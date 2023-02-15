Haley kicks off 2024 run drawing implicit contrasts with Trump

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley kicked off her presidential campaign Wednesday, plunging into competition against Donald Trump with a speech that sought an implicit contrast but stopped short of directly attacking the former president. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking at the open air Charleston Visitors Center, beneath a large sign reading “Nikki Haley for President,” the onetime governor of this state said, “We’re ready, ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future." Supporters waved blue and white signs and small American flags to cheer her on.

The speech served as the launch event for Haley’s long-anticipated campaign, which she begins as an underdog. She announced in a video released Tuesday that she was running for president, following through on expected plans to be the first declared opponent to Trump in the Republican primary.

Haley’s approach is in line with many other prominent Republicans looking at challenging Trump, who have mostly avoided direct public criticism of him. The current strategies echo the 2016 primary, when many Republicans avoided going after Trump fearing a direct conflict and alienating a base of support that could eventually be up grabs. Trump won the nomination thanks in no small measure to fractured resistance to him in the party as many rivals sought to sidestep him.

Some, such as former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, have been blunter Trump critics. Yet those seen in the party as holding the best chance of defeating Trump, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who early polling shows would be a formidable Trump opponent, have stuck to building their brands and highlighting implicit distinctions, such as DeSantis’s landslide election win in a year many other Republicans aligned with Trump and his ideas lost.

Haley’s only mention of Trump’s name in her speech came when she reminded her audience that he nominated her for her post at the United Nations.

The video Haley released emphasized her gender and her family’s immigrant roots, as did her speech on Wednesday. If she wins the GOP primary, Haley would become the first woman and first Asian American to lead the party’s ticket. She was the country’s first female Asian American governor and the first Indian American to serve in the Cabinet.

Haley, 51, is among the youngest Republicans who have shown interest in winning the presidency in 2024. In her address, she embraced term limits for members of Congress and called for “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.” President Biden is 80, and Trump is 76.

Haley repeatedly criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris by name on Wednesday, saying, “Our leaders are failing us. And no one embodies that failure more than Joe Biden.” As she pitched herself as the future of Republican leadership, Haley pinned the country’s faults on Biden, socialism and “self loathing.”

She added that “America is not a racist country," and declared, “America is not past our prime. It’s just that our politicians are past theirs.”

“We won’t win the fight for the 21st Century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th Century,” she said.

At one point, Haley offered a pointed message to GOP primary voters. “I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans: We’ve lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections,” she said, repeating a theme from her announcement video. Trump lost the popular vote twice.

She challenged Republicans to channel their anger with recent electoral defeats. “Our cause is right, but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. Well, that ends today," Haley continued. “If you’re tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation. And if you want to win — not just as a party, but as a country, stand with me.”

The primary field is expected to expand in the coming months, and Haley enters the race as an underdog — a position her supporters say she is used to overcoming. Haley frequently remarks she has never lost an election, ever since her first uphill campaign for the state House of Representatives against a longtime incumbent.

Haley has shifted her posture toward Trump over the years, initially criticizing him when he ran in 2016, then joining his administration. She said she would not run in 2024 if Trump did, then walked back her comments. At times, she has harshly criticized the former president and his rhetoric, aligning with him in other instances.

“She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump admin.,” Taylor Budowich, the head of the pro-Trump Make America Great Again PAC, said in a statement Tuesday. “Now she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a close ally of both Trump and Haley, came out in support of Haley’s campaign Wednesday, marking her first endorsement from a congressional lawmaker from her home state. Norman introduced Haley at her speech on Wednesday. “What we are kicking off today will make history,” he said, later thanking Trump for his service.

“We are at a pivotal point in our nation. While the Republican candidates, values, and messages have done very well here in South Carolina, that hasn’t been the case everywhere across our great nation,” Norman tweeted earlier Wednesday. He added, “It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!”

The Rev. John C. Hagee, head of Christians United for Israel, kicked off the event with a prayer. In 2008, then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) rejected the controversial pastor’s endorsement while running for president, after a recording was published in which Hagee suggested the Nazis were fulfilling God’s will by hastening the Jews to return to Israel.

After taking the stage to the song “Eye of the Tiger,” Haley thanked Hagee, saying “I still say I want to be you when I grow up.”

Before Haley’s event, supporters on-site said they were eager to hear from her. Mary Ann Walkup, a retired teacher from Williston, South Carolina who said she looked forward to hearing about Haley’s platform on foreign policy and the gas and oil industry.

A Trump supporter in the 2016 primary, Walkup said the 45th president “did wonderful things for our country.” This time, however, she said, “I think the Republican Party needs a new direction and I think Nikki Haley is the direction we need to go in.”

Anastasia Jones, a preschool teacher from Charleston backing Haley, said, “I think that she has the experience, and yet she is a little bit younger. I don’t think that someone needs to be in their late 70s or 80s to have the experience to do the job.”

