The latest on Michigan: Authorities on Tuesday said they still didn’t have an explanation for why a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University’s campus, killing three students and severely wounding five more.

The campaign

The GOP’s 2024 race comes to life

Slowly but surely, the 2024 presidential campaign is whirring to life.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will kick off her campaign in Charleston, S.C., today exactly three months after her onetime boss, former president Donald Trump, launched his own.

Haley’s announcement will be anticlimactic in some ways. It’s been clear for weeks that she would run, and she removed any doubt Tuesday morning when she put out an announcement video.

But her entrance into the race is still a sea change, marking the first time since Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and former Ohio governor John Kasich dropped out of the 2016 presidential race nearly seven years ago that Trump will have a serious rival for the leadership of the Republican Party.

She won’t be the only one.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a book coming out later this month — a de rigueur move for potential candidates — and he’s planning a cross-country tour to promote it.

Former vice president Mike Pence will be in Iowa today as he prepares for a potential campaign. And Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state, is considering a run, too. (He recently published a book promoting his vision for the country while settling a few scores.)

While Cruz has said he’s running for reelection in Texas, suggesting he’s not running for president, other potential candidates include:

Liz Cheney , the former congresswoman from Wyoming who served as vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, turning her into a Republican apostate;

Chris Christie , who Former New Jersey governor, who mocked Trump this month as “the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware”;

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan , a longtime Trump critic;

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson ;

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem;

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.);

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ; and

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Remember, it’s still early. No presidential candidates had announced a run at this point in the 2016 or 2020 cycles.

South Carolina supreme?

South Carolina has been an early nominating state for both parties for years — but it’s likely to have even more clout this cycle.

In the GOP primary season, South Carolina is likely to be the fourth state to vote next year. Because of how the calendar could work out, there could be up to three weeks between the Nevada and South Carolina contests, according to a person familiar with the early jostling of the primary calendar, giving South Carolina a significant amount of time in the national spotlight.

And the Democratic National Committee voted this month at President Biden’s instigation to make South Carolina the first state in the party’s primary lineup, leapfrogging Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — a move that some in both parties say will make the state even more important next year:

“South Carolina has become the most important state in the presidential sweepstakes in both parties,” said James Hodges , the state’s last Democratic governor.

“I think it’s going to be the most important role the state has played in picking both nominees,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said on Tuesday.

“South Carolina seems likely to settle debate on where our party goes in 2025,” said Matt Moore, a former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party. “It will live up to history.”

Two South Carolinians will be on the primary ballot if Scott runs. But it’s not clear that the state will help either of them secure the nomination.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster — who endorsed Trump in 2016 long before most other Republicans did so — is backing him again this time around. Graham and Reps. William Timmons (R-S.C.), Russell Fry (R-S.C.) and Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) also endorsed Trump without waiting for Haley or Scott to enter the race.

In an interview, Wilson praised Haley and said he thought she’d do well in the state — “but Donald Trump will come out first,” he added.

Still, Trump has struggled to consolidate the overwhelming support he commanded when he ran for reelection in 2020.

Al Simpson, a South Carolinian who served as chief of staff to Mick Mulvaney, the former South Carolina congressman who became Trump’s acting chief of staff, said he was surprised that Trump’s first campaign event in the state last month didn’t draw more of a crowd.

“I would’ve thought there would’ve been more,” Simpson said. “It was a little bit of a surprise to me.”

How does Trump campaign?

Something to watch: Does Haley’s entrance into the race prompt Trump to step up his campaigning?

Trump has held a handful of events since he announced his campaign at Mar-a-Lago in November, and he’s given interviews to friendly outlets such as Right Side Broadcasting Network as well as some mainstream publications such as New York magazine. But some Trump allies say he needs to do more of the retail politicking he’s often avoided.

“He's going to have to do more than just rallies,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who endorsed Trump in November. “He's got to go around to touch the flesh and be around people.”

Thanks to Liz Goodwin for helping with this report.

At the White House

The skinny on UFOs: Everything everywhere all at once

Course correction: Tuesday ended with the revelation that the U.S. had been tracking what officials say was a Chinese spy balloon for nearly a week before it entered American airspace and was later downed off the coast of South Carolina and that the three unidentified objects shot down from North American airspace in recent days may have posed no direct threat to the United States or Canada.

