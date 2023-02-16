Sen. Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who suffered a stroke last year, checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said on Thursday. In a statement, Fetterman’s chief of staff Adam Jentleson said the senator voluntarily admitted himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington to receive treatment for clinical depression on the recommendation of the attending physician of Congress, Brian P. Monahan, who on Monday evaluated the senator.

On Wednesday, “Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed,” Jentleson said.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Advertisement

Fetterman, Jentleson wrote, “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

The senator had just returned to Congress on Monday after being hospitalized last week at George Washington University Hospital after suffering from lightheadedness during a retreat for Democratic senators, his spokesman Joe Calvello said then. His doctors ruled out that he’d suffered a second stroke.

Fetterman, 53, had a stroke in May, when he was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and running for the Senate. He beat Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to succeed retiring Republican Patrick J. Toomey and flip a seat that helped Democrats increase their Senate majority.

The senator has explained that his stroke was caused “by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

Advertisement

Doctors were able to “quickly and completely remove the clot,” he said in May. “It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted on Thursday that “after what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John.”

“I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs,” she said. “This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone.”

Currently, both of Pennsylvania’s Democratic senators are out of the Senate for health reasons.

Fetterman’s colleague, Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D), underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer on Tuesday, his office said. Casey, 62, announced the cancer diagnosis and planned surgery in January. The senator said he was expected to make a full recovery.

Because Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate, any absence could affect their agenda. But with Republicans in control of the House, there is little major legislation under consideration in a divided government.

GiftOutline Gift Article