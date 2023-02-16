Post Politics Now More information expected on spy balloons, Ga. election interference

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: Biden to speak on spy balloon, unidentified aerial objects as early as today
On our radar: Ga. judge to release parts of grand jury report on Trump election interference
On our radar: Harris headlines summit as world braces for fighting surge in Ukraine
President Biden speaks about the economy at a union hall in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Today, we could learn more about what drove the Biden administration to shoot down several high-altitude objects as well as what a grand jury in Georgia found during its long-running investigation into efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in the Peach State.

In Washington, Biden is expected to speak publicly as early as Thursday on the Chinese surveillance balloon and three other objects downed by the military. In Atlanta, a judge is expected to release portions of a report by a special-purpose grand jury that was set up as part of a criminal investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a screening for the movie “Till” at the White House.
