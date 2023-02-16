Biden addresses nation on the mysterious flying objects shot down by military

President Biden on Thursday sought to reassure Americans that three aerial objects shot down by the military over the weekend did not so far appear to have connections to any foreign surveillance programs, unlike a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean.
“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing, nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that there were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.
“The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research,” he added.
A Chinese spy balloon flying above the United States attracted international attention earlier this month as it was spotted moving across U.S. territory, including over Montana, which is home to some of the United States’ nuclear missile silos. The balloon was shot down Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, three more aerial objects were shot down over North American airspace.
Biden said those three objects were shot down “out of an abundance of caution” and because they were able to be downed safely. U.S. and Canadian military are seeking to recover the debris from those objects, he said.
“I want to be clear we don’t have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky,” Biden said. “We’re now just seeing more of them, partially because of the steps we’ve taken to increase our radars.”
The decision to shoot down three aerial objects in recent days, after the detection of the alleged Chinese spy balloon, has led to demands for greater transparency from the Biden administration on how it is responding to such incidents. Critics have also called for the establishment of guidelines on how to approach similar situations in the future.
Biden also said he has directed his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to lead an interagency team to develop parameters for how the United States will deal with unmanned, unidentified airborne objects moving forward. White House officials said the country has not had such guidelines before, and that they would likely be finalized by the end of this week.
“I’ve directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward,” Biden said. “But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety or security of the American people, I will take it down.”
More on the flying objects shot down over U.S., Canada
The latest: U.S. fighter jets have shot four objects out of the sky over North America this month. The first object, a balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast, was Chinese, but the White House has not yet determined who owns the three other objects. Here’s what we know about the high-altitude objects.
The first balloon: The first object was linked by the U.S. intelligence community to a vast surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army. Here’s a timeline of the balloon’s journey across the United States and photos of the recovery.
The response from China: China’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. has sent at least 10 unsanctioned balloons into Chinese airspace since last year. China accused the United States of an “overreaction” and reiterated claims that the airship was a civilian vessel that drifted off course.
Why use a spy balloon? Spy balloons “offer a few advantages over the use of satellites or drones,” James Rogers, an academic at Cornell, tells us. The Defense Department told Congress that similar surveillance balloons had been spotted in U.S. airspace before, and a top U.S. general said past incursions by Chinese balloons went undetected by the Pentagon.