Here’s the latest

Did China make a mistake?: U.S. military and intelligence agencies watched as the balloon “lifted off from its home base on Hainan Island near China’s south coast” and “settled into a flight path that would appear to have taken it over the U.S. territory of Guam,” our colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris and Jason Samenow report.

“But somewhere along that easterly route, the craft took an unexpected northern turn, according to several U.S. officials, who said that analysts are now examining the possibility that China didn’t intend to penetrate the American heartland with their airborne surveillance device.”

False alarm? Maybe: The revelation that the three unidentified flying objects could be tied to research or commercial purposes “raised immediate questions about whether the Biden administration … overreacted by taking such aggressive steps to down the smaller objects when, in the final analysis, they may prove to be largely innocuous,” our colleagues Dan Lamothe and Alex Horton write.

Context: Since Feb. 4, “federal officials have sought to enhance radars and atmospheric trackers so they can more closely scrutinize the nation’s airspace,” “Balloon experts say the upgrade might generate a paralyzing wave of false alarms.” Since Feb. 4, “federal officials have sought to enhance radars and atmospheric trackers so they can more closely scrutinize the nation’s airspace,” the New York Times’s William J. Broad writes

The view from the Hill: Senators will receive a classified briefing on the rising threat China poses to the U.S. today. It is the second classified briefing this week. Lawmakers emerged from Tuesday’s briefing pressing Biden to address the American public and assuage their concerns over the four aerial objects.

From Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.): “I have a better understanding, but the American people deserve and need to know more,” he said. “I am not in any way afraid that we are under a threat of attack or physical harm to our homeland. That’s my personal feeling. But the American people need to be reassured with more facts.” “I have a better understanding, but the American people deserve and need to know more,” he said. “I am not in any way afraid that we are under a threat of attack or physical harm to our homeland. That’s my personal feeling. But the American people need to be reassured with more facts.”

From Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.): “My phone is ringing off the wall, and we’ve got a president of the United States that’s not saying anything,” he said. “Get out there and tell the people we’re in good shape, we know what’s going on, and let’s go on with life.” “My phone is ringing off the wall, and we’ve got a president of the United States that’s not saying anything,” he said. “Get out there and tell the people we’re in good shape, we know what’s going on, and let’s go on with life.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), chairman of the appropriations defense subcommittee, will spearhead the investigation into why “it took so long for the Defense Department to detect Chinese spy balloons that floated over the United States this month and in previous years,” per the Hill’s Alexander Bolton.

The view from the White House: Biden is considering directly addressing the unidentified objects by the end of the week, “when the government is expected to announce the development of new protocols to deal with unidentified aircraft,” per NBC News’s Peter Nicholas, Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Mike Memoli.

However, “there are no plans as yet for Biden to deliver a national address, as past presidents have done in moments of national disquiet and apprehension.”

At the White House

Another day, another union event: Biden will discuss his plan to reduce the deficit this afternoon at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local in Lanham, Md. It’s his third event at a union hall in recent weeks, following stops in Wisconsin and Virginia.

What we're watching

We’re watching the Senate Finance Committee’s confirmation hearing of Daniel I. Werfel to be IRS commissioner.

Werfel’s confirmation could be contentious. He was acting commissioner of the IRS under President Barack Obama when Republicans accused the agency of targeting conservative groups for additional vetting. It also comes as Republicans, especially in the House, are promising increased scrutiny and decreased funding of the IRS.

The Data

Biden’s effort to remake the courts, visualized: “The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Biden’s 100th judicial nominee, marking a significant milestone in Democrats’ efforts to remake the courts after Trump filled more than 200 judicial openings during his term in office,” our colleagues Amy B Wang and Adrian Blanco report.

Biden said on the campaign trail that he would “diversify the federal judiciary, overwhelmingly made up of White men for centuries. … The most recent confirmed nominees are emblematic of that diversity.”

Cindy K. Chung , “the daughter of South Korean immigrants, will become the first Asian American judge to serve on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which serves parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Virgin Islands. [Gina R.] Méndez-Miró will become the first openly LGBTQ person to join the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.”

“According to data from the Federal Judicial Center, of the 97 of Biden’s nominees who have been confirmed, 47 were minority women and 19 were minority men, compared with 26 White women and five White men.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting is a student at Michigan State University https://t.co/SQqKwUkkzh



pic.twitter.com/SHtl3ohBYI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

