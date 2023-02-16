Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're mesmerized by this video of atmospheric carbon dioxide traveling around the Earth. 🌀

Below, we'll cover why the World Bank president is stepping down amid criticism of his climate record, and why New Jersey is moving up its goal of 100 percent clean electricity. But first:

These House Democrats want the farm bill to be a ‘huge climate win'

Don’t look now, but the divided Congress could pass a major climate change bill.

No, it’s not version 2.0 of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats’ sweeping climate and health-care package. Rather, the farm bill — the five-year reauthorization of hundreds of billions of dollars in agriculture and food programs — could help farmers tackle the climate crisis while feeding the nation.

Congress has until the end of September to reauthorize the farm bill, which typically passes with bipartisan support. Already, House Democrats are working to include provisions aimed at helping farmers store more carbon in the soil, plant more trees and become more resilient in the face of extreme weather, Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) told The Climate 202.

“We’ve already started planning for the farm bill and how to push the policies that are great for farmers, great for soil health and also great for the planet,” said Schrier, who is co-chairing the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition’s Climate and Agriculture Task Force.

The coalition, a group of more than 80 climate-conscious House Democrats, will formally launch the task force today with an eye toward ensuring that the farm bill contains robust climate provisions. (The coalition will launch four other task forces as well, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202. More on that below.)

Agriculture accounts for about 11 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so the sector can play a key role in addressing climate change. To that end, Schrier said climate-friendly provisions in the farm bill could fall into the following three “buckets”:

Sustainable forestry: This involves planting trees and protecting forests from wildfires, pests and diseases. Trees can store massive amounts of carbon dioxide in their trunks, branches, leaves and roots. But when trees burn in wildfires, these climate benefits go up in smoke, too.

Conservation programs: This involves authorizing billions of dollars a year for voluntary programs that help farmers, ranchers and landowners conserve soil, water and wildlife habitat.

Research: This involves funding research at land-grant universities and the Agriculture Department into how climate change is threatening agriculture. For instance, drought conditions and extreme weather This involves funding research at land-grant universities and theinto how climate change is threatening agriculture. For instance, drought conditions and extreme weather wreaked havoc last year on corn, wheat, tomatoes and other crops.

“I think this farm bill could really turn out to be a huge climate win,” Ben Thomas, senior policy director for agriculture at the Environmental Defense Fund and a former deputy undersecretary at USDA, told The Climate 202.

Andrew Walmsley, senior director of government affairs at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said in an email that members of the lobbying group have “long been supporters of climate-smart ag practices” through voluntary conservation programs in the farm bill.

The GOP

Sen. John Boozman (Ark.), top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, voiced concern Wednesday about the Congressional Budget Office’s increased cost estimate for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the farm bill.

“We are looking at the most expensive farm bill ever,” Boozman said in a statement, adding that the projection from the nonpartisan budget office "will make this farm bill a much heavier lift for Congress.”

Some environmentalists fear Republicans could propose cuts to climate-related spending in the farm bill. They also worry Republicans could try to rescind the $20 billion chunk of funding for climate-friendly agriculture practices in the Inflation Reduction Act, including about $8.5 billion for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which pays farmers to restore ecosystems or reduce emissions.

But Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), the other co-chair of the Climate and Agriculture Task Force, said the voluntary conservation programs in the farm bill have historically gotten bipartisan support, and she expects this year will be no different.

Pingree also argued that it would be extremely difficult for Republicans to “claw back” the money in the climate law, since the programs are hugely popular and oversubscribed, meaning the USDA has been turning farmers away.

“I don’t really see how they could take a lot of that [funding] back when you’ve got farmers in everybody’s district — red, blue, purple — lined up and looking for more of that money,” she said.

Spokespeople for Boozman and House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) did not respond to requests for comment.

Other task forces eye permitting, jobs

In addition to the Climate and Agriculture Task Force, the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition is launching the following four task forces focused on key aspects of climate policy:

The Clean Energy Deployment Task Force , co-chaired by Reps. Sean Casten (Ill.) and Mike Levin (Calif.)

The Climate Jobs Task Force , co-chaired by Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (Ore.), Nikki Budzinski (Ill.) and Mark DeSaulnier (Calif.)

The Climate and National Security Task Force , co-chaired by Reps. Katie Porter (Calif.) and Andy Kim (N.J.)

The Nature and Oceans Task Force, co-chaired by Reps. Doris Matsui (Calif.) and Joe Neguse (Colo.)

Casten and Levin told The Climate 202 that their task force will prioritize legislation to speed up the permitting process for energy projects, including the transmission lines needed to carry clean power across the country.

Last year, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) tried unsuccessfully to include a permitting bill in must-pass legislation. But Levin said he hopes this effort will succeed — and that both parties can come together on a permitting measure in addition to the farm bill.

“I feel pretty optimistic about this — as optimistic as I can feel about getting anything done in a divided Congress,” he said.

Pressure points

Criticized for climate stances, World Bank president will step down

World Bank President David Malpass announced plans to step down Wednesday amid intense criticism of his views on climate change, including from Biden administration officials, The Washington Post’s Steven Mufson reports.

Malpass, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said he would step down June 30, even though his term runs until April 2024. It was not immediately clear who would replace Malpass at the World Bank, which lends billions of dollars to developing countries.

Environmentalists began calling for Malpass’s removal in September, when he declined to say whether he accepted the scientific consensus that fossil fuels were warming the planet. Biden administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and climate envoy John F. Kerry, subsequently started pressing the World Bank to fund more climate-related projects. (The bank spent nearly $15 billion on fossil-fuel-related projects between 2016 and 2021, according to one study.)

On Wednesday, Yellen praised Malpass’s tenure, noting his support for Ukraine, assistance for the people of Afghanistan, and commitment to debt reduction in low-income countries while asserting that “we all must continue to raise our collective ambitions in the fight against climate change.”

Sen. Edward J. Markey (Mass.), one of several Democrats who had called on Malpass to resign, tweeted that the World Bank must now “make up for his missteps”:

I'm glad David Malpass has heeded my calls to resign as World Bank President. His support for fossil fuels and abject failure to fund climate action is unacceptable. Now, the World Bank must make up for his missteps and get ready to be part of the solution for a liveable future. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 15, 2023

In the states

New Jersey governor moves up 100% clean energy goal

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Wednesday that he plans to move up a goal to have the state reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, rather than the current target of 2050, Wayne Parry reports for the Associated Press.

In a speech at Rutgers University, Murphy outlined six environment-related actions he plans to take. The other steps include ending the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 and installing zero-emission heating and cooling systems in 400,000 homes and 20,000 businesses.

“We are ready to take the next six big steps in our fight against climate change,” Murphy said before quickly addressing expected criticism from conservatives, who have slammed talk of regulating gas stoves.

“Now, let me make one thing perfectly clear at the outset before the right-wing meme-makers go off: No one is coming for anyone’s gas stove,” he said. “No one is walking into anyone’s kitchen. No one is going to be forced to do anything, in any way.”

Extreme events

Warming seas are carving into a massive Antarctic glacier

Rapidly warming oceans are carving out gaps in the Earth’s widest glacier, heightening the risk of massive sea-level rise, according to data and images published Wednesday in the journal Nature, The Post’s Chris Mooney reports.

Using an underwater robot, researchers discovered that warm water is getting channeled into crevasses in the Thwaites Glacier and carving out gaps under the ice. The results reveal the extent to which human-caused climate change could destabilize glaciers in west Antarctica that could ultimately raise global sea level by 10 feet if they disintegrate over the coming centuries.

In the atmosphere

Viral

