationwide halt to departures since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in a move that disrupted thousands of flights.”

Gunman sentenced to life in prison for Buffalo massacre of Black victims

“The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a shooting rampage at a Buffalo supermarket in May was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole at an emotional hearing during which he faced recriminations and anger from the victims’ families,” David Nakamura reports.

“One unidentified man rushed at the suspect during the hearing before being restrained by law enforcement officers in the courtroom.”

Khodorkovsky warns West of war with China if Russia wins in Ukraine

“A Russian military victory in Ukraine will embolden Beijing and lead to war between the United States and China over Taiwan, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled Russian tycoon and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin’s regime, warned in an interview ahead of remarks that he will deliver to global leaders at a major security and defense conference in Germany this weekend,” Catherine Belton reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

She survived a high school shooting. At Michigan State, it happened again.

“Emma Riddle had felt this fear before. It was just past 8:30 Monday night, and the freshman at Michigan State University was in her dorm room, staring at an email on her phone. Shots had been fired on campus. ‘Secure-in-Place immediately,’ it read. ‘Run, Hide, Fight.’ Emma, 18, took a screenshot and texted it to her parents. ‘I’m sorry babe,’ her dad, Matt Riddle, wrote back. ‘Let’s hope it is nothing.’ His daughter called a few minutes later. It wasn’t nothing. ‘There’s an active shooter,’ she whispered, hiding beneath her desk, the lights off and the windows covered. ‘I can’t believe this is happening again,’” John Woodrow Cox reports.

“On a winter afternoon a little more than a year ago, Emma had been 80 miles east, in the band room at Oxford High School, when someone rushed in, panicked. Something bad was happening. Then an emergency alert blared through the intercom. They had drilled on what to do next for years.”

Ukraine’s allies rush to send more equipment, risking logjams

“Time is growing short for Ukraine’s military backers to gather vast quantities of new equipment and move it along supply lines that are fast becoming overwhelmed with shipments Kyiv awaits as it plans to launch a spring counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces, senior U.S. officials said Tuesday,” Karen DeYoung and Emily Rauhala report.

… and beyond

Congress has had a hands-off approach to Big Tech. Will the AI arms race be any different?

“Seeing the unlimited potential, ChatGPT has spurred what some technology watchers call an ‘AI arms race.’ Microsoft just invested $10 billion in OpenAI,” NBC News’s Scott Wong, Julie Tsirkin and Kate Santaliz report.

“Leaders of OpenAI, based in San Francisco, have openly encouraged government regulators to get involved. But Congress has maintained a hands-off approach to Silicon Valley — the last meaningful legislation enacted to regulate technology was the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 — and lawmakers are once again playing catch-up to an industry that is moving at warp speed.”

S. Korea, U.S. to discuss Inflation Reduction Act, supply chains

“South Korea’s First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin will visit the United States this week for talks on pending issues of mutual concerns, including follow-up measures of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and cooperation on advanced industry sectors, his office said Wednesday,” the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Harris on China balloon episode: I don’t think it impacts our relations

“Vice President Kamala Harris said the recent U.S. downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon over American waters should not have an impact on diplomatic relations between the two global superpowers,” Politico’s Eugene Daniels reports.

“I don’t think so, no,” she told Politico in an exclusive phone interview Tuesday.

The Biden agenda

Biden administration to brief ‘Gang of Eight’ on mishandled classified files

“The briefing would include only the top two members of the committee and not its rank-and-file members, according to people familiar with the negotiations. And while the Justice Department has agreed to reveal additional information about the nature of the records to the Gang of Eight, it is resisting providing access to the documents themselves, which it considers key evidence in continuing investigations,” the New York Times’s Charlie Savage reports.

White House discussing whether to have Biden address unidentified objects

“Biden’s comments have been sparing as the administration works to recover wreckage from the downing of a Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina on Feb. 4, as well as debris from the three still-unidentified objects shot down in the days that followed,” NBC News’s Peter Nicholas, Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Mike Memoli report.

Lawmakers have grown increasingly critical of his reticence as the mystery around the objects has deepened. There are no plans as yet for Biden to deliver a national address, as past presidents have done in moments of national disquiet and apprehension.” There are no plans as yet for Biden to deliver a national address, as past presidents have done in moments of national disquiet and apprehension.”

Biden faces looming economic threats with staff shake-up

“With the new team, the president is opting for deep Washington experience and knowledge of how to pull the levers inside the executive branch to boost the economy, with a hostile GOP House poised to block major legislation. Biden is also getting an NEC director with broader international experience than her predecessor, Brian Deese, who could help keep trade disputes with China and the European Union from blowing up,” Politico’s Ben White and Victoria Guida report.

The diversity of confirmed federal judges, visualized

“The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Biden’s 100th judicial nominee, marking a significant milestone in Democrats’ efforts to remake the courts after President Donald Trump filled more than 200 judicial openings during his term in office,” Amy B Wang and Adrian Blanco report.

Hot on the left

A trans teenager sued Arkansas over its gender-affirming care ban in 2021. A lot has changed since then.

“Dylan Brandt is starting to feel like he can breathe again. Brandt and his mother have spent nearly two years in the public eye as plaintiffs in a 2021 lawsuit against Arkansas, the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Their case, filed alongside three other families of trans youth and a doctor in the state, culminated in the nation’s first trial on such a ban,” the 19th’s Orion Rummler reports.

“A final decision from U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. could come at any moment. It could set precedent for imminent lawsuits against other states restricting gender-affirming care, as advocates are poised to sue in Utah (where a ban has become law), in Oklahoma and in Tennessee (where the state’s ban is advancing through the legislature quickly)."

Hot on the right

Justice strongest candidate against Manchin, GOP poll says

“Republicans are coming to an increasingly popular consensus: Gov. Jim Justice is by far the best candidate to take on Joe Manchin,” Politico’s Burgess Everett reports.

“In fact, the two-term governor and Democrat-turned-Republican is the only potential challenger who would currently beat the centrist Democratic senator, according to a new GOP poll gaming out the race. While Justice leads Manchin handily, according to the survey, Manchin has big leads over Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) — the only Republican officially in the race — and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who ran against Manchin in 2018 and is mulling another bid.”

Today in Washington

At 1:25 p.m., Biden will depart the White House for Lanham, Md.

Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 2:30 p.m.

In closing

Cherry blossom scoop 👀

Move up your cherry blossom plans. The indicator tree, which usually blooms 2 weeks before the others on the National Mall, is budding. @NationalMallNPS says it's not a question of it the trees will bloom early, it's whether they'll break a record. #cherryblossom — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) February 14, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

